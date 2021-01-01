« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 782789 times)

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
  • Meh sd f
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm »
Just win the remaining games please. Missing out on the title would suck, but Id survive.
If ManC lose and we dont take advantage, that would be heart breaking
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,838
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 11:12:01 pm »
Let's just do what we need to do and keep the pressure up, goal difference now unlikely to be a factor (only applies if we draw 1 game and City lose), just Villa getting a result (and us doing our job).
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,985
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm »
Just watched the highlights on MOTD, for all the talk of us being vulnerable on the counter due to our high line, City have the same 'weaknesses' especially without their favoured backline.

Of course, you have to take the chances and keep them out at the other end.

A long shot, but Villa caused us problems on the break so they have a punchers chance. Hope none want Grealish to walk off with a title.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Gerrardinho1981

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm »
Nothing matters.  Only one thing - Tierney and Kavanagh both City fans who never gave a stonewall penalty to Everton.  Then they apologised for it.  That is it that is all.  I always said back then that if a lot of points dropped by both and other dubious decisions Id forget about it.  But, if it came to a couple of points like it has then surely it is now a massive factor in us not winning it fairly.  Right now and I know a penalty is 50/50, but Everton were at home and would have been gunning for that draw given their relegation risk, but city should be two points fewer. So its very conceivable that Everton could have scored and city should have now been on 88 with 1 game left so 91 tops and we, as we are, on 86 with two wins and a 92 clear win.  It should have been that theyd still have to win their last game thus putting more pressure on it and be hoping, in reverse, for us to drop points!  Those bastard two will be the only ones laughing at the end of it complete fucked up corrupted sons of mothafuckas!  If it plays how expected then Im sorry but those two are single handedly to blame! We did all we could doesnt matter we didnt beat city or spurs, city won that game completely and unequivocally unfairly.

 
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,625
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
In a strange way I was kinda hoping they would draw and not lose. The pressure is still on them to not drop any points. We just need to win our games and hope for the best. The GD thing would have dropped the pressure on us I feel. Maybe I'm wrong but I hope I'm not.Come on you reds!!!

I agree, assuming we beat Southampton, everyone will still expect City to win, including us. But until they do, the title isnt won. Which does add pressure, against a side who they should beat but one that can punish you. What Leeds, Newcastle and Wolves were missing was any real goal threat. West Ham had one, and Villa have too. So, we shall see. But the odd thing is we go in hope not expectation, and have the CL final to look forward to whatever happens. They go knowing this is it, they *should* win it, the *were* 14 points clear, they *did* miss a pen and drop points after we did. Its a world of difference knowing that you should win the title and have one hand on the trophy to just winning and hoping for the best but realistically thinking about Paris. Perfect.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12325 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm »
Just enjoy the ride lads
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:11:45 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm

Imagine how City feel right now.

14pt lead dwindled to 1.
Have to watch us win the League Cup.
Get beat by us in the FA Cup then have to watch us win it.
Get knocked out of the CL despite blowing a 2 goal lead in injury time, knowing were going to Paris
Blow a chance to win the title today by missing a late penalty

Now, imagine what comes next for them. They have to just sit there for a week while we play and hopefully beat Southampton. Face the possible humiliation of bottling the title to leave us one match away from the Impossible Quad. Theyll be feeling physically sick and all the talk of Stevie helping us will wind them up no end. Fatalism spreads to their bitter, angry fan base.

On the day itself, we get an early goal then another and news spreads across the 15 fans in attendance and what seemed a formality slips away. Suddenly Watkins breaks free from Fernandinho, rounds Ederson and slides it home.

Believe.
You paint a very pretty picture and I hope it becomes a reality. I've always said we didn't necessarily need them to lose, just draw 2 games. Would've been nice if Leeds (who needed the points) had taken something off them and then they draw today to West Ham. Would be in our hands and  I'd breathe easier. But this scenario works too. Hell, if City come out to win from the kick off maybe it will open up space for Villa to punish them on the counter. They're so used to being miles ahead and unchallenged, it makes you wonder if they have the minerals to do the whole "must-win" battle on the final day of the season and pull it off. After all, this isn't Mancini's City side. They're Pep's mentality midgets. 
Logged

Offline bravoco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • Never made the 1st team
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:34:11 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm
If we win both our games then goal difference is irrelevant, so no need for us to chase big wins. Just get the job done Tuesday night and get the 3 points, then hopefully a regulation 2-0 at home to Wolves and let Stevie and his Villa side do their thing. We cant do anymore than just win both games, and the rest is for others to decide, but at least take it to the final day and make the bastards sweat.

Nice summary of the situation. Good that we are not going all out for an 8-0 against Southhampton.
Logged

Online Xink

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12328 on: Today at 12:51:21 am »
Quote from: Gerrardinho1981 on Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm
Nothing matters.  Only one thing - Tierney and Kavanagh both City fans who never gave a stonewall penalty to Everton.  Then they apologised for it.  That is it that is all.  I always said back then that if a lot of points dropped by both and other dubious decisions I’d forget about it.  But, if it came to a couple of points like it has then surely it is now a massive factor in us not winning it fairly.  Right now and I know a penalty is 50/50, but Everton were at home and would have been gunning for that draw given their relegation risk, but city should be two points fewer. So its very conceivable that Everton could have scored and city should have now been on 88 with 1 game left so 91 tops and we, as we are, on 86 with two wins and a 92 clear win.  It should have been that they’d still have to win their last game thus putting more pressure on it and be hoping, in reverse, for us to drop points!  Those bastard two will be the only ones laughing at the end of it complete fucked up corrupted sons of mothafuckas!  If it plays how expected then I’m sorry but those two are single handedly to blame! We did all we could doesnt matter we didnt beat city or spurs, city won that game completely and unequivocally unfairly.

Yup it will be my over-riding  negative memory from the season. I can’t criticise the lads for their effort or any dropped points  in earlier  games but I can’t fathom how VAR didn’t overturn that on the basis it clipped the lower point of his sleeve which was half way down his arm… to be fair the PL gave the numpty a smoke screen to hide behind when they said they would use the sleeve as a reference point at the start of the season…. What’s to stop teams wearing massively over sized shirts and batter balls away with their upper arms as long as it hits part of their sleeve.

Not quite as bad but another memory would be the 18/19 season when we lead Leicester at Home and Atkinson turned down that stone wall Keita pen in the game the pitch turned to slush and we drew 1-1.

I’m sure City fans are complaining about the  Mahrez Miss against us at the Ethiad as well as his penalty today …. But it’s a total head mush when the league is being decided potentially on such fine decisions from the referees
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,184
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12329 on: Today at 01:45:07 am »
Quote from: bravoco on Today at 12:34:11 am
Nice summary of the situation. Good that we are not going all out for an 8-0 against Southhampton.

Dunno, that would have been quite some fun. Plus having it in our hands beats not having it in our hands.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12330 on: Today at 03:42:46 am »
I dunno how people sit here and say GD is in your hands lol. Its literally not, its a toss up, crap shoot, luck. Its definitely not in your hands as you dont guarantee yourself goals nor do you guarantee the other team dont score goals

Only thing that is in your hands is having a Points leads, simple as.

Id way rather lose the league on points then the RNG of Goal Difference, which also means we would have to be A LOT more open on Tuesday trying to get 5,6,7 goals. Instead now we can just focus on winning and then hope Villa get a draw or better and we beat Wolves.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12331 on: Today at 05:48:10 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:42:46 am
I dunno how people sit here and say GD is in your hands lol. Its literally not, its a toss up, crap shoot, luck. Its definitely not in your hands as you dont guarantee yourself goals nor do you guarantee the other team dont score goals

Only thing that is in your hands is having a Points leads, simple as.

Id way rather lose the league on points then the RNG of Goal Difference, which also means we would have to be A LOT more open on Tuesday trying to get 5,6,7 goals. Instead now we can just focus on winning and then hope Villa get a draw or better and we beat Wolves.
Both arguments/approaches are valid. Having it in our own hands would've had huge merit and made me sleep better at night. As that option is no longer available to us, yes, it takes a little bit of the load off, but still leaves us depending on others to do us a favour, which is a real killer because when have they ever done us favours on the last day of the season?

Hopefully the football gods will smile on us this time and help Villa to get a point next week.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12332 on: Today at 05:55:33 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:11:45 am
You paint a very pretty picture and I hope it becomes a reality. I've always said we didn't necessarily need them to lose, just draw 2 games. Would've been nice if Leeds (who needed the points) had taken something off them and then they draw today to West Ham. Would be in our hands and  I'd breathe easier. But this scenario works too. Hell, if City come out to win from the kick off maybe it will open up space for Villa to punish them on the counter. They're so used to being miles ahead and unchallenged, it makes you wonder if they have the minerals to do the whole "must-win" battle on the final day of the season and pull it off. After all, this isn't Mancini's City side. They're Pep's mentality midgets. 

They literally did this away from home to Brighton three seasons ago , personally think its a harder game for them and they havent got a first choice defence but I still expect to be at Anfield and hear theyve scored within ten minutes , Im hoping for the unexpected
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,958
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12333 on: Today at 07:16:47 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 05:55:33 am
They literally did this away from home to Brighton three seasons ago , personally think its a harder game for them and they havent got a first choice defence but I still expect to be at Anfield and hear theyve scored within ten minutes , Im hoping for the unexpected

They went one down for a glorious 60 seconds or so didnt they? That time it was Aguero who equalised and when the news came though that he had scored you just kind of thought of course he has and probably knew from that point theyd go on and win. De Bruyne could be similar in terms of dragging them over the line but theres a touch more hope this year I think.

All irrelevant if we dont win tomorrow though, just hope we battle through (and this is where its good that it wont feel like a what if moment if we only win 1-0 or 2-1. Our job is more straight forward now, just get the three points and take it to the final day.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,164
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12334 on: Today at 07:29:08 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm
I think
Alisson
Gomez konate Matip Tsimikas
Keita Milner Jones
Jota firmino Diaz

For Southampton . We need to win and that line up is good enough to .

I'd go with Origi ahead of Diaz. We have the squad to beat them so let's just use it.
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12335 on: Today at 07:48:04 am »
Being a pessimist I had made my peace with the league after the Tottenham game, however if it comes to the last day anything could happen with the mentality midgets.

I don't think I'd be disappointed if we dont win it, just immensely proud.

Every setback I try to take a step back and think just how amazing the journey is that we are in this position.

We shouldn't take tuesday for granted, but no reason not to comfortably win.

I'm glad that goal difference will almost definitely be irrelevant now, always have flashbacks of Crystal Palace when we were 3-0 up going for more goals
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12336 on: Today at 07:53:44 am »
Let's just pipe the Uefa CL anthem into the Etihad before their game and Villa can wear Real Madrid kits.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12337 on: Today at 07:53:50 am »

Interesting that despite supposedly having so many injuries, Pep didnt make a single sub yesterday. In a game they failed to win he left Foden, Sterling and Gundogan on the bench. Didnt he do the same at Palace, stubbornly sticking to the same line up on the basis they were playing well? Clown.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,636
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12338 on: Today at 08:04:39 am »
GD would have put it in our own hands. Currently, if City beat Villa there is absolutely nothing we can do. At least with goal difference you could look to batter Southampton and then batter Wolves. GD would be a long shot but as things stand, if City win their next game there is nothing we can do.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:15:11 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,636
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12339 on: Today at 08:05:27 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:53:50 am
Interesting that despite supposedly having so many injuries, Pep didnt make a single sub yesterday. In a game they failed to win he left Foden, Sterling and Gundogan on the bench. Didnt he do the same at Palace, stubbornly sticking to the same line up on the basis they were playing well? Clown.

I think he is keeping them fresh for the final game.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,184
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12340 on: Today at 08:12:01 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:42:46 am
I dunno how people sit here and say GD is in your hands lol. Its literally not, its a toss up, crap shoot, luck. Its definitely not in your hands as you dont guarantee yourself goals nor do you guarantee the other team dont score goals

Only thing that is in your hands is having a Points leads, simple as.

Id way rather lose the league on points then the RNG of Goal Difference, which also means we would have to be A LOT more open on Tuesday trying to get 5,6,7 goals. Instead now we can just focus on winning and then hope Villa get a draw or better and we beat Wolves.

But it kind of is in your own hands. We could quite conceivably beat Saints 3-0 tomorrow and then we are 2 behind City with one game left to play at home, its not beyond the realms that we smash a few goals past them.

Of course it would still be tough, we are talking as if beating Saints and Wolves with an aggregate of around 8, 9 or 10 to nil is easy and of course losing a title on goal difference would sting. But its still possible.

Also to add if we did lose it on goal difference then we would be the story even more. A team that fought from 14 points back to lose it on GD. City would be pushed out even more into the shade and it would piss off Guardiola even more.
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12341 on: Today at 08:25:50 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm

Imagine how City feel right now.

14pt lead dwindled to 1.
Have to watch us win the League Cup.
Get beat by us in the FA Cup then have to watch us win it.
Get knocked out of the CL despite blowing a 2 goal lead in injury time, knowing were going to Paris
Blow a chance to win the title today by missing a late penalty

Now, imagine what comes next for them. They have to just sit there for a week while we play and hopefully beat Southampton. Face the possible humiliation of bottling the title to leave us one match away from the Impossible Quad. Theyll be feeling physically sick and all the talk of Stevie helping us will wind them up no end. Fatalism spreads to their bitter, angry fan base.



We are rent free in Pep's head at the moment..

I can well imagine the likes of Bernardo and Jesus and possibly De Bruyne overthinking that everything is going against them.. The thought just festering in their bitter brains..

As long as it doesn't build a seige mentality in their dressing room, I hope the media hammer home the quadruple angle all week, especially after we pick up the 3 points against the Saints (fingers crossed)

Then its all down to the football gods and these turning to shit because of the pressure on the final day.. "Reverse Aguero incoming" as others have predicted 10 years to the very day..

Can't make this shit up..  ;D It's happening..  :champ
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:01 am by 88_RED »
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • NS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12342 on: Today at 08:47:09 am »
If Manchester City were facing the Villa team of two months ago, with wee Phil in full flow, Id be more hopeful. Theyre not in great form.
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12343 on: Today at 08:48:19 am »
I just had a weird conversation to start my week with a manc and an Arsenal fan. The Arsenal fan is rooting for us, saying how West Ham did us a favour. The Utd fan must be stoned or something. If we win tomorrow night he says, we will "still bottle is as usual on Saturday". Maybe he means we'll bottle the Wolves team bus. And he definitely meant Sunday
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12344 on: Today at 08:57:13 am »
Why on earth are Villa playing on Thursday, two days before the final league matches?
And if they could have that schedule,  why did we get pushed to Tuesday when we play a CUP FINAL two days prior?
Would it have killed them to schedule us on the Thursday? Or is the tv needs on a Tuesday night so important.
Sheesh.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12345 on: Today at 09:05:08 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:57:13 am
Why on earth are Villa playing on Thursday, two days before the final league matches?
And if they could have that schedule,  why did we get pushed to Tuesday when we play a CUP FINAL two days prior?
Would it have killed them to schedule us on the Thursday? Or is the tv needs on a Tuesday night so important.
Sheesh.

Wouldn't want us to play Thursday, Sunday and then the Champions League final on Saturday.

Playing this Wednesday would have been more helpful but the Europa final removed that possibility.
Logged

Online thisyearisouryear

  • This year will also be our year!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12346 on: Today at 09:28:17 am »
No way City doesn't drop points against Villa. It is too perfect. We just need to win our both.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,651
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12347 on: Today at 09:29:10 am »
Ultimately, it's a snowball in hell's chance of Stevie getting something there, isn't it? I mean, Villa are half decent at timewasting and that kind of shithousery and they'll make their best fist of it, but I can't say I'd be betting big on us winning the league now.

But let's make sure we take it to the final day, and who knows. Hope dies last.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online redboxingyeti

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • Jurgen Believer
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12348 on: Today at 09:51:21 am »
Like many, I've come to terms with us not winning the League - at the turn of the year, I think everyone assumed it was a cakewalk for City- the fact that we've run them so close, given the ACON absences, is just amazing. The Quad talk has been hyped up by the press, noone else, even the most die-hard red never really gave it much thought (I don't think).
That said, as it's got closer, and with 2 in the bag already, maybe a tiny piece of me is starting to sense we can do it. I've played so many scenarios over in my head - we beat Saints, just, City cruising at 2 nil with 10 mins left, Wolves holding us to a scoreless draw. Ings gets a consolation for Villa, big Div comes on, nods us ahead, last few mins, Wolves equalise, ruled out by VAR, Silva clatters into Watkins, free kick Villa. Couthino steps up....2-2...Whistle. Scenes.
About time these twats had a final day go against them.
Logged

Online red whine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12349 on: Today at 09:52:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:12:01 am
But it kind of is in your own hands. We could quite conceivably beat Saints 3-0 tomorrow and then we are 2 behind City with one game left to play at home, its not beyond the realms that we smash a few goals past them.

Of course it would still be tough, we are talking as if beating Saints and Wolves with an aggregate of around 8, 9 or 10 to nil is easy and of course losing a title on goal difference would sting. But its still possible.

Also to add if we did lose it on goal difference then we would be the story even more. A team that fought from 14 points back to lose it on GD. City would be pushed out even more into the shade and it would piss off Guardiola even more.

Goal Difference won't come into it now. City have a four point lead but we have a game in hand. Just win both our games and see what happens.
Logged

Online Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12350 on: Today at 09:58:38 am »
Villa made it difficult for the Reds last week but theyre not good and its really difficult to see them getting anything AWAY to CityBut, just beat Southampton first and lets see what happens!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,888
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12351 on: Today at 10:01:18 am »
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Today at 09:58:38 am
Villa made it difficult for the Reds last week but theyre not good and its really difficult to see them getting anything AWAY to CityBut, just win the remaining 2 games Reds and lets see what happens!

They're not 'good' no, but they're a decent mid-table team with players who can cause good teams problems (Coutinho, Watkins, Ings etc). They're in better form than they were five games ago, and they gave these a good game at Villa Park earlier in the season. Get the job done tomorrow, however scrappy it needs to be, and then see what happens on the last day. Stranger things have happened.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,110
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12352 on: Today at 10:05:04 am »
Maybe I am clutching at Straws but Villa are one of the mid table sides I'd fancy against City, a team with players who can break through the press & have pace.

Shame it isn't at Villa Park but there isn't really another team who would want to beat City more than Villa this week, it is perfectly set up.

None of their lads or fans will want Grealish winning the title against them I think, then you've obviously got Gerrard.

I wouldn't really say the same for Coutinho though, I doubt he really gives a shit if we win the title or not, he'd probably be jealous if we do more than happy due to the whole 'what if' mindset.

Lets see though, we have a small chance, moreso than in 18/19 anyway..
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12353 on: Today at 10:05:42 am »
Fairly annoying that City dropped points. Means we have to go for it at Soton even though it will with 99% probability be wasted effort. Villa are absolute dog muck and will get beat about 10-0.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,598
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12354 on: Today at 10:07:27 am »
Someone said this in another thread but Aston Villa-Draw double chance on sunday is 4/1 odds.

So presuming we win our games - we have a 4/1 chance of winning the league. Could be worse!
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,651
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12355 on: Today at 10:07:50 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:05:04 am

Shame it isn't at Villa Park but there isn't really another team who would want to beat City more than Villa this week, it is perfectly set up.


I do agree with that. Feel like I have to always caveat - we have to beat southampton first....But the other thing, for what it's worth, is that Gerrard's going to get absolute pelters about slipping on his fucking arse for 90 minutes against City. Even at the best of times it's one of their only songs. Villa haven't got anything really 'to play for', but you'd think there's at least a bit of motivation there for them.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12356 on: Today at 10:11:07 am »
All we can do is win tomorrow and go in to the final game still in with a chance to capitalise on any mistakes City make. Agree with many of you, Villa arent all that good, especially in defence but they do have talent in attack that can exploit a depleted City team. I dont fancy Villas chances but we must do all we can and leave the rest up to whatever is written.

Im quite interested to see what kind of team we can put out tomorrow, doubt well see Fab, Mo and Virgil in the squad and I wouldnt start any of the lads that played the full 120 minutes.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Xink

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12357 on: Today at 10:12:27 am »
With Fernandinho In that back 4 ( Assuming Pep prefers him  again to his £40m unused CB) Villa will get chances on Sunday.  Whether that be at 0-0 1-0 or 5-0 I dont know - but you suspect Villa will have to
score at least once to get something out of the match.

West Ham could have scored 4 or 5 yesterday had they been more clinical - That Fernandinho back pass to Antonio was like watching a traffic accident in slow motion
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Up
« previous next »
 