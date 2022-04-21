« previous next »
Just saw Ped interview and man you can feel he is fuming. Nobody would care if they win it , even Man Utd singing a new player is a bigger story than City winning the EPL. I always said they are going to win all thier remaining games but now I think they will lose to West Ham and even if they don't , us winning the CL would make City winning the title become even more meaningless
It was a long shot even before the Tottenham game and now after it's almost impossible - unfortunately. Yes, they can possibly lose a game while we win comfortably, but they seem like a team that thrives on the bit of breathing space we giften them by not winning yesterday. Harsh, but that's how I see it. Having said that, we must try to win the remaining games of course and hope for the best.

Also, the narrative that "everybody just give up against them" is a bit tiring and is almost on par with some of the conspiracy theories football fans are liable to come up with. Most teams don't take them on because usually it would end up in disaster. Many/most of the teams in the league aren't adventurous in their style anyway and trying it for the first time against this City side is, on average, a bad idea. Their best chance is trying to shut up shop and get something on a set piece or on the counter (if you have the players to counter effectively).
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:17:42 pm
By beating Aston Villa wed be trying to win the maximum. What else would it be?

Lets use what the manager said himself after the game:

Imagine City lose, I cant see it, but imagine if they do and we lose it [the title] because we dont believe any more. That would be crazy.

Madrid arent fighting on all fronts, we are. Its just the way it is and something we have to deal with. I think we might see Tsimikas/Milner/Gomez/Jota, but the likes of Salah and VVD will play.




Well obviously try and win the game whoever plays - the idea we wouldnt isnt part of the debate
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April 21, 2022, 12:09:27 am
It maybe we need to draw one first and for them to think it is done for them to lower their guard so to speak and then they lose, thats how they won it over Utd on goal difference.

Still think so, we go to Villa and win by 2/3 leave it to them to slip
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 09:30:00 pm
they seem like a team that thrives on the bit of breathing space we giften them by not winning yesterday. Harsh, but that's how I see it.

They had a 14 point breathing space, they certainly never thrived from that.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:54:23 pm
No. We are 4 points off when you take GD into account.

Not really. We are yet to play Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolves. Man City are yet to play Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa. You will notice the odd one out. Anyway ...

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-injury-news-guardiola-23899870
The order of the wolves and West Ham games should give us some hope. They play wolves when theyve still got an outside chance of Europe and West Ham who know a win could secure them another Europa stint. Villa will be a gimme but there is an outside chance of an upset in one of the other two.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:52:45 pm
Not really. We are yet to play Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolves. Man City are yet to play Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa. You will notice the odd one out. Anyway ...

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-injury-news-guardiola-23899870

the team that always raises their game against us but gets stuffed 9 0 by the likes of Leicester?
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:38:48 pm
We go full throttle against Villa.  Because anything can happen at Wolves and West Ham.   

That West Ham-City game next Sunday could be a doozy.  They will be in the Europa League spot if they win it. And they have a week to prepare.

We won't be playing a Chelsea team as fresh as a daisy next Saturday. They have more problems than we do. They've won 1 of their last 5 games, against 10-man West Ham, and go to Elland Road 72 hours before the Cup final. If they lose that match, their top 4 spot will be at stake on the last day of the  season.  If Leeds lose that match, they'll be staring at relegation. Wednesday night is going to be intense, all round.

It's all to play for.

That's the spirit, mate. I've not given up hope by any stretch of the imagination. I still think there is another twist to come in this title race.
Drained mentally thinking about it now. Ive accepted it very likely wont happen. You can talk about all the fine margins or intangibles but over the season weve just done slightly less than what was required. You have to be near perfect against these petrodollars and thats just the reality of it.

But you know whatfuck them. I would much rather be us than them. Our success, our pedigree, our history, our tradition, our roots and our morals will be much more than what theyll ever be. If they win it all their 10k fans worldwide can watch their victory ceremony and nobody else will give a flying fuck.

Come the night of May 28th this will still be a spectacular season for us.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
The order of the wolves and West Ham games should give us some hope. They play wolves when theyve still got an outside chance of Europe and West Ham who know a win could secure them another Europa stint. Villa will be a gimme but there is an outside chance of an upset in one of the other two.

Don't think Villa will be a gimme at all to be honest. It's not over till the fat lady sings.  :wave Honestly in a way us drawing yesterday might be a god send as in it may have City thinking they've done it now and they have breathing space they didn't have before this weekends games. All it takes is a 2-1 loss for them next game and a 3-0 win for us and it's advantage us again. You can smell Pep's anxiety from his post match today and that may well make it's way into his players minds.
It's written in the stars Stevie's Villa will do them, will the GD be sufficient enough is the question we should ask ourselves.
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:09:31 pm
Drained mentally thinking about it now. Ive accepted it very likely wont happen. You can talk about all the fine margins or intangibles but over the season weve just done slightly less than what was required. You have to be near perfect against these petrodollars and thats just the reality of it.

But you know whatfuck them. I would much rather be us than them. Our success, our pedigree, our history, our tradition, our roots and our morals will be much more than what theyll ever be. If they win it all their 10k fans worldwide can watch their victory ceremony and nobody else will give a flying fuck.

Come the night of May 28th this will still be a spectacular season for us.

Yep. Made the mistake of reading the BBC user comments under the City-Newcastle match report, and the way other clubs' fans are dancing with joy over the likelihood of a tyrannical oil state's plaything winning its... fifth? (who cares enough to check)... title in the past decade, is kind of sickening at first, until you realise we'd be the same if it was Man U being denied. Ultimately, titles won by City, and eventually, Newcastle, don't really count. They're just there to neutralise the real clubs, the real rivalries. I'd much rather support a club that matters.

The only thing that upsets me is that we are likely to have three 90+ point seasons with only one title, which is grossly unfair. But hopefully in years to come I will remember the football more than the record books.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 06:32:36 pm
Hes a realist. Do yourself a favour and let it go, its gone. (And before you say it, the players dont read and take their inspiration from RAWK)  it really is the best thing for your mental well being. Accept it now and if some miracle happens, well then its all upside isnt it.

I;m not expecting to win it, but until its mathematically impossible, I'm not giving up.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm
The only thing that upsets me is that we are likely to have three 90+ point seasons with only one title, which is grossly unfair. But hopefully in years to come I will remember the football more than the record books.

Sorry but posts like this annoy me a lot. What do you mean remember the football more than the record books? This team actually won a title, won a CL, won a League Cup and has the chance of another CL and an FA Cup. The record books can be appreciated as well as the football.

Plus this is not the final season, there will be more chances to win stuff.

We are not a side that is full of woe like Newcastle in the 90s. We won the big stuff.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
It's written in the stars Stevie's Villa will do them, will the GD be sufficient enough is the question we should ask ourselves.

Villa are more likely to cause us trouble than City.
Home Vs Away.
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
the team that always raises their game against us but gets stuffed 9 0 by the likes of Leicester?

Our record against Southampton in our last 10 games is 8-1-1, with a 23-3 goal difference. And they've been absolutely shocking lately ...
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:21:57 pm
Goal difference is now our main concern.

Being three points behind is far more pressing.
The maximum theyd be ahead if we win and they lost is +2 and we could go level with a 3 goal win, something we're well capable of. Them losing is just hugely unlikely now.
Anyway, lets see if Guardiola is lying, or Dias, Walker, Stones and Ake are really out of the Wolves game on Wednesday ...
Can you imagine if this goes to a playoff?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm
Anyway, lets see if Guardiola is lying, or Dias, Walker, Stones and Ake are really out of the Wolves game on Wednesday ...

Who cares if he is lying or not? If he is lying, does that make us feel better?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
Who cares if he is lying or not? If he is lying, does that make us feel better?

Nope, but if he is not lying, they will start Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte and Zinchenko in defence agains Wolves, so that could be fun ...
I have seen us come back from the brink too many times to give up on this yet . At least their next 2 are against teams with something to play for still. If one of them can just score first I think city will panic .
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm
Nope, but if he is not lying, they will start Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte and Zinchenko in defence agains Wolves, so that could be fun ...

Wolves carry very little threat. They are incredibly passive and with very little attacking pace or quality.

There are a handful of teams outside of the top six who could give City a game right now and thats probably West Ham and Palace. Drawing to West Ham was a possibility and even losing. But not Wolves.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm
Nope, but if he is not lying, they will start Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte and Zinchenko in defence agains Wolves, so that could be fun ...
If sometime could upend KDB early doors that would be great
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm
Nope, but if he is not lying, they will start Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte and Zinchenko in defence agains Wolves, so that could be fun ...

A defense cobbled together for less than 200million.  Poor bastards should be allowed to postpone the game.
It was always a big ask, it still is, people talking about the quad ignored the fact that we were not even favourites for 3 of the trophies at one point.
What a season it's been

Draw was disappointing of course but just to go top with 3 games left was still a nice sight in my eyes, even if it was temporary. We've put up a real fight. I don't think we can bemoan any result. You can say we lost it when we went 12 points behind but nah. Our results at that point weren't really the problem, City's were just unreal. Just need to win and hope for the best.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm
It was always a big ask, it still is, people talking about the quad ignored the fact that we were not even favourites for 3 of the trophies at one point.
I'm the biggest optimist. Being "on" for the quad at this stage showed it had really been a good season so far. But I thought the questions of "can we do it" when it wasn't even in our hands in terms of the league was daft.
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
I'm the biggest optimist. Being "on" for the quad at this stage showed it had really been a good season so far. But I thought the questions of "can we do it" when it wasn't even in our hands in terms of the league was daft.


Exactly, we could have been perfect and still not done it, let's face it we damn near have been until yesterday.


Still, that's the first taste of disappointment we've had for a long time, most clubs cannot go a week or fortnight without some bad times. We are so lucky.
if the PL had approved 5 subs this season, I think that would have been enough to see us win the thing.

next season will be very interesting.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
if the PL had approved 5 subs this season, I think that would have been enough to see us win the thing.

next season will be very interesting.

Doubt it.

If people want to look at reasons as to why we didnt win the league (away from the cheating and refs on the payroll discussion) then its for me down to two things. Firstly its that up to the start of December after the West Ham loss, we were on for a 80-odd point season and we were getting back our belief, our players and our form after the horror season before. That was never going to be enough.

Secondly, Covid really hammered our rhythm in December. I have mentioned the second half of the season being the turning point but after we lost to West Ham we started to motor and won 6 in a row only for Covid and postponements hit our form, whilst City breezed through.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
Wolves carry very little threat. They are incredibly passive and with very little attacking pace or quality.

There are a handful of teams outside of the top six who could give City a game right now and thats probably West Ham and Palace. Drawing to West Ham was a possibility and even losing. But not Wolves.

KH, I sometimes get the impression that you don't watch much football. Man City needed a red card for Jimenez and a penalty to beat Wolves 1-0 at the Emptyhad earlier this season. They have lost twice against Wolves recently. And Wolves have Jimenez, Neto, Hwang and Trincao upfront. Like I said, if Dias, Walker, Stones and Ake are really out, it could be interesting ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:07:10 am
KH, I sometimes get the impression that you don't watch much football. Man City needed a red card for Jimenez and a penalty to beat Wolves 1-0 at the Emptyhad earlier this season. They have lost twice against Wolves recently. And Wolves have Jimenez, Neto, Hwang and Trincao upfront. Like I said, if Dias, Walker, Stones and Ake are really out, it could be interesting ...

Don't know about Ake, but the rest of them are out for the season.
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 12:21:05 am
Don't know about Ake, but the rest of them are out for the season.

If the circumstances weren't so hilarious I'd almost wish they had beat RM after all :D
Let's beat villa and see what happens. After that we don't play another league game until the 17th against Southampton. Because of the FA Cup final on the 14th. I say let's go strong and beat villa. Say IF and a big IF Man City drop 4 points in the games against Wolves away on the 11th and West ham away on the 15th. We will be kicking ourselves if we don't beat villa.
