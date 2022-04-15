« previous next »
Red_Rich

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11600 on: Today at 12:30:05 am
Different day, same mantra ...

Quote from: Red_Rich on April 15, 2022, 01:47:50 am
Not going to worry about who can or can't beat City.  It's pointless.  That was draining in 18/19.  Just going to leave it in the lap of the Gods and see where we end up.  There will be a twist but it's no use trying to work out where it will come.  If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

vivabobbygraham

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11601 on: Today at 12:32:24 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
Wolves have the 4th best defence in the league. Unfortunately, they also have the 4th worst attack. It will certainly be interesting to see how Man City's makeshift defence will handle the game ...
...and Connor Coady. Cresswell at West Ham. Bowen wants a move to us. Declan's nearly scouse and would crawl over hot coals to sign for us. Unluckeee. Let's not forget ADFC are struggling in defence. Then there is Stevie's team, last game of the season. After tonight, I think I'm more confident than before the spuds game. Tonight was massive for us. We are well in this
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

him_15

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11602 on: Today at 12:39:42 am
Let's focus on the FA cup final first.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11603 on: Today at 12:45:44 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 12:39:42 am
Let's focus on the FA cup final first.

I think there is another thread for that, pal
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Indomitable_Carp

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11604 on: Today at 07:35:01 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:32:24 am
After tonight, I think I'm more confident than before the spuds game. Tonight was massive for us. We are well in this

I agree with you here. Before I was just hoping City would slip up somewhere, but couldn´t really see where it was going to happen.

After tonight I feel a few things :

1) We can still grind out wins in the way only Champions do. To do it playing this many games is just incredible to witness.
2) There is no gimmes in this League, and contrary to some I don´t think teams are going to simply be rolling over for City. Villa obviously won´t. West Ham are back in with something to play for. Even Wolves are win with a shout at European footy, and the Molineux is not an easy place to go. Of the remaining games we now have the ´easier´ run-in.
3) If we win all our remaining games and still lose the League, there is really absolutely nothing more we could have asked of this team. We still have an FA Cup and European Cup Final to play for, with a League Cup already in the bag. As in 2019, I still couldn´t be prouder to watch this team play. And as in 2019, I am expecting the pressure to once again get to City next season.
4) I feel it in my bones.....
Barneylfc

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11605 on: Today at 09:06:10 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 12:39:42 am
Let's focus on the FA cup final first.

Why, do you think the players read RAWK?
G1-tiga

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11606 on: Today at 09:18:21 am
Went to bed last night exhausted, woke up beaming after last night. Massive result. We've done our part for now.

If Wolves or West Ham can do it (Wolves take us the whole 90, West Ham beat us so its definitely possible) then great, if not then fair play, it'll hurt but we have to cop for it. We've given an unbelievable account of ourselves over the season.

Absolutely love this side, they are incredible.

