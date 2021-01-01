All my hope and belief is with this Liverpool team; magnificent guys that they are. They have the skill, belief, determination and resilience to win the lot. The lot might not be this season though, and indeed, the 'lot' has never been done before in one go for good reason; it is near impossible. Somewhere along the line, you get tired, or have a patch of bad luck. To win 3 Cup competitions, when the third is the magnificent Champions League, is hard enough, to do it while besting the league table is simply ridiculous.



I now reckon City will have to drop points against Wolves and then West Ham have to beat them. I think if they beat Wolves, then they get a draw at worst against the Hammers. Wolves *can* be a problem for them.



The best thing we can do this week is get the players ready to win the Cup Final on Saturday, that is in our hands.





