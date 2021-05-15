« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 719775 times)

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11160 on: Today at 06:38:22 am »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 03:54:48 am
I thought would feel better in the morning - still feel shitty though :/


Same mate. Feels a bit Chelsea at home in 13/14 but have to remember it wasnt in our hands anyway and we could have lost it at the very end. Bit of perspective needed, our form since the 1st Jan is right up there with the best in my lifetime.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,353
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11161 on: Today at 06:47:23 am »
We have been absolutely brilliant this season, and a point at home to Spurs isnt unexpected given our workload and their lack of games with time to prepare and stay fresh. For me it was so important not to lose that game as a draw keeps us within one result of City.

Lets see what their heads and legs are like after last week in Madrid because football can do some funny things. The lack of resilience in some fans is alarming but not unexpected sadly, because its easier to cope with it all by just giving up. If you think city were going to win all their games before last night then the Spurs result was irrelevant anyway, and if you had a feeling city would drop points well then we are still in the fight because they can still lose a game. Its been proven they are not immortal and they can be beaten, so lets not throw it in just yet eh? Still plenty of football to go in the Premier League.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11162 on: Today at 07:05:33 am »
Good thing for us is that our remaining games are against teams on the beach, problem is so is theirs.

It's not over yet though. Let's see how they cope today
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11163 on: Today at 07:12:04 am »
Not feeling too deflated. League was never in our hands and if anything I was more deflated after the draw at the Etihad.

Think that was our most difficult game but City have to go to Wolves and West Ham with European places up for grabs so who knows.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,034
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11164 on: Today at 07:12:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Tue 17th May     Southampton A
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May         Real Madrid


Still one of the best seasons in history on the cards  :wave

Hope our best players get some rotation rest for the cup finals, that is Klopp's
biggest challenge now.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11165 on: Today at 07:42:08 am »
I am from Turkey and my local team is Beşiktaş here.

In 20/21 season we were top on the league 6 pts clear Galatasaray 3 games to go.

And shit happened. Lost 2 games in a row they won their games and on final matchday we were level  :butt

Thank fuck we won the league on GD just 1 goals.  :champ

https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news-Beşiktaş-win-super-lig-by-one-goal-margin-in-stunning-final-day-20210515.amp.html
« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:49 am by VictoryFor96 »
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11166 on: Today at 08:09:52 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 06:38:22 am
Same mate. Feels a bit Chelsea at home in 13/14 but have to remember it wasnt in our hands anyway and we could have lost it at the very end. Bit of perspective needed, our form since the 1st Jan is right up there with the best in my lifetime.

I have to be realistic.before yesterday, we had 10 games since the start of April, Spurs had 5.
We are going to be tired.

Guarantee that City would have also dropped points last night.

Spacing of games has been kinder to city.but I will be astonished if they win out.hopefully if they drop points it will be 3 points and not 2 they drop.

Only risk if they drop 3 pointsis that they have a tendency to smash teams.and can see them improving their GD.

If they lose a game 1-0, then they will have to improve their GD in the last 3 games by 3 goals.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:33 am by Caps4444 »
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,705
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11167 on: Today at 08:11:51 am »
Let's postpone the funeral atmosphere  until after it's mathematically impossible for us to win the league.
Until then, just hope for the best and look fkrward to the next match and Cup Finals.
City are heavy favorites but nothing is guaranteed in football.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11168 on: Today at 08:14:42 am »
Lets see what happens today.

If they beat Newcastle 3-0.then it will be tough for us.as cant see us winning the league on GD.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11169 on: Today at 08:17:39 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:09:52 am
I have to be realistic.before yesterday, we had 10 games since the start of April, Spurs had 5.
We are going to be tired.

Guarantee that City would have also dropped points last night.

Spacing of games has been kinder to city.but I will be astonished if they win out.hopefully if they drop points it will be 3 points and not 2 they drop.

Only risk if they drop 3 pointsis that they have a tendency to smash teams.and can see them improving their GD.

If they lose a game 1-0, then they will have to improve their GD in the last 3 games by 3 goals.

Assuming we don't also better our gd though. It's be bloody tense but what a wild way to end the season. It'd also potentially go to a play off wouldn't it
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11170 on: Today at 08:19:02 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:12:45 am
Hope our best players get some rotation rest for the cup finals, that is Klopp's
biggest challenge now.

Yeah exactly or well only have the league cup to show for it. Rest players and get the treble. Everyone is obsessed with the PL, lets see what happens today but Id rather we be pushing for something thats still in our own hands
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,117
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11171 on: Today at 08:25:32 am »
Still in two Cup Finals.

Enjoy the ride.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11172 on: Today at 08:26:42 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 06:28:16 am
If city win their last 4, they will have deserved it and its our early season form that has cost us.

Cant do much more than try and win our last 3 and finish with our 3rd best ever points total.

Imagine if we took it to the last day and Gerrards Villa cost them it, the scenes.
Deserved? Sorry mate, if it happens they've had a 2 year UEFA ban quashed on a time technicality, a premier league investigation ongoing, the Everton non-penalty and umpteen other decisions go for them. Deserved is a word nobody should be using.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,989
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11173 on: Today at 08:29:15 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:19:02 am
Yeah exactly or well only have the league cup to show for it. Rest players and get the treble. Everyone is obsessed with the PL, lets see what happens today but Id rather we be pushing for something thats still in our own hands

Even if we had won yesterday i think it was certain we were going to rest players for Villa. As it is I would expect at least 5 changes, possibly 6. Reckon Tsimikas, Matip, Keita, Jota are certainties to start against Villa and I would throw in Gomez and Milner.
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 696
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11174 on: Today at 08:53:29 am »
At least man city still can't get their mittens on the champions league trophy. We ended our 30 year wait for a league title in 19/20. But man city have never been European Champions and hopefully that carries on. That will eat away at them.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11175 on: Today at 08:54:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:15 am
Even if we had won yesterday i think it was certain we were going to rest players for Villa. As it is I would expect at least 5 changes, possibly 6. Reckon Tsimikas, Matip, Keita, Jota are certainties to start against Villa and I would throw in Gomez and Milner.

Yeah I agree there. A team with those mentioned should still be doing a job against Villa.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,040
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11176 on: Today at 09:00:07 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 08:26:42 am
Deserved? Sorry mate, if it happens they've had a 2 year UEFA ban quashed on a time technicality, a premier league investigation ongoing, the Everton non-penalty and umpteen other decisions go for them. Deserved is a word nobody should be using.

Correct.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,975
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11177 on: Today at 09:05:19 am »
United won 6 of their titles with less points than we have now

Thats easily the most pissing off thing. The competition itself. Were a better team than United ever had and the rewards are completely lopsided because of sports washing
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11178 on: Today at 09:05:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:15 am
Even if we had won yesterday i think it was certain we were going to rest players for Villa. As it is I would expect at least 5 changes, possibly 6. Reckon Tsimikas, Matip, Keita, Jota are certainties to start against Villa and I would throw in Gomez and Milner.

100%. Trent and robbo in particular looked like they need a break. Thiago, Salah and fabinho too I'd say.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,989
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11179 on: Today at 09:06:51 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:05:19 am
United won 6 of their titles with less points than we have now

Thats easily the most pissing off thing. The competition itself. Were a better team than United ever had and the rewards are completely lopsided because of sports washing

Obviously not equivalent but sportswashing robbed them of a fair few titles more.
Logged

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11180 on: Today at 09:07:20 am »
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11181 on: Today at 09:09:24 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 08:26:42 am
Deserved? Sorry mate, if it happens they've had a 2 year UEFA ban quashed on a time technicality, a premier league investigation ongoing, the Everton non-penalty and umpteen other decisions go for them. Deserved is a word nobody should be using.

Aye none of that is wrong. Maybe not entirely deserved but even with everything going for them they are still knocking out 90+ points a season. When Chelsea were buying the league mid to late 00s, and United in the 90s early 00s got every decision under the sun neither teams were doing that consistently.

Id rather not argue about it though, plenty of football to be played this season so Im enjoying the ride.

 
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,975
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11182 on: Today at 09:15:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:51 am
Obviously not equivalent but sportswashing robbed them of a fair few titles more.

And their 6 titles with less points than we have now?

That was my main point
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,989
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11183 on: Today at 09:17:27 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:15:11 am
And their 6 titles with less points than we have now?

That was my main point

True, but the points thing I think its the both of us raising the bar to compete with the other. I dont think we consistently get 90 points if it wasnt for us needing to compete with City and vice versa.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,480
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11184 on: Today at 09:21:18 am »
I would snatch your hand off for a City draw today. Think they could then end up drawing another game too.

The hope really does kill you.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,975
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11185 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:27 am
True, but the points thing I think its the both of us raising the bar to compete with the other. I dont think we consistently get 90 points if it wasnt for us needing to compete with City and vice versa.


Right, and United never had a team making them do that

Thats a nice way to dress it up for them but it was over by 76/77/78 points on some occasions
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11186 on: Today at 09:25:57 am »
Let's be honest, Newcastle are absolutely shite. Another day we beat them 3 or 4-0 at their gaff. So I'm not holding out much hope for today. Just hope they don't get hammered. If City are to drop points it'll be either Wolves or West Ham away, in my opinion.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11187 on: Today at 09:29:57 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:25:57 am
Let's be honest, Newcastle are absolutely shite. Another day we beat them 3 or 4-0 at their gaff. So I'm not holding out much hope for today. Just hope they don't get hammered. If City are to drop points it'll be either Wolves or West Ham away, in my opinion.
Let's just enjoy the ride. If they don't win, no problem.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,692
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11188 on: Today at 09:30:46 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:21:18 am
I would snatch your hand off for a City draw today. Think they could then end up drawing another game too.

The hope really does kill you.

Yeah as much as City drawing one game from here would be an absolute fucker in terms of what if, Id still bite your hand off for a draw too. Puts them back in cant afford a slip up territory.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,989
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11189 on: Today at 09:30:52 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:22:50 am

Right, and United never had a team making them do that

Thats a nice way to dress it up for them but it was over by 76/77/78 points on some occasions


I understand that but after Chelsea came along and won two league titles United followed that up with 89, 87 and 90 point league seasons. Before that their last league title they were barely breaking 80. Those points totals still beat City last season.

I understand your point and its difficult to us but I still maintain that its this rivalry between City why we have pushed each other to massive points totals. Of course we are better than many if not all their sides but thats why we have more chances to win the league in the coming seasons.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,987
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11190 on: Today at 09:31:58 am »
Even if you think the league is gone..

Oh no, we're only on for the treble!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,725
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11191 on: Today at 09:32:50 am »
Had a dream that Burns scores winner today. PLEASE! I won't watch the game though. Be too frustrating.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,993
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11192 on: Today at 09:34:58 am »
BELIEVE
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,993
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11193 on: Today at 09:35:20 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:31:58 am
Even if you think the league is gone..

Oh no, we're only on for the treble!

:thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11194 on: Today at 09:38:58 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:42:29 am
I still think they beat Newcastle but drop points in all of their remaining games after

draw to West Ham
Loss to Wolves
Draw to Villa
Haha youre are bit hopeful there mate!
Logged

Online abetts

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11195 on: Today at 09:39:02 am »
Man City haven't lost a PL away game since their opening day defeat at Spurs, which is a 16 game run. Best other runs:
Man Utd - 29 games
Arsenal - 27 games
Liverpool - 21 games
Chelsea - 20 games
Man City - 14 games

I'm salvaging some hope from this.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,353
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11196 on: Today at 09:40:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:34:58 am
BELIEVE

Exactly - all the mad shit that goes on in football you never know what can happen, and last week shows City aren't impervious to having a shocker now and again. Only takes a team grinding out a clean sheet and then a mad few minutes for them to lose a game. Key is to stop them scoring early, and if you can go in at half time with a clean sheet then it will test their bottle.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Up
« previous next »
 