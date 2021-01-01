They seem a slow team to me.
Watkins and Ings are very fast.
Coutinho this, Coutinho that. Hell do fuck all. Name of our best hope is Danny Ings. That boy has fire in him.
Ings isn't fast at all Not slow but hardly quick. Watkins has decent pace but not frightening.Bailey is quick but has been a total letdown.
If I could write the perfect story for Sunday. It would be in the 91st minute with City searching for the winning goal, Coutinho plays a through ball and Laporte intercepts it, falls on his arse and Ings scampers through to score in front of the 10's of rabid City fans.
They caused us nervy moments. Without team bite. Just need to tweak that.
