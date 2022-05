If we win both our games then goal difference is irrelevant, so no need for us to chase big wins. Just get the job done Tuesday night and get the 3 points, then hopefully a regulation 2-0 at home to Wolves and let Stevie and his Villa side do their thing. We canít do anymore than just win both games, and the rest is for others to decide, but at least take it to the final day and make the bastards sweat.