But if we beat them away then we would still be behind on GD.



Wed actually be 1pt ahead. 2pts more for us, 2 less for them, which is a 4pt difference.Its all academic as they battered us in the first half that day and we did well to get a draw. More realistically we could have been beaten Brighton and Brentford. Thats not me blaming the team, its a product of sportswashing that you need 95pts+ to win the league.Earlier in the season when we had those draws I thought it would likely be critical because of the way Citys cheating has warped the game. There are no twists and turns anymore. Who remembers Man U losing 5-0 at Newcastle and 6-3 at Southampton but still winning the league. Wouldnt happen anymore. Were now in a ridiculous situation where drawing a game in August has you wondering if it will be fatal.Many on here gamely maintained the hope that City would slip in the run-in, reminding us how City hadnt won 3 in a row since the new year. Well theyll likely end up winning their last 10 games, again, just like 2018/19. Actually worse than that year because theyve humped everyone by 3 or 4 goals. Not even a late Kompany winner.Of course we have the Cups to enjoy and the European Cup is the biggest trophy in club football but its a terrible thing that the bread and butter league has been ruined. The irony is that our brilliance has masked what has happened to the national game and without us, the English league would be as competitive and interesting as the French league. Eventually the penny will drop even among Man U and Everton fans that this affects them as much as us.In the end we have no choice but to pick ourselves up, complete this glorious season with no 7 and go again in the league next year.