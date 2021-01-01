« previous next »
disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11960 on: Yesterday at 01:24:01 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:23:39 pm
If we only win the FA Cup, its probably our 5th best season this century (19/20, 18/19, 05, 00/01 Cup Treble the only seasons ahead of it) and if I'm honest this is the minimum I would have been happy with if asked in January - but I would still be happy for sure.

If we only win the European Cup, its our best season since 85/86. The League Title & FA Cup Double in the 80's was a massive deal (we were only the third team of the century to do it and in those days the FA Cup was a colossal event compared to now), but winning the CL & League Cup surpasses the cup Treble of 2001 especially since we were mediocre in the League itself in 2001.

If we win both (so a cup treble including the League Cup) its our best season since 83/84 which was probably the best season in the club's history.

If we're to win both finals you could make a case for it being the best season in our history. 83/84 probably better even so, but it'd be top 3 without doubt. Wasn't around for that but 2000/01 has been my favourite ever season and if we're to beat Chelsea and then Real Madrid then I suppose it'd be like 2001 on crack considering this time it's the European Cup  ;D

If we can make it a domestic cup double tomorrow then it'll certainly be one of the most memorable seasons we've had. It already is when you consider we've won one cup and are still fighting for three in the middle of May. Ultimately can't help but feel the way we really remember this season will be determined by events in Paris in a couple of weeks time. If you win the Champions League any year it's a 10/10 season in my books, but if we do so having won the League Cup and hopefully the FA Cup tomorrow then it's one for the ages.
FLRed67

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11961 on: Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.



UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11962 on: Yesterday at 02:42:50 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.





I genuinely think many feel that way only because of the cheating nature of the team we're up against. It would feel incredible but I think when you look back it's the European Cups you will remember the most. Most sides can only dream of getting to one final in Europe. We are about to play our 5th in 17 years and possibly win 3 of them.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11963 on: Yesterday at 02:44:13 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.

Do Fuck Off!
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11964 on: Yesterday at 02:47:01 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.

No. Champion League all the way.
Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11965 on: Yesterday at 02:47:57 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.

Ha ha ha ha - turn it in. Nothing - nothing - beats winning a european cup.
newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11966 on: Yesterday at 02:51:43 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.





even then - you would only be able to talk about it for the same day it happened. No discussion in the future.
chromed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11967 on: Yesterday at 02:58:30 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:51:43 pm
even then - you would only be able to talk about it for the same day it happened. No discussion in the future.

:D
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11968 on: Yesterday at 03:09:22 pm
13th May and we are still in with a shout of every competition we entered at the start and one in the bag. Outstanding effort from everyone involved.
ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11969 on: Yesterday at 03:09:49 pm
Don't give up yet
FLRed67

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11970 on: Yesterday at 03:17:21 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:42:50 pm
I genuinely think many feel that way only because of the cheating nature of the team we're up against. It would feel incredible but I think when you look back it's the European Cups you will remember the most. Most sides can only dream of getting to one final in Europe. We are about to play our 5th in 17 years and possibly win 3 of them.

Yup. You have to compete for 9 months against a sovereign wealth team that can cherry-pick and buy any players they want, plus their allies in the media, the Premier league and the referring cabal, and who have enough lawyers and money to shut anyone up.

Snatching the title from them on the last day of the season would be epic. Beyond epic. Epicest? 

Now if only there was a team out there that didn't give up after about 20 minutes .   .    .West Ham maybe? Villa, perhaps? Hmmm .    .     .
VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11971 on: Yesterday at 03:38:15 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.

Elite sides win european cups not domestic ones.
McSquared

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11972 on: Yesterday at 03:59:43 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.

Yes, I think it may be just you. European cup is by far the most prestigious trophy
ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11973 on: Yesterday at 04:08:14 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.

I mean I'll celebrate that AS WELL

But instead?

Much as I hate them
Real Madrid are real. And all those who came before
Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11974 on: Yesterday at 08:38:01 pm
I was thinking today that if West Ham were to spawn a draw (or even a scrappy win) then it would make for a hell of a final day

On the other hand, I don't think I could deal with losing another title by 1 jammy point, or worse, on Goal Difference.

Even if a 7th CL was added to the cabinet, the resentment would probably take years to subside, if ever

Perhaps it's better that City leather West Ham and Villa? Then again how do we know the footballing gods haven't scripted this for Moyes and Gerrard to win us the league?

I honestly don't know any more. It probably sounds like a mad thing to say with 2 finals to come, but I'll be glad when this season is finally over   
Jm55

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11975 on: Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:38:01 pm
I was thinking today that if West Ham were to spawn a draw (or even a scrappy win) then it would make for a hell of a final day

On the other hand, I don't think I could deal with losing another title by 1 jammy point, or worse, on Goal Difference.

Even if a 7th CL was added to the cabinet, the resentment would probably take years to subside, if ever

Perhaps it's better that City leather West Ham and Villa? Then again how do we know the footballing gods haven't scripted this for Moyes and Gerrard to win us the league?

I honestly don't know any more. It probably sounds like a mad thing to say with 2 finals to come, but I'll be glad when this season is finally over   

If they win it would; Im not really sure a draw would do much.

Id expect City to be 3 up at half time if they needed to win the match to win the title.

If we win the European Cup and the FA Cup its one of the absolute greatest seasons in our history, focus on that rather than things outside of our control.

Im relatively serene over the league as I was in 18/19, its just one of them. I get absolutely livid over dropped points when were winning 2-0 or whatever, but getting 92 points and not winning the league? Whatever. Theres so little more that we can do and we all know the reasons why it isnt enough, so as much as Im angry at the broader picture I cant be arsed letting it get to me. Let the bad twats come up with another cringe worthy song to celebrate their latest success, well send them a baguette back from Paris.
KloppCorn

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11976 on: Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
I would swap the last CL win for the League title a week on Sunday.  In a heartbeat.

I guess that's just me.
its interesting because Im the same but CL is my best memory of my life sporting wise so cant down play now number 7  8)
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11977 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:42:50 pm
I genuinely think many feel that way only because of the cheating nature of the team we're up against. It would feel incredible but I think when you look back it's the European Cups you will remember the most. Most sides can only dream of getting to one final in Europe. We are about to play our 5th in 17 years and possibly win 3 of them.
Winning the league only qualifies you for the European cup. That's why it's the biggest trophy.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11978 on: Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 08:19:40 am
If City win on Sunday, the league is over bar something absurd and completely unprecedented in football history. ie us winning final two games by 8+ goals and City losing at home to a mediocre Villa side on the beach. In this case we rotate heavily on Tue and focus 100% on the two cup finals. THIS sort of heavily:

                 Kelleher

Gomez   Konate    VVD    Tsimikas

    Eliott      Milner    Jones

   Minamino  Firmino  Origi


If City draw, then Goal difference basically stops being a thing since in reality the only way we we win the league is with 2 wins and another City draw or loss. We need to get across the line in anyway possible against Southampton so that means 5-6 starters from the Cup final going again on Tue.


If City lose on Sunday, then we potentially have it in our own hands with 2 large wins in our final two games. In this case I would throw caution to the wind against Southampton and play a 4-2-3-1 with front 7 something like this:

      Henderson    Thiago

  Salah     Firmino      Diaz

                Mane

A City loss on Sunday followed by a 5-0 win over Southampton would make the final day VERY interesting IMO.


If West Ham win then I'd go with




Allison


Van Dijk


Alexander Arnold    Robertson


Origi Mane Salah, Minimino Firmino Diaz Jota


Virgil can handle anything and the back and let the full backs stay up with the rest
King Kenny 7

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11979 on: Today at 12:25:08 am
Seven . . . is the magic number


This is what Kenneth is thinking.


And this is what he deserves. No 7 All The Way.




A massive tribute to the man with dignity through the hardest times.
Dalglish 7 on the back of my new shirt, that's what I want.


The Run In is outta our hands (as it stands) but we'll see how it falls . . . .


No 7 is up to us. Real dont matter.
harleydanger

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11980 on: Today at 04:24:54 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
If they win it would; Im not really sure a draw would do much.


A draw puts massive pressure on them final day. Say theyre 1-1 at 70 and were 3-0 up? Thats when they capitulate.
