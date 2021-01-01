If City beats West Ham then IMHO there should be lots of rotation for Southampton and Wolves.
Doesnt matter what happens at West Ham . Even if West Ham win theres not a cat in hells chance we are getting that GD back now.
Id play a reserve team against Southampton and Wolves - Madrid are already resting their best players
Courtois - Cavajal - Benzema - Modric - Valverde - Vinci and Mendy were all benched for the last game against Atletico - The last thing we want are more injuries in a Southampton match which is effectively gonna be a dead rubber