It's funny how expectation often let you down.





We never really expected to win the title a few months ago, nor did we getting to all 3 cup finals (or see Everton getting relegated)





Now 2 of those are looking out of sight there is a slight element of disappointment is there not. Anyway, we should not be because we have far exceeded the older expectations, it's the new ones we and the press have created recently that are making us feel that way. It's all psychology, a bit like coming from 2-1 down to 3-2 up then drawing.