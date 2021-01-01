I hope Wolves and WHam both get results of course.

Every couple of weeks I listen to the Gary Neville podcast. I never liked him too much but at least he's not hiding his bias towards United and I think he sometimes talks a little bit of sense.So what he mentioned was that after Arsenal or Tottenham (or us), Wolves and West Ham would be the place to send City to if you're Liverpool and could chose that.I think he's right, looking at the results WHU and Wolves had against the likes of us or Chelsea e.g.So, as I mentioned earlier let's hope for a result. Maybe even 2 draws even if it's unlikely.