We have been absolutely brilliant this season, and a point at home to Spurs isnt unexpected given our workload and their lack of games with time to prepare and stay fresh. For me it was so important not to lose that game as a draw keeps us within one result of City.



Lets see what their heads and legs are like after last week in Madrid because football can do some funny things. The lack of resilience in some fans is alarming but not unexpected sadly, because its easier to cope with it all by just giving up. If you think city were going to win all their games before last night then the Spurs result was irrelevant anyway, and if you had a feeling city would drop points well then we are still in the fight because they can still lose a game. Its been proven they are not immortal and they can be beaten, so lets not throw it in just yet eh? Still plenty of football to go in the Premier League.