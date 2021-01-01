« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 790211 times)

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12440 on: Today at 01:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:55:48 pm
Hilarious that there is still a chance (a very small chance) that we could nick it on goal difference. They have added +20 to their Goal difference in the last 6 games, and also had a 7-0 earlier in the season.



The suspicious capitulation by their fellow sports washers didn't quite grant enough goals to see us off.
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
  • return of the king
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12441 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
Beat Saints first and foremost. Then, I just hope we can get some early goals against Wolves and Villa stay within 1 goal of Manchester City until the last 20 mins. Then the pressure comes and nerves get shredded. Ings or Coutinho to score with seconds to go and hand the title to the Reds.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,664
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12442 on: Today at 01:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:08:30 pm
you say that but it could, if we win 5-0 against Southampton then get a point against Wolves or vice-versa not inconceivable and City lose by a couple it will go down to goals scored. Unlikely but not impossible

If that happens I will go to pep guardiola's house and shout that he's a bald fraud through his letter box until I'm sent to prison.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,122
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12443 on: Today at 01:40:14 pm »
City have dropped points in 24% of their games this season but there is literally zero chance on this earth that a team with the likes of Coutinho in it can sneak a draw according to some of our fans.

It is very very unlikely yes, but fuck me its hardly the craziest thing to ever happen ahaha.

There is so much pressure on this for City, there's none on us with 2 games to go
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,365
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12444 on: Today at 01:51:44 pm »
Lets win at Southampton  and then we shall see. Relax and enjoy. Up the Reds!
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,602
  • Bam!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12445 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm »
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 01:05:38 pm
Goal difference won't come into it.


I did acknowledge that at the start of my post
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline shuie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12446 on: Today at 02:12:06 pm »
After reading this thread its not wonder sides give up against city in the first 10 mins, city have developed this aura that they cant be got at which isnt true. Keep it tight and goalless first 20 then go from there.

Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,840
  • Legend
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12447 on: Today at 02:20:16 pm »
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 01:05:38 pm
Goal difference won't come into it.


We could draw and city lose ;D
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,517
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12448 on: Today at 02:37:02 pm »
Hopefully we beat the Saints tonight and make sunday extremely interesting (They are in awful form 5 points from their last 10 games).

If only Villa can stay within a goal with 20 mins to go, nerves could really kick in.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12449 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:40:14 pm
City have dropped points in 24% of their games this season but there is literally zero chance on this earth that a team with the likes of Coutinho in it can sneak a draw according to some of our fans.

It is very very unlikely yes, but fuck me its hardly the craziest thing to ever happen ahaha.

There is so much pressure on this for City, there's none on us with 2 games to go

I like this. Also, as unlikely as it is, it would be one of the worse capitulations since Devon Loch, Pep's face would implode and designer t-shirts would go flying---and the fewn would be same wattage as several nuclear power stations.

Also, I would worry for Liverpool fan's livers and the amount of unscheduled pregnancies, still the party would be worth it!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,388
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12450 on: Today at 03:03:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:42:10 pm
Also, I would worry for Liverpool fan's livers and the amount of unscheduled pregnancies, still the party would be worth it!

Mate I'm in Vegas on Sunday. I may not make Paris if the unbelievable happens.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,270
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12451 on: Today at 03:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Xink on Today at 01:19:16 pm
Its unlikely to the point of not warranting a conversation about it

You won't be saying that if we lose it on GD.

It might not be likely, but the possibility exists, in the same way that not in a million years were we playing RM in the CL Final when Mahrez scored in Madrid with 15 to go, or we were winning in 2005 after going in at HT 3-0 down and getting torn apart.. Win and draw our last two and Villa sneak a last minute winner and it will be GD that decides it.

Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:40:14 pm
City have dropped points in 24% of their games this season but there is literally zero chance on this earth that a team with the likes of Coutinho in it can sneak a draw according to some of our fans.

It is very very unlikely yes, but fuck me its hardly the craziest thing to ever happen ahaha.

There is so much pressure on this for City, there's none on us with 2 games to go

We were never beating Barca 4-0 according to a fella in work, as he laughed at my optimism, Dortmund were out of the CL with 2 minutes to go, Bayern had won the CL in 1999, mad shite happens all the time in footy and I will give up when its gone and not before.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:50 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Up
« previous next »
 