Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:10:54 pm
Just win the remaining games please. Missing out on the title would suck, but Id survive.
If ManC lose and we dont take advantage, that would be heart breaking
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:12:01 pm
Let's just do what we need to do and keep the pressure up, goal difference now unlikely to be a factor (only applies if we draw 1 game and City lose), just Villa getting a result (and us doing our job).
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:13:43 pm
Just watched the highlights on MOTD, for all the talk of us being vulnerable on the counter due to our high line, City have the same 'weaknesses' especially without their favoured backline.

Of course, you have to take the chances and keep them out at the other end.

A long shot, but Villa caused us problems on the break so they have a punchers chance. Hope none want Grealish to walk off with a title.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:30:31 pm
Nothing matters.  Only one thing - Tierney and Kavanagh both City fans who never gave a stonewall penalty to Everton.  Then they apologised for it.  That is it that is all.  I always said back then that if a lot of points dropped by both and other dubious decisions Id forget about it.  But, if it came to a couple of points like it has then surely it is now a massive factor in us not winning it fairly.  Right now and I know a penalty is 50/50, but Everton were at home and would have been gunning for that draw given their relegation risk, but city should be two points fewer. So its very conceivable that Everton could have scored and city should have now been on 88 with 1 game left so 91 tops and we, as we are, on 86 with two wins and a 92 clear win.  It should have been that theyd still have to win their last game thus putting more pressure on it and be hoping, in reverse, for us to drop points!  Those bastard two will be the only ones laughing at the end of it complete fucked up corrupted sons of mothafuckas!  If it plays how expected then Im sorry but those two are single handedly to blame! We did all we could doesnt matter we didnt beat city or spurs, city won that game completely and unequivocally unfairly.

 
