Author Topic: The PL run-in

jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
Just win the remaining games please. Missing out on the title would suck, but Id survive.
If ManC lose and we dont take advantage, that would be heart breaking
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 11:12:01 pm
Let's just do what we need to do and keep the pressure up, goal difference now unlikely to be a factor (only applies if we draw 1 game and City lose), just Villa getting a result (and us doing our job).
Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm
Just watched the highlights on MOTD, for all the talk of us being vulnerable on the counter due to our high line, City have the same 'weaknesses' especially without their favoured backline.

Of course, you have to take the chances and keep them out at the other end.

A long shot, but Villa caused us problems on the break so they have a punchers chance. Hope none want Grealish to walk off with a title.
Gerrardinho1981

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm
Nothing matters.  Only one thing - Tierney and Kavanagh both City fans who never gave a stonewall penalty to Everton.  Then they apologised for it.  That is it that is all.  I always said back then that if a lot of points dropped by both and other dubious decisions Id forget about it.  But, if it came to a couple of points like it has then surely it is now a massive factor in us not winning it fairly.  Right now and I know a penalty is 50/50, but Everton were at home and would have been gunning for that draw given their relegation risk, but city should be two points fewer. So its very conceivable that Everton could have scored and city should have now been on 88 with 1 game left so 91 tops and we, as we are, on 86 with two wins and a 92 clear win.  It should have been that theyd still have to win their last game thus putting more pressure on it and be hoping, in reverse, for us to drop points!  Those bastard two will be the only ones laughing at the end of it complete fucked up corrupted sons of mothafuckas!  If it plays how expected then Im sorry but those two are single handedly to blame! We did all we could doesnt matter we didnt beat city or spurs, city won that game completely and unequivocally unfairly.

 
Byrnee

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
In a strange way I was kinda hoping they would draw and not lose. The pressure is still on them to not drop any points. We just need to win our games and hope for the best. The GD thing would have dropped the pressure on us I feel. Maybe I'm wrong but I hope I'm not.Come on you reds!!!

I agree, assuming we beat Southampton, everyone will still expect City to win, including us. But until they do, the title isnt won. Which does add pressure, against a side who they should beat but one that can punish you. What Leeds, Newcastle and Wolves were missing was any real goal threat. West Ham had one, and Villa have too. So, we shall see. But the odd thing is we go in hope not expectation, and have the CL final to look forward to whatever happens. They go knowing this is it, they *should* win it, the *were* 14 points clear, they *did* miss a pen and drop points after we did. Its a world of difference knowing that you should win the title and have one hand on the trophy to just winning and hoping for the best but realistically thinking about Paris. Perfect.
Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12325 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm
Just enjoy the ride lads
Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:11:45 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm

Imagine how City feel right now.

14pt lead dwindled to 1.
Have to watch us win the League Cup.
Get beat by us in the FA Cup then have to watch us win it.
Get knocked out of the CL despite blowing a 2 goal lead in injury time, knowing were going to Paris
Blow a chance to win the title today by missing a late penalty

Now, imagine what comes next for them. They have to just sit there for a week while we play and hopefully beat Southampton. Face the possible humiliation of bottling the title to leave us one match away from the Impossible Quad. Theyll be feeling physically sick and all the talk of Stevie helping us will wind them up no end. Fatalism spreads to their bitter, angry fan base.

On the day itself, we get an early goal then another and news spreads across the 15 fans in attendance and what seemed a formality slips away. Suddenly Watkins breaks free from Fernandinho, rounds Ederson and slides it home.

Believe.
You paint a very pretty picture and I hope it becomes a reality. I've always said we didn't necessarily need them to lose, just draw 2 games. Would've been nice if Leeds (who needed the points) had taken something off them and then they draw today to West Ham. Would be in our hands and  I'd breathe easier. But this scenario works too. Hell, if City come out to win from the kick off maybe it will open up space for Villa to punish them on the counter. They're so used to being miles ahead and unchallenged, it makes you wonder if they have the minerals to do the whole "must-win" battle on the final day of the season and pull it off. After all, this isn't Mancini's City side. They're Pep's mentality midgets. 
bravoco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:34:11 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm
If we win both our games then goal difference is irrelevant, so no need for us to chase big wins. Just get the job done Tuesday night and get the 3 points, then hopefully a regulation 2-0 at home to Wolves and let Stevie and his Villa side do their thing. We cant do anymore than just win both games, and the rest is for others to decide, but at least take it to the final day and make the bastards sweat.

Nice summary of the situation. Good that we are not going all out for an 8-0 against Southhampton.
Xink

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12328 on: Today at 12:51:21 am
Quote from: Gerrardinho1981 on Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm
Nothing matters.  Only one thing - Tierney and Kavanagh both City fans who never gave a stonewall penalty to Everton.  Then they apologised for it.  That is it that is all.  I always said back then that if a lot of points dropped by both and other dubious decisions I’d forget about it.  But, if it came to a couple of points like it has then surely it is now a massive factor in us not winning it fairly.  Right now and I know a penalty is 50/50, but Everton were at home and would have been gunning for that draw given their relegation risk, but city should be two points fewer. So its very conceivable that Everton could have scored and city should have now been on 88 with 1 game left so 91 tops and we, as we are, on 86 with two wins and a 92 clear win.  It should have been that they’d still have to win their last game thus putting more pressure on it and be hoping, in reverse, for us to drop points!  Those bastard two will be the only ones laughing at the end of it complete fucked up corrupted sons of mothafuckas!  If it plays how expected then I’m sorry but those two are single handedly to blame! We did all we could doesnt matter we didnt beat city or spurs, city won that game completely and unequivocally unfairly.

Yup it will be my over-riding  negative memory from the season. I can’t criticise the lads for their effort or any dropped points  in earlier  games but I can’t fathom how VAR didn’t overturn that on the basis it clipped the lower point of his sleeve which was half way down his arm… to be fair the PL gave the numpty a smoke screen to hide behind when they said they would use the sleeve as a reference point at the start of the season…. What’s to stop teams wearing massively over sized shirts and batter balls away with their upper arms as long as it hits part of their sleeve.

Not quite as bad but another memory would be the 18/19 season when we lead Leicester at Home and Atkinson turned down that stone wall Keita pen in the game the pitch turned to slush and we drew 1-1.

I’m sure City fans are complaining about the  Mahrez Miss against us at the Ethiad as well as his penalty today …. But it’s a total head mush when the league is being decided potentially on such fine decisions from the referees
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12329 on: Today at 01:45:07 am
Quote from: bravoco on Today at 12:34:11 am
Nice summary of the situation. Good that we are not going all out for an 8-0 against Southhampton.

Dunno, that would have been quite some fun. Plus having it in our hands beats not having it in our hands.
CanuckYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12330 on: Today at 03:42:46 am
I dunno how people sit here and say GD is in your hands lol. Its literally not, its a toss up, crap shoot, luck. Its definitely not in your hands as you dont guarantee yourself goals nor do you guarantee the other team dont score goals

Only thing that is in your hands is having a Points leads, simple as.

Id way rather lose the league on points then the RNG of Goal Difference, which also means we would have to be A LOT more open on Tuesday trying to get 5,6,7 goals. Instead now we can just focus on winning and then hope Villa get a draw or better and we beat Wolves.
