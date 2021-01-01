I was thinking today that if West Ham were to spawn a draw (or even a scrappy win) then it would make for a hell of a final day
On the other hand, I don't think I could deal with losing another title by 1 jammy point, or worse, on Goal Difference.
Even if a 7th CL was added to the cabinet, the resentment would probably take years to subside, if ever
Perhaps it's better that City leather West Ham and Villa? Then again how do we know the footballing gods haven't scripted this for Moyes and Gerrard to win us the league?
I honestly don't know any more. It probably sounds like a mad thing to say with 2 finals to come, but I'll be glad when this season is finally over