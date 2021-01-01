« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11800 on: Today at 12:45:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm
If City beats West Ham then IMHO there should be lots of rotation for Southampton and Wolves.

But if City win by one goal are you not backing the boys to get +7 over two games on the remote chance Villa get a win? ;D

Wouldn't be like this team to let that go, and I think people are deluding themselves if they think Klopp will wrap everyone in cotton wool.

If City smash West Ham for 5 then fair enough.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11801 on: Today at 12:51:55 am
Seems like theyre determined to stop us from getting the title since theyve been dumped out of the CL yet again.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11802 on: Today at 01:12:28 am
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 12:51:55 am
Seems like theyre determined to stop us from getting the title since theyve been dumped out of the CL yet again.
That's pretty obvious since they have nothing else to play for?  :)
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11803 on: Today at 01:16:52 am
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 12:51:55 am
Seems like theyre determined to stop us from getting the title since theyve been dumped out of the CL yet again.

you don't say? haha.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11804 on: Today at 01:26:55 am
No-one else evens bothers to challenge them in this league.  Most of their games look like a training session.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11805 on: Today at 01:28:00 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm
If City beats West Ham then IMHO there should be lots of rotation for Southampton and Wolves.
Doesnt matter what happens at West Ham . Even if West Ham win theres not a cat in hells chance we are getting that GD back now.
Id play a reserve team against Southampton and Wolves - Madrid are already resting their best players
Courtois - Cavajal - Benzema - Modric - Valverde - Vinci  and Mendy were all benched for the last game against Atletico - The last thing we want are more injuries in a Southampton match which is effectively gonna be a dead rubber
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11806 on: Today at 01:34:31 am
Quote from: Xink on Today at 01:28:00 am
Doesnt matter what happens at West Ham . Even if West Ham win theres not a cat in hells chance we are getting that GD back now.
Id play a reserve team against Southampton and Wolves - Madrid are already resting their best players
Courtois - Cavajal - Benzema - Modric - Valverde - Vinci  and Mendy were all benched for the last game against Atletico - The last thing we want are more injuries in a Southampton match which is effectively gonna be a dead rubber

if city lost to west ham - do they no longer have to play Villa?
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11807 on: Today at 02:09:35 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:16:52 am
you don't say? haha.
It seems obvious, I know, but theyve gone from winning by a goal to winning by five. Shift in mood and it seems like its over now.
