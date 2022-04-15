After tonight, I think I'm more confident than before the spuds game. Tonight was massive for us. We are well in this



I agree with you here. Before I was just hoping City would slip up somewhere, but couldn´t really see where it was going to happen.After tonight I feel a few things :1) We can still grind out wins in the way only Champions do. To do it playing this many games is just incredible to witness.2) There is no gimmes in this League, and contrary to some I don´t think teams are going to simply be rolling over for City. Villa obviously won´t. West Ham are back in with something to play for. Even Wolves are win with a shout at European footy, and the Molineux is not an easy place to go. Of the remaining games we now have the ´easier´ run-in.3) If we win all our remaining games and still lose the League, there is really absolutely nothing more we could have asked of this team. We still have an FA Cup and European Cup Final to play for, with a League Cup already in the bag. As in 2019, I still couldn´t be prouder to watch this team play. And as in 2019, I am expecting the pressure to once again get to City next season.4) I feel it in my bones.....