They need to lose one AND we have to better their GD.



We can do that easily if they do lose one, theres four goals in it and thats a minimum two-goal swing. Historically West Ham A is a nightmare game in a run-in but I cannot remotely see it here, theyre deflated, it isnt Upton Park, and theyre still a Moyes team.In truth, insane as our run has been, Ive never really believed its on except the week before the game at the Etihad, because thats the only time it was in our own hands. 2018/19 has scarred deep - if they need to, the top sides are good enough to win out from about February. Its ridiculous, makes a joke of the league, regardless of the fact that its been brought about by the high quality. It isnt even a proper title race, even, the pressure doesnt do what it used to, its another stage in turning it all into lab rat football.Earlier than February, even - I remember saying to my mate at Christmas that wed probably already dropped the points that will cost us the title. The theory doesnt quite hold because we lost at Leicester the next day, but otherwise until last night wed drawn with city and Chelsea and I dont think had even been tied in the last half-hour of any game other than Wolves, and it still wouldntve been enough. Amazing run and all, but an exciting title race it is not.