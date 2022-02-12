Kids and any rusty first teamers that need minutes v Southampton hopefully. Feels like we are on the verge of ending up missing half our team v Real if it carries on like this though the news seems positive so far luckily.



If City lose tomorrow, we need to twat the fuck out of Southampton and make it a who scores the most wins the league on the last day - although Stevie, Coutinho and Ings might just be in the mood last day to take points off Abu Dhabi