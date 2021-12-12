I think they are trying theyre hardest to completely demoralise us before our big day.
Its all for affect, the halland signing, the goals tally. The truth is they are built on this myth that they have some god given right to win everything based on the calibre of all theyre signing. I think a lot of the opposition buy into that and its why city need the early goal, theyre desperate for it, it takes away any hope that you have a chance against them and then what materialises is they score again
I have to say I cant stand them and its not that Im a Liverpool fan, its what they represent, its not football.