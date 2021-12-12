« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 10:07:33 pm
They're literally under investigation by the FA for cheating.

Premier League.

Regardless, they were literally sanctioned by UEFA and got off with it. Nothing will happen. There will be huge brown envelopes handed out and the scumbags running the game will be delighted to see their bank balance bulging Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia duke it out season after season.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:09:59 pm
We probably won't match their GD. Stevie to win it for us on the final day :)

 ;D
Re: The PL run-in
It's over I'm afraid after tonight  :butt :no
Was hoping wolves would at gotten a draw  :butt >:(
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 09:59:59 pm
Going to need West Ham and Villa to do us favours now. You never know.....

They were the last 2 sides they played in 2014 from memory. Did fuck all then too. :D
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:12:54 pm
It's over I'm afraid after tonight  :butt :no
Was hoping wolves would at gotten a draw  :butt >:(
*Quickly checked ACCA thread.

This person is usually right ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:11:04 pm
I need to drink what youve been drinking.


Exactly Moyes record against top 6 is garbage apart from beating us this season
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:16:06 pm
Exactly Moyes record against top 6 is garbage apart from beating us this season

Beat Chelsea too. Knocked City out of the League Cup.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:53 pm
Beat Chelsea too. Knocked City out of the League Cup.

Still can't see it unfortunately 
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:53 pm
Beat Chelsea too. Knocked City out of the League Cup.
And have a big carrot - win their game in hand and will be ahead of United in a Europa League spot for next season.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:12:13 pm
Premier League.

Regardless, they were literally sanctioned by UEFA and got off with it. Nothing will happen. There will be huge brown envelopes handed out and the scumbags running the game will be delighted to see their bank balance bulging Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia duke it out season after season.

It was around one year ago that the judge ruled that the investigation is in the public interest, then not a peep.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:16:02 pm
*Quickly checked ACCA thread.

This person is usually right ;D

I hope I'm wrong this 🤣🤪
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:18:33 pm
And have a big carrot - win their game in hand and will be ahead of United in a Europa League spot for next season.

Problem is we then need Villa to get something. GD is not a factor anymore.
Re: The PL run-in
I think they are trying theyre hardest to completely demoralise us before our big day.
Its all for affect, the halland signing, the goals tally. The truth is they are built on this myth that they have some god given right to win everything based on the calibre of all theyre signing. I think a lot of the opposition buy into that and its why city need the early goal, theyre desperate for it, it takes away any hope that you have a chance against them and then what materialises is they score again
I have to say I cant stand them and its not that Im a Liverpool fan, its what they represent, its not football. 
Re: The PL run-in
Losing it this way makes me feel less suffer. It d be worse for me if we lose it on GD or just 1 point behind but we have better GD...
Re: The PL run-in
Losing it to a bunch of soulless cheats. Makes me sick
Re: The PL run-in
What tonight tells me is that if there was any doubt about holding anything back from the cup final thinking about the Southampton game, that should be gone now. Injections, inhalers, the works - full focus on Wembley. Then we have 2 weeks to pick up the pieces for Paris, although wed be better going full strength vs Wolves anyway to stay in rhythm.

We need City to lose 1 from 2 while we win our final 2 games by 8 goals aggregate probably.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:22:55 pm
Problem is we then need Villa to get something. GD is not a factor anymore.

The goal difference is on the edge, if we're running on the assumption West Ham manage to get a win it's not out of the question for us to stick 4 past Southampton.

Re: The PL run-in
Felt in 2019 after losing with 97 points that we'd never win the league again and that was our chance and the cheats would dominate it for years to come. Went one better next season didn't we?

Let's finish off our treble and go again next year 8)
Re: The PL run-in
Between Wolves and Real Madrid it's 6 days. So that's fine. Southampton game should be used as an extra training session/ rest for the usual lot and backups for Kloppo.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:35:04 pm
Between Wolves and Real Madrid it's 6 days. So that's fine. Southampton game should be sued as an extra training session/ rest for the usual lot and backups for Kloppo.

How can you honestly dictate how the Southampton game should play out without knowing the West Ham result?

You don't gain anything from mentally giving up at this point by the way :lmao
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:36:04 pm
How can you honestly dictate how the Southampton game should play out without knowing the West Ham result?

You don't gain anything from mentally giving up at this point by the way :lmao

I'm of the opinion that the finals should be focused on and the remaining league games are for match sharpness and fitness really now.  As well as a rest for the usual big dogs.
Re: The PL run-in
Realistically for any team to pip city to the title they need to be points in front of city after the Xmas period of games. 
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:34:10 pm
The goal difference is on the edge, if we're running on the assumption West Ham manage to get a win it's not out of the question for us to stick 4 past Southampton.



Its not on the edge sadly its 7 goals in two games
Re: The PL run-in
DAVID MOYES IS A FOOTBALL GENIUS*

*But no, seriously the premier league title will almost certainly go to man city.
Re: The PL run-in
0-4 against Southampton
5-0 against Wolves.

Up the reds
Re: The PL run-in
Does anyone know if there are any special firework events planned in Stratford on Saturday Night?

It would be a shame if people woke up
Re: The PL run-in
Haha just seen the score.
Re: The PL run-in
At least in the league they've just been better than us is how its going to end. Why they were better than us everyone knows and is bullshit. But as far as the actual facts as they are, they're going to end up scoring more goals than we did and conceding less. Not really much you can argue with there.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:36:04 pm
How can you honestly dictate how the Southampton game should play out without knowing the West Ham result?

You don't gain anything from mentally giving up at this point by the way :lmao

He's only allowed to call other people negative. But when he's negative it's just an illusion.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:41:15 pm
Realistically for any team to pip city to the title they need to be points in front of city after the Xmas period of games.

And beat them home and away
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:18:58 pm
It was around one year ago that the judge ruled that the investigation is in the public interest, then not a peep.
Indeed. It was July '21. And not a peep since then. Why the
complete silence? Surely every report should contain the phrase "who are still under investigation for irregularities".
Man city, who are still under investigation for irregularities, cruised to another win etc
Re: The PL run-in
Not going to say fair play to City because its absolutely not, but not much more we could do.

6 wins on the bounce for them, they are very good front runners unfortunately and havent given us a sniff after we got it back so close.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:02:42 pm
He's only allowed to call other people negative. But when he's negative it's just an illusion.

Mofo, do you think it's realistic at this stage of us winning the League? I say we play "safe" and concentrate on things we can actually win. Which are the two finals.

Secondly you've been negative evrey single day of your RAWK life. There's a difference here.  :D
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 11:03:11 pm
And beat them home and away

No we dont have to.
Re: The PL run-in
It's funny how expectation often let you down.


We never really expected to win the title a few months ago, nor did we getting to all 3 cup finals (or see Everton getting relegated)


Now 2 of those are looking out of sight there is a slight element of disappointment is there not. Anyway, we should not be because we have far exceeded the older expectations, it's the new ones we and the press have created recently that are making us feel that way. It's all psychology, a bit like coming from 2-1 down to 3-2 up then drawing.
