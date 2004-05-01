« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 755595 times)

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11840 on: Today at 09:12:24 am »
We did brilliantly to pull it back and push them. But when the margins are this fine you need to beat them at least once and beat the third best team also. You need to leave them with nil points when we meet.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11841 on: Today at 09:17:47 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:24:27 am
Correct. A 4pt difference to the current position where they are 3pts ahead. Gets confusing when were answering different people. I was responding to someone who said wed be level.

We would be level?

86 - 1 = 85
83 + 2 = 85

---

Don't agree at all with the narrative that other teams aren't trying or are just posting it in. City are a brilliant team, briliantly coached, with a brilliant mentality. It's what happens when a financially doped behemoth eventually makes the right additions over a number of years. They're light years ahead of the rest of this league with the exception of us.

And that's it really, that's what we're all pissed off about. That we're fucking sensational too. In any other era we'd be the best team in world, having cleaned up leagues and other trophies consistently over the last 3-4 seasons with no real sign of that ending. It elevates the job that Jurgen and the club have done to even be in the conversation with this City team. The fact that we've outdone them in 19/20 and are on course for more trophies than them this year is borderline miraculous.

It's not grudging respect, it's not admiration. It's just reality. They're an exceptional side.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:57 am by wige »
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11842 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
I just want West Ham to take the lead against them. Or at the very least not be 1 down after 10 mins like most other teams. Come on West Ham you fuckers have had a good season, you owe your fans a big performance in the last home game. Mark Noble will probably be off, so could Rice. Raise the roof you tubes.  We're not done just yet. Its unlikely but its not over. Also, I think Villa is a tricky game for them even at home. Yes City will score a couple of but Villa have a strong attack, total shootout Villa come on, go balls deep
« Last Edit: Today at 09:27:41 am by slaphead »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,376
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11843 on: Today at 09:25:00 am »
A salty tip of the cap to the lads in here who said the pressure would get to them because they didnt have Aguero and Kompany any more
Underlines my view that wider pressures and narratives dont really affect sports people / teams that much and often not at all

Pressure in games is totally different of course because your direct opponent affects you but Im not sure narrative really does very much - mostly it comes down to the level of the teams
In this run City have been playing teams that theyre literally 3 goals per 90 better than (expected goals wise) - so they win. Would be the same for us. Doesnt really matter if theyre in a tight league race or not
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,135
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11844 on: Today at 09:28:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:25:00 am
A salty tip of the cap to the lads in here who said the pressure would get to them because they didnt have Aguero and Kompany any more
Underlines my view that wider pressures and narratives dont really affect sports people / teams that much and often not at all

Pressure in games is totally different of course because your direct opponent affects you but Im not sure narrative really does very much - mostly it comes down to the level of the teams
In this run City have been playing teams that theyre literally 3 goals per 90 better than (expected goals wise) - so they win. Would be the same for us. Doesnt really matter if theyre in a tight league race or not


Yeah, but Wolves have Trincao
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,030
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11845 on: Today at 09:29:04 am »
West Ham are alright

For now
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11846 on: Today at 09:32:07 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:25:00 am
A salty tip of the cap to the lads in here who said the pressure would get to them because they didnt have Aguero and Kompany any more
Underlines my view that wider pressures and narratives dont really affect sports people / teams that much and often not at all


Congrats!! At least someone is happy.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,376
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11847 on: Today at 09:33:45 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:32:07 am
Congrats!! At least someone is happy.

All I have left is my nerd erection to fall back on in the darkness
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11848 on: Today at 09:36:59 am »
PL is done with. It was over when we didn't beat them at there place.

Get effort catching City up but they just about deserve to win the league. Other teams really do need to step up against City though.

Play the kids/reserves for the next two league games. All concentrating on the FA Cup and CL final now.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,295
  • YNWA
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11849 on: Today at 09:37:07 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:33:45 am
All I have left is my nerd erection to fall back on in the darkness

Sounds painful.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,807
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11850 on: Today at 09:39:11 am »
This season has been amazing.

Certainly up there in history with the best Liverpool sides ever despite what happens next.

Great manager. Great players. Great squad.

Considering what we've been up against, it's been an amazing achievement.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Xink

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11851 on: Today at 09:39:36 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:07:45 am
One last roll of the dice with west ham, but i'm afraid if they don't lose there then it is dusted my lads. It's been a breathtaking season regardless, and all being well we'll take it to the final day - and if we win on Saturday that's more than any teams ever done in the hunt for the quad.

And we'll be running round paris with the cup....

Villa arent getting anything in the last game - so even if West Ham turn City over the best case scenario is that we lose the league on GD.
Hope was in the departure lounge last night - but she's long since left the building
Logged

Online Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11852 on: Today at 09:42:55 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:36:59 am
Play the kids/reserves for the next two league games. All concentrating on the FA Cup and CL final now.

If they beat West Ham as expected yes, but if not no way we have to give it a shot you never know, the reality is we beat Soton it's still on till the last game and we would kick ourselves if Stevie did it on the final day.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11853 on: Today at 09:45:52 am »
I think we should be in the lead at this point but it'll be useful in the team's development into the next phase, this. The big man has a new contract, and the focus will be on ways to break down all types of defensive set up, deal with teams that want to take time out of the game, and (I guess) on how to deal with the officiating. We've already done a lot on that side with our use of the offside law, for example.

We're a proper overdog side now so to round it out, if the track record proves anything, it's that they learn the lessons and improve.

This season though for me hinged on a mix of luck, bad refereeing (West Ham and Spurs away stick in the mind), Covid (for the Spurs away game), and a little lack of structure early on in the right of midfield (and that's maybe the least significant of the factors). Another season, run again, and we win the league just due to the way the dice fall - I know we still could but we won't. 

We're on a par with Man City for me. They might edge ahead next season, or we might, but we're in amongst it league wise against the most effective team in the history of domestic league football.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,732
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11854 on: Today at 09:49:08 am »
Last three seasons:

2018-19    97 points 2nd
2019-20    99 points Champions
2020-21    69 points injury ravaged but still make 3rd

This season:

2021-22    92 points if we win our last 2 games but 2nd guaranteed (16 points clear with 2 to play)

No one else has achieved those points totals without winning the league.

95 points Chelsea 2004-05
93 points Chelsea 2016-17
92 points Man Utd 1993-94
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11855 on: Today at 09:49:09 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:36:59 am
Get effort catching City up but they just about deserve to win the league.

Absolutely. If nothing else for the spirit in which they've gone about it. A true underdog story.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,820
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11856 on: Today at 09:50:39 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:49:08 am
Last three seasons:

2018-19    97 points 2nd
2019-20    99 points Champions
2020-21    69 points injury ravaged but still make 3rd

This season:

2021-22    92 points if we win our last 2 games but 2nd guaranteed (16 points clear with 2 to play)

No one else has achieved those points totals without winning the league.

95 points Chelsea 2004-05
93 points Chelsea 2016-17
92 points Man Utd 1993-94

That 93/94 total was achieved in a 42 game season as well.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11857 on: Today at 09:50:47 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:45:52 am
I think we should be in the lead at this point but it'll be useful in the team's development into the next phase, this. The big man has a new contract, and the focus will be on ways to break down all types of defensive set up, deal with teams that want to take time out of the game, and (I guess) on how to deal with the officiating. We've already done a lot on that side with our use of the offside law, for example.

We're a proper overdog side now so to round it out, if the track record proves anything, it's that they learn the lessons and improve.

This season though for me hinged on a mix of luck, bad refereeing (West Ham and Spurs away stick in the mind), Covid (for the Spurs away game), and a little lack of structure early on in the right of midfield (and that's maybe the least significant of the factors). Another season, run again, and we win the league just due to the way the dice fall - I know we still could but we won't. 

We're on a par with Man City for me. They might edge ahead next season, or we might, but we're in amongst it league wise against the most effective team in the history of domestic league football.

I would also add the ref/VAR not giving Everton a pen against City. That was a massive call has it was a clear handball. We could have complained about that.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11858 on: Today at 09:50:51 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:45:52 am
I think we should be in the lead at this point but it'll be useful in the team's development into the next phase, this. The big man has a new contract, and the focus will be on ways to break down all types of defensive set up, deal with teams that want to take time out of the game, and (I guess) on how to deal with the officiating. We've already done a lot on that side with our use of the offside law, for example.

We're a proper overdog side now so to round it out, if the track record proves anything, it's that they learn the lessons and improve.

This season though for me hinged on a mix of luck, bad refereeing (West Ham and Spurs away stick in the mind), Covid (for the Spurs away game), and a little lack of structure early on in the right of midfield (and that's maybe the least significant of the factors). Another season, run again, and we win the league just due to the way the dice fall - I know we still could but we won't.

We're on a par with Man City for me. They might edge ahead next season, or we might, but we're in amongst it league wise against the most effective team in the history of domestic league football.

Agree with these but would add, and it's a significant one for me, we had to get over last season and all that brought. Long term injuries to key players, rhythm, familarity with the system, confidence. We've been a different side over the last 6 months to the first 3 and, as you and others have said, stands us in very good stead for next season.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11859 on: Today at 09:52:44 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:45:52 am
I think we should be in the lead at this point but it'll be useful in the team's development into the next phase, this. The big man has a new contract, and the focus will be on ways to break down all types of defensive set up, deal with teams that want to take time out of the game, and (I guess) on how to deal with the officiating. We've already done a lot on that side with our use of the offside law, for example.

We're a proper overdog side now so to round it out, if the track record proves anything, it's that they learn the lessons and improve.

This season though for me hinged on a mix of luck, bad refereeing (West Ham and Spurs away stick in the mind), Covid (for the Spurs away game), and a little lack of structure early on in the right of midfield (and that's maybe the least significant of the factors). Another season, run again, and we win the league just due to the way the dice fall - I know we still could but we won't. 

We're on a par with Man City for me. They might edge ahead next season, or we might, but we're in amongst it league wise against the most effective team in the history of domestic league football.
The whole first half it felt like one of Thiago/Keita/Jones was the only one fit to play the controller role. Elliott also was hurt during that period and understandable why he has not played as much during the run in however him playing vs Inter was a great experience for him.
Having the MF healthier for a long part of the year should be very helpful. Jones Injury stuff just seemed unlucky more then anything. Keita/Thiago need to be managed more. I think the 5 subs will be very helpful for rotating the MF more along with helping get Robertson and Trent some more rest at times too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 