Like many, I've come to terms with us not winning the League - at the turn of the year, I think everyone assumed it was a cakewalk for City- the fact that we've run them so close, given the ACON absences, is just amazing. The Quad talk has been hyped up by the press, noone else, even the most die-hard red never really gave it much thought (I don't think).
That said, as it's got closer, and with 2 in the bag already, maybe a tiny piece of me is starting to sense we can do it. I've played so many scenarios over in my head - we beat Saints, just, City cruising at 2 nil with 10 mins left, Wolves holding us to a scoreless draw. Ings gets a consolation for Villa, big Div comes on, nods us ahead, last few mins, Wolves equalise, ruled out by VAR, Silva clatters into Watkins, free kick Villa. Couthino steps up....2-2...Whistle. Scenes.
About time these twats had a final day go against them.