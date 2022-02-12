« previous next »
The PL run-in

lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12000 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Maybe. A while back I argued that there is a strong likelihood that the title may be decided by goal difference and the vast majority disagreed. If City lose tomorrow and we stuff Southampton even with 3-5 goals, we may be in a good position for the last game even if we trail in goal difference by a goal or two.

It ain't over yet. Imagine City losing tomorrow, they will panic against Villa. Two draws are not out of the realm of possibilities either.

And if City win 3-4 nil against West Ham, we can rest up the squad
anyway.
macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12001 on: Yesterday at 11:08:06 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
And if City win 3-4 nil against West Ham, we can rest up the squad
anyway.

Yes, its sort of win win for us.
Red1976

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12002 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
And if City win 3-4 nil against West Ham, we can rest up the squad
anyway.


Have faith - has Klopp as manager taught you nothing! You can tell by Guardiola's comments that he is rattled by LFC not going quietly and is feeling the pressure. 
macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12003 on: Yesterday at 11:10:25 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 09:03:46 am
Can we have a temporary ban for anyone who uses "City" and "deserved"  in the same sentence?

You just did ;)
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12004 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:31:16 pm
Kids and any rusty first teamers that need minutes v Southampton hopefully. Feels like we are on the verge of ending up missing half our team v Real if it carries on like this though the news seems positive so far luckily.

If City lose tomorrow, we need to twat the fuck out of Southampton and make it a who scores the most wins the league on the last day - although Stevie, Coutinho and Ings might just be in the mood last day to take points off Abu Dhabi
macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12005 on: Yesterday at 11:12:06 pm
In case goals needed in bulk on Tuesday, please play Origi.

Oh, and take corners v v quickly.
CanuckYNWA

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12006 on: Today at 12:12:33 am
West Ham win tomorrow then we have to absolutely go for it against southampton, like 6 or 7 nil

If City Win then just play all the kids on Tuesday, literally no point risking anyone

These would be my two choices of teams depending what happens tomorrow in West Ham vs City

If City lose

Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Mane

If City Win

Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Williams, Tsimikas, Morton, Jones, Oxlade, Elliot, Origi, Taki

If City draw, I honestly dont know. Thats such a toss up as wed then need them to drop points AGAIN at Home and I just dont see that happening but you cant write it off if they draw. Prolly a mix of kids/full strength because GD wont matter anymore.

I think Tsimikas, Jones and Gomez all %100 play on Tuesday, rest is a toss up depending on result tomorrow.
Suareznumber7

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12007 on: Today at 12:15:20 am
Anything but a City loss and we have to have a full rotation of the side.  Origi, Minamino, Gordon, Elliot, Jones, Milner, Tsmikas, Matip, Gomez, Bradley, Kelleher would be my team if City win. 
beardsleyismessimk1

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12008 on: Today at 12:20:02 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
And if City win 3-4 nil against West Ham, we can rest up the squad
anyway.

Rather lost or draw. The players can rest and recover when the seasons over.
PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12009 on: Today at 12:28:36 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:15:20 am
Anything but a City loss and we have to have a full rotation of the side.  Origi, Minamino, Gordon, Elliot, Jones, Milner, Tsmikas, Matip, Gomez, Bradley, Kelleher would be my team if City win. 

Nah, even if Man City draw tomorrow, we must play a strong team and beat Southampton convincingly. It would put a massive pressure on Man City against Aston Villa ...
mrantarctica

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12010 on: Today at 12:42:31 am
I don't think we'll be putting out some youth team no matter what happens. If Cuty do win then I think a few lads should probably be rested. The good to thing is there's a good week or so between Wolves and RM so still a bit of recovery time. VVD, Mo, Fab and Ali (although possibly just a small knock) all carrying knocks and injuries that we need to clear up before Real Madrid. In contrast some of our substitutes need minutes and rhythm to go into the next cup final and be effective if called upon. I think Matip, Gomez, Curtis, Tsimikas, Firmino and possibly Origi and Taki and oven Ox and Harvey are all in this camp.
CanuckYNWA

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12011 on: Today at 01:13:11 am
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:42:31 am
I don't think we'll be putting out some youth team no matter what happens. If Cuty do win then I think a few lads should probably be rested. The good to thing is there's a good week or so between Wolves and RM so still a bit of recovery time. VVD, Mo, Fab and Ali (although possibly just a small knock) all carrying knocks and injuries that we need to clear up before Real Madrid. In contrast some of our substitutes need minutes and rhythm to go into the next cup final and be effective if called upon. I think Matip, Gomez, Curtis, Tsimikas, Firmino and possibly Origi and Taki and oven Ox and Harvey are all in this camp.

I dont think anyone is suggesting we are going to play all u21s, but if City win 3 or 4 nil all our big players especially those who just played 120 mins or got knocks will not be near that team on Tuesday, can guarantee that.

Kashinoda

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12012 on: Today at 01:32:37 am
Most annoying thing to happen tomorrow would be a single goal win for City.

I don't think we'd look at that and chuck the towel in, they'd be +8 on goal difference so we'd back ourselves to get +7 GD over our last two games in the hope Villa get a win (though depending on goals scored it might require +8).

Part of me wants to be put out of my misery with another 5-0 win for them, but you gotta love the dreaming.

Machae

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12013 on: Today at 01:46:47 am
The amount of dodgy points City got this season is a travesty. Dont think we even got anything like that during our LiVARpool season. We really should be a few points ahead if the refs did their job to a satisfactory standard

The good thing is, knowing if City win tomorrow, will determine our team selection on Tuesday
James Mac

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12014 on: Today at 02:20:15 am
City arent losing this. Guarantee you that. Who cares! Onto Paris and another one under the belt.
macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12015 on: Today at 02:28:25 am
I d love us to go with Origi, Jota, Firmino up top against Southampton. Regardless of City's result.
Let Mane, Salah, Diaz completely recover.
Besides,  I think the likes of Jota may be dying to bag a hat trick or two to make their case for an inclusion for the CL final team sheet...
CanuckYNWA

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12016 on: Today at 03:25:04 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:46:47 am
The amount of dodgy points City got this season is a travesty. Dont think we even got anything like that during our LiVARpool season. We really should be a few points ahead if the refs did their job to a satisfactory standard

There is a 6pt CLEAR no argument swing with ref decisions this season. 2 extra points for City vs Wolves with last minute armit penalty. 2 extra points for City with denied last minute hand ball penalty vs Everton and 2 pts denied for us vs Spurs with denied clear penalty and no red on Kane.

They realstically should be on 85 and we should be on 88

I am sure people could make arguments in more games both for and against us but these 3 games were clear as day robberies.
