Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,018
  • ....mmm
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11800 on: Today at 12:45:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm
If City beats West Ham then IMHO there should be lots of rotation for Southampton and Wolves.

But if City win by one goal are you not backing the boys to get +7 over two games on the remote chance Villa get a win? ;D

Wouldn't be like this team to let that go, and I think people are deluding themselves if they think Klopp will wrap everyone in cotton wool.

If City smash West Ham for 5 then fair enough.
:D

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,081
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11801 on: Today at 12:51:55 am »
Seems like theyre determined to stop us from getting the title since theyve been dumped out of the CL yet again.
* * * * * *

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,391
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11802 on: Today at 01:12:28 am »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 12:51:55 am
Seems like theyre determined to stop us from getting the title since theyve been dumped out of the CL yet again.
That's pretty obvious since they have nothing else to play for?  :)
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11803 on: Today at 01:16:52 am »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 12:51:55 am
Seems like theyre determined to stop us from getting the title since theyve been dumped out of the CL yet again.

you don't say? haha.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,132
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11804 on: Today at 01:26:55 am »
No-one else evens bothers to challenge them in this league.  Most of their games look like a training session.
Offline Xink

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11805 on: Today at 01:28:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm
If City beats West Ham then IMHO there should be lots of rotation for Southampton and Wolves.
Doesnt matter what happens at West Ham . Even if West Ham win theres not a cat in hells chance we are getting that GD back now.
Id play a reserve team against Southampton and Wolves - Madrid are already resting their best players
Courtois - Cavajal - Benzema - Modric - Valverde - Vinci  and Mendy were all benched for the last game against Atletico - The last thing we want are more injuries in a Southampton match which is effectively gonna be a dead rubber
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11806 on: Today at 01:34:31 am »
Quote from: Xink on Today at 01:28:00 am
Doesnt matter what happens at West Ham . Even if West Ham win theres not a cat in hells chance we are getting that GD back now.
Id play a reserve team against Southampton and Wolves - Madrid are already resting their best players
Courtois - Cavajal - Benzema - Modric - Valverde - Vinci  and Mendy were all benched for the last game against Atletico - The last thing we want are more injuries in a Southampton match which is effectively gonna be a dead rubber

if city lost to west ham - do they no longer have to play Villa?
Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,081
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11807 on: Today at 02:09:35 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:16:52 am
you don't say? haha.
It seems obvious, I know, but theyve gone from winning by a goal to winning by five. Shift in mood and it seems like its over now. Some people thought it might hurt their spirits, losing out in the CL. That too was obviously just wishful thinking.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:51 am by Beninger »
* * * * * *

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,081
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11808 on: Today at 02:16:06 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:12:28 am
That's pretty obvious since they have nothing else to play for?  :)
Like I pointed out, losing in the CL has had the opposite effect that some hoped it would.
* * * * * *

Offline thisyearisouryear

  • This year will also be our year!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,404
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11809 on: Today at 02:36:11 am »
All you fine folks need a dose of hopium.
Offline MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11810 on: Today at 03:50:17 am »
As long as there is a 0.000000000000000001% chance of us winning the league, we should still go for it.

Wrapping the team in cotton wont help anything. There is also a chance of them getting injured during training as Thiago did before the league cup final. Having a long break also have never help us, we do not want to be disjointed against Benzema/Vinicius.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11811 on: Today at 04:50:57 am »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 12:51:55 am
Seems like theyre determined to stop us from getting the title since theyve been dumped out of the CL yet again.

Based on bald fraud's obsessed interviews and things in general, i get that feeling that they are playing this way to stop us from winning the title rather than winning it for themselves.

I guess they want to feel relevant by thinking "we won something that belongs to Liverpool".
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11812 on: Today at 05:16:07 am »
League is done if they beat West Ham, dunno how anyone thinks different. They would be 6 pts clear with a minimum of +8 GD before we play southampton

Which means theyd have to lose to Aston Villa and wed have to make up a  GD of prolly +5 to +7

If they lose/draw to West Ham then there is obviously a chance still

But yea all these teams just lay down for them sadly, end of the day we were lucky to be back into this race in February. Realistically we lost it when we drew like 4 games in 12 at the start of the season
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,131
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11813 on: Today at 05:38:41 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:45:01 am
But if City win by one goal are you not backing the boys to get +7 over two games on the remote chance Villa get a win? ;D

Wouldn't be like this team to let that go, and I think people are deluding themselves if they think Klopp will wrap everyone in cotton wool.

If City smash West Ham for 5 then fair enough.

We play Saints just 3 days after the cup final which could go to extra time. Unless we are on a mission to run the legs off our side it would be madness to put out many of our best players for Saints. We have already lost Fabinho, we cannot be losing any more key players if we want to beat Madrid.
Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11814 on: Today at 05:45:15 am »

If they win against West Ham we rest all our important players. If they lose we will need to go all in against southampton and try to score 6 or 7
 
Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,616
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11815 on: Today at 06:14:11 am »
Lets see after the WHU game where we are at. While there is still hope we should go for it. Let us control things we can like beating Chelsea in the cup final. We still have got Paris to look forward too as well. Even if its a small hope in the league it is not over until Ulla says so. 
Online FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11816 on: Today at 07:25:58 am »

Wolves. What joke of a club. Never liked them.

It's good that they wear a shirt the colour of vomit; it suits how they play.

Let's hope they get relegated next season, and go back to where they belong.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,699
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11817 on: Today at 07:29:30 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:26:55 am
No-one else evens bothers to challenge them in this league.  Most of their games look like a training session.
I thought wolves were trying first half. City were just much better. Didn't bother with the second half.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,514
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11818 on: Today at 07:41:50 am »
Mad how them going out the CL in that fashion had 0 effect on them. They have destroyed 2 fairly in form/decent quality sides since without batting an eyelid.

Think that shows we put too much stock in how other competitions will affect them or us in the league - doesn't seem to make a difference.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,649
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11819 on: Today at 07:45:25 am »
To win the league we need to get a win against City at least once I feel. Draws just dont cut it anymore unfortunately.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,156
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11820 on: Today at 07:51:09 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:45:25 am
To win the league we need to get a win against City at least once I feel. Draws just dont cut it anymore unfortunately.

But if we beat them away then we would still be behind on GD.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,622
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 07:54:28 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:45:25 am
To win the league we need to get a win against City at least once I feel. Draws just dont cut it anymore unfortunately.

The biggest factor was VAR. 4 undeserved points for City and Jota cleaned out in the penalty with no pen.
It's the butterfly effect, maybe afterwards City win or draw games they lost but regardless, those decisions were huge. As if City needs any help.
Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11822 on: Today at 08:02:08 am »
We're still in with a chance (albeit dwindling) of the quadruple this season with barely 2 weeks to go. Amazing effort.

I don't expect City to lose either of their final games, they may be weakened at the back but their attacking potency is up there with the best the League has ever seen. The competition is a farce, City can be beaten on any day (see Real Madrid, or us in the FA Cup), but trying to outpace them in a 38 game season when they can buy £100m bench players, the odds are stacked against us. In the interest of fairness, maybe the solution is an AFL type championship finish? Where the top 8 go into a finals series?

Still proud of the reds, excited about the next 2 weeks and a season with Diaz from the start. It's actually difficult to see how our first 14/15 can improve with any new signings realistically we are that strong and settled in every department. I do expect a few of the fringe players to move on, with some signings for the future to replace them, being nurtured by the greatest manager in world football.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 08:03:21 am »
Crazy how potentially 92pts wont be enough again. The most pts Barca can achieve to finish 2nd is 78pts, Marseille 74pts and Inter 84pts.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • The only club that matters
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 08:12:44 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:16:07 am
Realistically we lost it when we drew like 4 games in 12 at the start of the season
Its ridiculous that this is basically true.  Realistically theres been no such thing as a title race since 2014, only processions, the top teams are just too good now.  The excitement these days lies in how long it takes for that to become obvious.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,156
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11825 on: Today at 08:13:29 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:54:28 am
The biggest factor was VAR. 4 undeserved points for City and Jota cleaned out in the penalty with no pen.
It's the butterfly effect, maybe afterwards City win or draw games they lost but regardless, those decisions were huge. As if City needs any help.

That certainly didnt help us.

We needed some luck against Spurs and the non red card to Kane was a joke.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11826 on: Today at 08:15:33 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:51:09 am
But if we beat them away then we would still be behind on GD.

Wed actually be 1pt ahead. 2pts more for us, 2 less for them, which is a 4pt difference.

Its all academic as they battered us in the first half that day and we did well to get a draw. More realistically we could have been beaten Brighton and Brentford. Thats not me blaming the team, its a product of sportswashing that you need 95pts+ to win the league.

Earlier in the season when we had those draws I thought it would likely be critical because of the way Citys cheating has warped the game. There are no twists and turns anymore. Who remembers Man U losing 5-0 at Newcastle and 6-3 at Southampton but still winning the league. Wouldnt happen anymore. Were now in a ridiculous situation where drawing a game in August has you wondering if it will be fatal.

Many on here gamely maintained the hope that City would slip in the run-in, reminding us how City hadnt won 3 in a row since the new year. Well theyll likely end up winning their last 10 games, again, just like 2018/19. Actually worse than that year because theyve humped everyone by 3 or 4 goals. Not even a late Kompany winner.

Of course we have the Cups to enjoy and the European Cup is the biggest trophy in club football but its a terrible thing that the bread and butter league has been ruined. The irony is that our brilliance has masked what has happened to the national game and without us, the English league would be as competitive and interesting as the French league. Eventually the penny will drop even among Man U and Everton fans that this affects them as much as us.

In the end we have no choice but to pick ourselves up, complete this glorious season with no 7 and go again in the league next year.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,649
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11827 on: Today at 08:17:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:51:09 am
But if we beat them away then we would still be behind on GD.

Beat them twice then  :D
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11828 on: Today at 08:17:37 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:45:25 am
To win the league we need to get a win against City at least once I feel. Draws just dont cut it anymore unfortunately.

Not sure if we play them again
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11829 on: Today at 08:19:44 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:15:33 am
Wed actually be 1pt ahead. 2pts more for us, 2 less for them, which is a 4pt difference.

Its all academic as they battered us in the first half that day and we did well to get a draw. More realistically we could have been beaten Brighton and Brentford. Thats not me blaming the team, its a product of sportswashing that you need 95pts+ to win the league.

Earlier in the season when we had those draws I thought it would likely be critical because of the way Citys cheating has warped the game. There are no twists and turns anymore. Who remembers Man U losing 5-0 at Newcastle and 6-3 at Southampton but still winning the league. Wouldnt happen anymore. Were now in a ridiculous situation where drawing a game in August has you wondering if it will be fatal.

Many on here gamely maintained the hope that City would slip in the run-in, reminding us how City hadnt won 3 in a row since the new year. Well theyll likely end up winning their last 10 games, again, just like 2018/19. Actually worse than that year because theyve humped everyone by 3 or 4 goals. Not even a late Kompany winner.

Of course we have the Cups to enjoy and the European Cup is the biggest trophy in club football but its a terrible thing that the bread and butter league has been ruined. The irony is that our brilliance has masked what has happened to the national game and without us, the English league would be as competitive and interesting as the French league. Eventually the penny will drop even among Man U and Everton fans that this affects them as much as us.

In the end we have no choice but to pick ourselves up, complete this glorious season with no 7 and go again in the league next year.

Theyd only have 1 point less had we beaten them surely?
Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,529
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 08:19:53 am »
We needed to win our remaining games incl. City to be certain. It was always going to be a big ask.

We look so good though - ytd we have lost only 3 games in all competitions which is remarkable.

Winning a cup treble is still a huge achievement and one we can still control. Come on you redmen!!!
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,156
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11831 on: Today at 08:19:54 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:17:10 am
Beat them twice then  :D

The year we won the title, we beat Villa away just before we beat them at home and had a nine point lead. I dont think our title win is given the credit it deserves - we lost oh finishing on 97 points the year before and just dusted ourselves down to go again.

We could of done it this year with a rub of the green but have faith that these lads will challenge next year. We are too good not too.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
