They need to lose one AND we have to better their GD.



We can do that easily if they do lose one, there’s four goals in it and that’s a minimum two-goal swing. Historically West Ham A is a nightmare game in a run-in but I cannot remotely see it here, they’re deflated, it isn’t Upton Park, and they’re still a Moyes team.In truth, insane as our run has been, I’ve never really believed it’s on except the week before the game at the Etihad, because that’s the only time it was in our own hands. 2018/19 has scarred deep - if they need to, the top sides are good enough to win out from about February. It’s ridiculous, makes a joke of the league, regardless of the fact that it’s been brought about by the high quality. It isn’t even a proper title race, even, the pressure doesn’t do what it used to, it’s another stage in turning it all into lab rat football.Earlier than February, even - I remember saying to my mate at Christmas that we’d probably already dropped the points that will cost us the title. The theory doesn’t quite hold because we lost at Leicester the next day, but otherwise until last night we’d drawn with city and Chelsea and I don’t think had even been tied in the last half-hour of any game other than Wolves, and it still wouldn’t’ve been enough. Amazing run and all, but an exciting title race it is not.