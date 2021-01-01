If we only win the FA Cup, its probably our 5th best season this century (19/20, 18/19, 05, 00/01 Cup Treble the only seasons ahead of it) and if I'm honest this is the minimum I would have been happy with if asked in January - but I would still be happy for sure.



If we only win the European Cup, its our best season since 85/86. The League Title & FA Cup Double in the 80's was a massive deal (we were only the third team of the century to do it and in those days the FA Cup was a colossal event compared to now), but winning the CL & League Cup surpasses the cup Treble of 2001 especially since we were mediocre in the League itself in 2001.



If we win both (so a cup treble including the League Cup) its our best season since 83/84 which was probably the best season in the club's history.



If we're to win both finals you could make a case for it being the best season in our history. 83/84 probably better even so, but it'd be top 3 without doubt. Wasn't around for that but 2000/01 has been my favourite ever season and if we're to beat Chelsea and then Real Madrid then I suppose it'd be like 2001 on crack considering this time it's the European CupIf we can make it a domestic cup double tomorrow then it'll certainly be one of the most memorable seasons we've had. It already is when you consider we've won one cup and are still fighting for three in the middle of May. Ultimately can't help but feel the way we really remember this season will be determined by events in Paris in a couple of weeks time. If you win the Champions League any year it's a 10/10 season in my books, but if we do so having won the League Cup and hopefully the FA Cup tomorrow then it's one for the ages.