Dunno if that is true for me? 0-0 and we'd only be a point behind them, the 'wobble' pressure would be on them for the West Ham game (media would be 'they could only draw v Wolves etc) so I think there's pressure on them tonight to get a win?
Don't be surprised by how much a little wobble, even if only 2 points, can put pressure on a team with only a few games to go. The West Ham game would absolutely be pressure for them if it's 0-0 tonight I agree.
I just don't see there any reason for nerves/wobble to enter their performance tonight if the score-line is 0-0 later into the game. The league would still be entirely in their hands if that was the final result. There's no reason for them to stretch themselves or take risks. They'll likely plug away as city do - retain around 70% of possession, limit any sort of counter-attacking opportunities and keep trying to nick a winner.
1-0 down tonight and things change. And if it is 0-0 tonight, then the same scenario vs West Ham absolutely leads to pressure/nerves etc.
All that said, the wave of defensive injuries they've had have come at the perfect time if something is going to happen.
I retain hope, but little expectation.