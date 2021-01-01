« previous next »
The PL run-in

Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11440 on: Today at 01:59:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
Sorry but posts like this annoy me a lot. What do you mean remember the football more than the record books? This team actually won a title, won a CL, won a League Cup and has the chance of another CL and an FA Cup. The record books can be appreciated as well as the football.

Plus this is not the final season, there will be more chances to win stuff.

We are not a side that is full of woe like Newcastle in the 90s. We won the big stuff.

You forgot to add that this team has also won the uefa super cup and the fifa club world cup.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11441 on: Today at 03:57:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:07:10 am
KH, I sometimes get the impression that you don't watch much football. Man City needed a red card for Jimenez and a penalty to beat Wolves 1-0 at the Emptyhad earlier this season. They have lost twice against Wolves recently. And Wolves have Jimenez, Neto, Hwang and Trincao upfront. Like I said, if Dias, Walker, Stones and Ake are really out, it could be interesting ...

It wont be, but ok,
VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11442 on: Today at 07:10:26 am
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 01:17:06 am
City will not win any of their remaining games.

Wolves will beat them 1-0

West Ham will beat them 2-1

Aston Villa will draw with them in a high scoring draw, because they will be going for broke 3-3

We will be Champions this season.

agree this but dont think 2L and 1D from their last 3 games.
Gladbach73

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11443 on: Today at 07:36:01 am
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 07:10:26 am
agree this but dont think 2L and 1D from their last 3 games.

Listen Ill go with two draws and a defeat for City, means they have five points ahead of us in total, so a draw and two wins for us gives us the title by two points. (You heard it here first, and the lottery numbers for this weekend are.)
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Dave D

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11444 on: Today at 07:45:38 am
I don't think we'll be able to win it on goal difference, but you never know. Man city will have to fuck up in 2 of their last 3 games. I think the only thing that can stop them would be a couple of dodgy lasagnes before both their away games.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11445 on: Today at 07:52:54 am
Man City are still under investigation by the PL. Only German papers seem to be bothered to do the job our media should be doing. Even the Guardian with all its social justice pretensions licks Citys arse. Its disgusting.
Jookie

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11446 on: Today at 08:44:36 am
Need to keep going. Try and win our last 3 games and see where it takes us.

I think we'll make a few changes for Villa tomorrow. Not because of the Spurs results but because it's only a short rest between the 2 games and there's an FA Cup final on the horizon. I think it'll be a Newcastle type team v Villa.

Let's try and beat Villa and see where things are. City have to play Wolves and West Ham away before we play again. Get the 3 points v Villa and see if they can get through their 2 hardest remaining fixtures within a 5 day period.
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11447 on: Today at 09:04:28 am
All my hope and belief is with this Liverpool team; magnificent guys that they are. They have the skill, belief, determination and resilience to win the lot. The lot might not be this season though, and indeed, the 'lot' has never been done before in one go for good reason; it is near impossible. Somewhere along the line, you get tired, or have a patch of bad luck. To win 3 Cup competitions, when the third is the magnificent Champions League, is hard enough, to do it while besting the league table is simply ridiculous.

I now reckon City will have to drop points against Wolves and then West Ham have to beat them. I think if they beat Wolves, then they get a draw at worst against the Hammers. Wolves *can* be a problem for them.

The best thing we can do this week is get the players ready to win the Cup Final on Saturday, that is in our hands.


Brain Potter

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11448 on: Today at 09:44:05 am
City have got 2 very tricky away games this week at dangerous opponents.
Although the goal difference is 4 at the moment, in reality its only 2 as for it to be an issue requires them to lose and us to win a game which is a minimum 2 goal shift.
Ive still not given up hope but we must beat Villa this week.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11449 on: Today at 09:44:12 am
I'm pretty chilled about it this sunny monday morning. If we were going to do the lot, we need a slice of luck - we needed it at 745pm on Saturday, and we need it a little bit more today. Let's see where we are after villa, see where they are after wolves. Let's see if we can win the FA cup, let's see where they are after west ham. If we look after our results in those games the WORST case scenario is we're sitting on another cup. It's really not to be sniffed at. Up the reds.
Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11450 on: Today at 09:44:23 am
Some of our fans are quite entitled.

This side is absolutely amazing and won the lot with a chance of two more trophies.

The League would be a miracle now but you never know.
Kashinoda

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11451 on: Today at 09:48:06 am
Aston Villa 0 - 2 Liverpool
Wolves 0 - 3 City

West Ham 2 - 0 City
Southampton 0 - 3 Liverpool

Man City P37 F92 A23 GD67 89PTS
Liverpool P37 F92 A23 GD67 89PTS

Would be a heck of a final day :lmao
Last Edit: Today at 09:53:31 am by Kashinoda
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11452 on: Today at 09:51:25 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:44:23 am
Some of our fans are quite entitled.

This side is absolutely amazing and won the lot with a chance of two more trophies.

The League would be a miracle now but you never know.

A lot are entitled. The amount of crying about when we will win our 'next' title is incredible. Imagine that, a side that has won it all pretty much and can win more, with fans moaning about when they will win more and oh woe is us.
Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11453 on: Today at 09:52:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:25 am
A lot are entitled. The amount of crying about when we will win our 'next' title is incredible. Imagine that, a side that has won it all pretty much and can win more, with fans moaning about when they will win more and oh woe is us.

Its insane.

People leaving early on Saturday too when we needed them most.

If we dont win the title then we are well placed to go again next year.
McSquared

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11454 on: Today at 10:13:00 am
Fact is city have lost and drawn games this season when people though they would not. While there are games still to play and we are 3 points behind there is a chance. An unlikely one, but still it is there. I am not giving up hope yet
M4tt

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11455 on: Today at 10:13:33 am
2 European Cups to a player's name puts them in elite territory. It's what will really make this team stand out against the rest (bar Madrid). Hopefully we can do it.
AndyMuller

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11456 on: Today at 10:17:34 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:48:06 am
Aston Villa 0 - 2 Liverpool
Wolves 0 - 3 City

West Ham 2 - 0 City
Southampton 0 - 3 Liverpool

Man City P37 F92 A23 GD67 89PTS
Liverpool P37 F92 A23 GD67 89PTS

Would be a heck of a final day :lmao

Would it then have to be a play off match would it?
Jayo10

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11457 on: Today at 10:20:28 am
Have to laugh at Pep's comments, at least we know what he really thinks. Spoken from a guy who knows he doesn't have to face us again this season.

Reporter should have asked him why the Ettihad was littered with empty seats yesterday for such a massive title decider.

For what it's worth, loads of reports the PL are about to rule on City's case re: the Der Spiegel email leak, (3 pronged allegation of illegal payments to youth players, falsified sponsorship deals with their own ownership group to circumvent FFP, and dual contractual arrangements with staff to keep the true numbers off the books).

The EPL are not hampered by the 5 year rule that FIFA and UEFA are and can take their own action. There's something to it as well as City's response to the investigation similar to their response to UEFA, was that if they dare investigate the club, they will be subject of litigation to "tie them up in knots" for next 10 years.
Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11458 on: Today at 10:22:53 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 10:20:28 am
Have to laugh at Pep's comments, at least we know what he really thinks. Spoken from a guy who knows he doesn't have to face us again this season.

Reporter should have asked him why the Ettihad was littered with empty seats yesterday for such a massive title decider.

For what it's worth, loads of reports the PL are about to rule on City's case re: the Der Spiegel email leak, (3 pronged allegation of illegal payments to youth players, falsified sponsorship deals with their own ownership group to circumvent FFP, and dual contractual arrangements with staff to keep the true numbers off the books).

The EPL are not hampered by the 5 year rule that FIFA and UEFA are and can take their own action. There's something to it as well as City's response to the investigation similar to their response to UEFA, was that if they dare investigate the club, they will be subject of litigation to "tie them up in knots" for next 10 years.

Nothing will happen.

No one cares enough.
deanloco9

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11459 on: Today at 10:53:37 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:17:34 am
Would it then have to be a play off match would it?

Yep. 39th game at Neutral Venue (I probably would Imagine it would be Wembley)
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11460 on: Today at 10:57:43 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:48:06 am
Aston Villa 0 - 2 Liverpool
Wolves 0 - 3 City

West Ham 2 - 0 City
Southampton 0 - 3 Liverpool

Man City P37 F92 A23 GD67 89PTS
Liverpool P37 F92 A23 GD67 89PTS

Would be a heck of a final day :lmao


IF and only IF that crazy scenario were to happen then at least we might count on Villa to be more of a nuisance to City than Wolves are to us.

Iska

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11461 on: Today at 11:03:02 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:48:06 am
Aston Villa 0 - 2 Liverpool
Wolves 0 - 3 City

West Ham 2 - 0 City
Southampton 0 - 3 Liverpool

Man City P37 F92 A23 GD67 89PTS
Liverpool P37 F92 A23 GD67 89PTS

Would be a heck of a final day :lmao
Nice, but if this is how its going then surely Jurgen just puts Divock on for injury time and all bets are off.
Dr. Beaker

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11462 on: Today at 11:03:03 am
Not only has no one ever won the lot, but no one even won the lot in the pre-Lance Armstrong FC era! Still mathematically possible and that's all that ever matters to me. We are truly spoilt (in both senses), Strongest eleven against AV please.
actwithoutwords

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11463 on: Today at 11:13:07 am
Beat Villa and ask questions later.
We're going to have to rotate either way given the short rest and the number of games we're accumulating. League obviously a remote possibility at this point, but like 18/19, it's important we finish strong to keep the momentum going. Weekend was dispiriting, but need to get that out of our systems sharpish.
jepovic

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11464 on: Today at 11:32:36 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 10:20:28 am
Have to laugh at Pep's comments, at least we know what he really thinks. Spoken from a guy who knows he doesn't have to face us again this season.

Reporter should have asked him why the Ettihad was littered with empty seats yesterday for such a massive title decider.

For what it's worth, loads of reports the PL are about to rule on City's case re: the Der Spiegel email leak, (3 pronged allegation of illegal payments to youth players, falsified sponsorship deals with their own ownership group to circumvent FFP, and dual contractual arrangements with staff to keep the true numbers off the books).

The EPL are not hampered by the 5 year rule that FIFA and UEFA are and can take their own action. There's something to it as well as City's response to the investigation similar to their response to UEFA, was that if they dare investigate the club, they will be subject of litigation to "tie them up in knots" for next 10 years.
He's bitter af, but he does have a point. We must be the only team with more CL than league titles the last 30 years.
Even looking through the entire history, 6 CL/European titles for 19 league titles is pretty insane. We have 7 FA cups as comparison...
ManU has 3 CL and 20 league titles
ManC have 0 CL titles, 7 league
Barcelona have 5 CL, 26 league

Only Real get even near us. They have 13 CL for 35 league titles. In the last 30 years, they have 7 CL and 10 league titles.

The ball does seem to bounce right more often in CL than in PL for us and Real, and maybe it gets in the players' head. Bit the opposite for ManC.
