West Ham win tomorrow then we have to absolutely go for it against southampton, like 6 or 7 nil



If City Win then just play all the kids on Tuesday, literally no point risking anyone



These would be my two choices of teams depending what happens tomorrow in West Ham vs City



If City lose



Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Mane



If City Win



Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Williams, Tsimikas, Morton, Jones, Oxlade, Elliot, Origi, Taki



If City draw, I honestly dont know. Thats such a toss up as wed then need them to drop points AGAIN at Home and I just dont see that happening but you cant write it off if they draw. Prolly a mix of kids/full strength because GD wont matter anymore.



I think Tsimikas, Jones and Gomez all %100 play on Tuesday, rest is a toss up depending on result tomorrow.