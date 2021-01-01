Nothing matters. Only one thing - Tierney and Kavanagh both City fans who never gave a stonewall penalty to Everton. Then they apologised for it. That is it that is all. I always said back then that if a lot of points dropped by both and other dubious decisions Id forget about it. But, if it came to a couple of points like it has then surely it is now a massive factor in us not winning it fairly. Right now and I know a penalty is 50/50, but Everton were at home and would have been gunning for that draw given their relegation risk, but city should be two points fewer. So its very conceivable that Everton could have scored and city should have now been on 88 with 1 game left so 91 tops and we, as we are, on 86 with two wins and a 92 clear win. It should have been that theyd still have to win their last game thus putting more pressure on it and be hoping, in reverse, for us to drop points! Those bastard two will be the only ones laughing at the end of it complete fucked up corrupted sons of mothafuckas! If it plays how expected then Im sorry but those two are single handedly to blame! We did all we could doesnt matter we didnt beat city or spurs, city won that game completely and unequivocally unfairly.



