Author Topic: The PL run-in

Kennys from heaven

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12360 on: Today at 10:29:19 am
Hope kills don't it?

Reality is that even if it were in our own hands, we still have first to beat Southampton on their last home game after a completely draining FA cup final with a team that will inevitably carry more changes than you'd want at a place where we've not always had it our own way. That's tough, but absolutely doable given the crest that we're surfing right now, but then we have to gather ourselves for Sunday and go do it again against another not-so-easy side.

Then you have them: Yesterday when I heard West Ham were 2-0 up, unfortunately, I just knew they'd get back into it and so it proved. We can pull this apart all that we want and come up with possibilities left, right and centre as to how they could brick it, but sad fact is that the overwhelming odds are that they won't and no amount of praying, sticking pins in DeBruyne or Pep dolls or sacrificing chickens, etc will do anything to change it.

We do have the saying of "never give up" of course and that will never happen - I've not given up, but I'm also prepared for this not to go our way as there is still so much afterwards to play for.

Miracles can - and do - happen of course, but like I said, it's the hope that kills.



The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12361 on: Today at 10:31:50 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:57:13 am
Why on earth are Villa playing on Thursday, two days before the final league matches?
And if they could have that schedule,  why did we get pushed to Tuesday when we play a CUP FINAL two days prior?
Would it have killed them to schedule us on the Thursday? Or is the tv needs on a Tuesday night so important.
Sheesh.

The FA did the same to us in 1989, they made us play the FA Cup final on the Saturday, West Ham on the Tuesday and then refused to move the Arsenal game to the Saturday and forced us to play Friday night, never mind the emotional and physical demands on the players after Hillsborough.
El Lobo

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12362 on: Today at 10:33:47 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:29:19 am
Hope kills don't it?

Reality is that even if it were in our own hands, we still have first to beat Southampton on their last home game after a completely draining FA cup final with a team that will inevitably carry more changes than you'd want at a place where we've not always had it our own way. That's tough, but absolutely doable given the crest that we're surfing right now, but then we have to gather ourselves for Sunday and go do it again against another not-so-easy side.

Then you have them: Yesterday when I heard West Ham were 2-0 up, unfortunately, I just knew they'd get back into it and so it proved. We can pull this apart all that we want and come up with possibilities left, right and centre as to how they could brick it, but sad fact is that the overwhelming odds are that they won't and no amount of praying, sticking pins in DeBruyne or Pep dolls or sacrificing chickens, etc will do anything to change it.

We do have the saying of "never give up" of course and that will never happen - I've not given up, but I'm also prepared for this not to go our way as there is still so much afterwards to play for.

Miracles can - and do - happen of course, but like I said, it's the hope that kills.

I'm not sure it really does in this situation.

We've got the League Cup and FA Cup already wrapped up, and a Champions League Final to look forward to. Makes the prospect a lot easier to stomach, particularly as we've got the monkey off our back in terms of league titles anyway. The pressure has been on them for months, they're the ones who had a 14 point lead. They're the ones who have been able to focus solely on the PL.

If we dont win any of our last three games, it still an amazing season. If we win the CL as well, its probably our best season since the 80s. And if the miraculous does happen.....we can probably all pack it in as it doesn't get any better.
McSquared

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12363 on: Today at 10:34:08 am
All these people who are saying villa will get thrashed are the ones saying west ham werent getting a result either. Guess what
wige

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12364 on: Today at 10:35:04 am
It's just about getting three points vs Southampton in whatever way we can. Likely to be lots of changes out of necessity, but we've got the squad to win there. Nothing more you can ask of these boys than to do what they've done already. 2 from 2 in finals, CL final spot booked, league taken to the last two games of the season. It's as good a season as you can hope for.

Not even thinking about City/Villa yet. Let's pinch 3 points at Southampton and take it from there.
paisley1977

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12365 on: Today at 10:42:30 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:31:50 am
The FA did the same to us in 1989, they made us play the FA Cup final on the Saturday, West Ham on the Tuesday and then refused to move the Arsenal game to the Saturday and forced us to play Friday night, never mind the emotional and physical demands on the players after Hillsborough.

And at the end of the day Arsenal won it by one goal. It didn't sink in till years later that I always thought them beating us won them the league but no it was that one goal.
Byrnee

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12366 on: Today at 10:44:12 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:35:04 am
It's just about getting three points vs Southampton in whatever way we can. Likely to be lots of changes out of necessity, but we've got the squad to win there. Nothing more you can ask of these boys than to do what they've done already. 2 from 2 in finals, CL final spot booked, league taken to the last two games of the season. It's as good a season as you can hope for.

Not even thinking about City/Villa yet. Let's pinch 3 points at Southampton and take it from there.

This is very true, lose this and City have won the title. No-one seems to have mentioned that, and it could happen after we've just had 120mins plus pens. Southampton's last game was 7th May. Ours was 5 minutes ago.

We just need to get this over the line any way possible.
At The End Of The Storm I

Mister Flip Flop

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12367 on: Today at 10:55:59 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:57:13 am
Why on earth are Villa playing on Thursday, two days before the final league matches?
And if they could have that schedule,  why did we get pushed to Tuesday when we play a CUP FINAL two days prior?
Would it have killed them to schedule us on the Thursday? Or is the tv needs on a Tuesday night so important.
Sheesh.

Klopp's already spoke at length about crazy schedules because of the influence of TV and got roundly roasted for it by the media. I just hope karma comes around and Kane injures himself right before next winters world sport washing cup because of being played into the ground.
Xink

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12368 on: Today at 11:16:34 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:55:59 am
Klopp's already spoke at length about crazy schedules because of the influence of TV and got roundly roasted for it by the media. I just hope karma comes around and Kane injures himself right before next winters world sport washing cup because of being played into the ground.
Well if it was a Thursday we would still only have 2 days Of rest before the final Sunday.
Cant work out why we cant play Wednesday- Europa league final is a different association and none of the teams involved are impacted by  Rangers v Frankfurt  :butt
Studgotelli

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12369 on: Today at 12:57:54 pm
Having slept on it I think Villa can do it, theres enough quality in attack to cause them problems and snatch a draw if its fate. Hell, QPR almost did them in 2012 (I know they are a much better team now) but pressure can do funny things to peoplethey will be nervous.
Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12370 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm
Another way to look at it is we were not leading the title race on the same amount of games played, for the majority of the season. Highly unlikely villa get anything from the city game, if they do then it is a huge bonus.
Elzar

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12371 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:57:54 pm
Having slept on it I think Villa can do it, theres enough quality in attack to cause them problems and snatch a draw if its fate. Hell, QPR almost did them in 2012 (I know they are a much better team now) but pressure can do funny things to peoplethey will be nervous.

Don't think Villa have the defence/set up to withstand an early City onslaught myself, they will try and get 2 up in 20 minutes and just finish it off.. The best hope we have is that Villa hit an early counter attack goal and City go into meltdown.

All about Southampton first though.
VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12372 on: Today at 01:13:28 pm
what about conceeding an early pen goal and a red card for man city?

you never know, thats why we love this game too much. its completely unpredictable
