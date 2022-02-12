Hope kills don't it?



Reality is that even if it were in our own hands, we still have first to beat Southampton on their last home game after a completely draining FA cup final with a team that will inevitably carry more changes than you'd want at a place where we've not always had it our own way. That's tough, but absolutely doable given the crest that we're surfing right now, but then we have to gather ourselves for Sunday and go do it again against another not-so-easy side.



Then you have them: Yesterday when I heard West Ham were 2-0 up, unfortunately, I just knew they'd get back into it and so it proved. We can pull this apart all that we want and come up with possibilities left, right and centre as to how they could brick it, but sad fact is that the overwhelming odds are that they won't and no amount of praying, sticking pins in DeBruyne or Pep dolls or sacrificing chickens, etc will do anything to change it.



We do have the saying of "never give up" of course and that will never happen - I've not given up, but I'm also prepared for this not to go our way as there is still so much afterwards to play for.



Miracles can - and do - happen of course, but like I said, it's the hope that kills.







