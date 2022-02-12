« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
Could be worse lads. We could be getting beat 4-0 by Brighton or in a relegation scrap.

I respect Man Utd. They are here for us, cheering us up, even when things didn't go too well for us today.
Ralph and his boys are true friends. 

As are hopefully Everton,  who have a chance to lose tomorrow and further add to the cheer.
Re: The PL run-in
Got a sneeky feeling tonight will be a point gained, a point that will win us the league.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 10:58:07 pm
Looks that way, Wolves is our best bet I think. They can surprise a few at home with the crowd behind them.

Wolves are a bunch of mercenaries partly owned by Gestifute and Mendes. They have players who are at Wolves to be in the shop window. Their games against City and us will be perfect opportunities to impress suitors.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
Got a sneeky feeling tonight will be a point gained, a point that will win us the league.

I hope so...

Would be infuriating if City only draw one though and win the rest ;)
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
Got a sneeky feeling tonight will be a point gained, a point that will win us the league.

Maybe, the chances are slim but not a lot has changed. City needed to drop points and now they need to lose (or draw twice etc). Its unlikely but its not certain that City will win every remaining match and if they do then theres not a lot we could do.

Hopefully we are within 3 points on the last day and then well see what happens.
Re: The PL run-in
seeing that result will go a long way to lifting the gloom hanging over the City players, I'd imagine.

but ... their CL hopes were put to death. our PL hopes just got wounded.
I'm not fucking giving up, City can easily slip up, especially if they get a bit cocky and start thinking it's theirs now. .

I'm hoping Howes sends his lot out tomorrow with a game plan and the fuckers work their bollocks off and do some damage. Shelvey to hit the winner
Re: The PL run-in
Plot twist is city lose and we get there on goal difference.
As bizarre as this sounds, and appreciate I'm probably just convincing myself to cope, city's biggest issue this season has been complacency. If they stop thinking they have to win every game, then maybe they don't.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
Plot twist is city lose and we get there on goal difference.

Plot twist:

City are winning the premier league until 89th min of last game. 1-0...
Then Ings scores at the near post (like Rodrygo...;))
Injury time, City still in control,  draw 1-1 wins the league.

Final seconds. Ball breaks to Phillipe on the edge of the box....

Countinhooooooooooooooooooooo!

1-2

Liverpool wins the league.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm
Maybe, the chances are slim but not a lot has changed. City needed to drop points and now they need to lose (or draw twice etc). Its unlikely but its not certain that City will win every remaining match and if they do then theres not a lot we could do.

Hopefully we are within 3 points on the last day and then well see what happens.

In a way it turns on its head. We only have 3 games to drop points in they have 4.

Guardiola can no longer come out with the 'we have to win every game or Liverpool will win the league mantra'.

The pressure is back on them. They let a massive lead slip against us earlier in the season and bottled it against Madrid.
Re: The PL run-in
If above scenario happens, Pep's head might fall off.
So , for humanitarian reasons, don't want the league.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
Plot twist is city lose and we get there on goal difference.

It isn't that unlikely we have drawn more games than City. They have lost more games than us.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
Could be worse lads. We could be getting beat 4-0 by Brighton or in a relegation scrap.
kek
Re: The PL run-in
Cards on the table lads, I just care about Chelsea and Real Madrid now. Wouldn't even mind if Kloppo rest's all the big guns for our remaining league fixtures.  Some of them looked like they need a game off.
Re: The PL run-in
Regardless Gerrard better be playing Alex in goal Tuesday.
Re: The PL run-in
Today would have only felt disastrous if we'd been a point ahead and relinquished a lead.  But we haven't been 'properly' top since December(?)
Im certainly dreaming but maybe this is a better result.? We have all seen what happens to city when they think they have won?

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
Eddie Howe is alright, isn't he?

Except when he plays against Josep Pep Guardiola

His record vs the bald fraud  a miserable 11 defeats from 11 with an aggregate score of 34-5.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm
Today would have only felt disastrous if we'd been a point ahead and relinquished a lead.  But we haven't been 'properly' top since December(?)

Said the same earlier. I'm more or less over it already. We're still on for an incredible season.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
Except when he plays against Josep Pep Guardiola

His record vs the bald fraud  a miserable 11 defeats from 11 with an aggregate score of 34-5.

With stats like that, Pep can rest easy, and be totally complacent , for sure. More than you believe...
Re: The PL run-in
It's not over yet, not even close. Pressure is a funny thing and can turn the world's best players to mush.

We've nothing to lose as we where 14 points behind and have made a race of it. City have EVERYTHING to lose.
Re: The PL run-in
In the three tight title races theyve been involved in the defining moment of the race has gone in their favour. Something that that was either nothing to do with them, or involved rather a large slice of luck. Barton getting his silly self sent off, the unfortunateness at Anfield when they werent even playing, and Kompanys hopeful whack from 25 yards.

I cant see Sons poxy goal from 7 yards being replayed ad nauseum for the next few years as being the moment so I dont think weve had it in this race yet.  It would be nice if one went against them for a change, wouldnt it?
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
Except when he plays against Josep Pep Guardiola

His record vs the bald fraud  a miserable 11 defeats from 11 with an aggregate score of 34-5.

Everton hadnt beaten us at Anfield in a generation. They had t beaten us at all since before my lad who is doing his GCSEs next year was in year 1. But then they did. Football is a bit fucked up like that.
Re: The PL run-in
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Tue 17th May     Southampton A
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May         Real Madrid


Still one of the best seasons in history on the cards  :wave
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm
Everton hadnt beaten us at Anfield in a generation. They had t beaten us at all since before my lad who is doing his GCSEs next year was in year 1. But then they did. Football is a bit fucked up like that.

Change happens slowly then all at once.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Tue 17th May     Southampton A
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May         Real Madrid


Still one of the best seasons in history on the cards  :wave
The FA cup final is the priority now. I wouldn't mind us resting players on Tuesday.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:32:40 pm
Cards on the table lads, I just care about Chelsea and Real Madrid now. Wouldn't even mind if Kloppo rest's all the big guns for our remaining league fixtures.  Some of them looked like they need a game off.

We can make massive changes and still have a team that can win our remaining League games. We are still in with a right chance of winning the League.

We can still win four trophies. Whatever we end up with, it will have been a fantastic season. City HAVE to win the League just for it to be a slightly below average season. End up with nothing and it will be seen as a disaster. Guardiola is the manager under pressure.

Last time they pipped us to the title they had leaders like Kompany, Fernadinho, Silva and Aguero. Who have they got now in terms of leaders ?
Re: The PL run-in
I think just the sheer volume of games has caught up to us. A few players just looked completely spent tonight. I know well keep believing until its over but realistically it is very hard to see City losing a game now or drawing 2. I know their complacency has been mentioned but I think this just spurs them on to be honest. Id be lying if I said I wasnt deflated tonight. However sport is a weird phenomenon. It is a long shot but stranger things have happened.
Re: The PL run-in
Still sticking with my mantra ...

Quote from: Red_Rich on April 15, 2022, 01:47:50 am
Not going to worry about who can or can't beat City.  It's pointless.  That was draining in 18/19.  Just going to leave it in the lap of the Gods and see where we end up.  There will be a twist but it's no use trying to work out where it will come.  If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.
Re: The PL run-in
Only thing that has really changed is if they are drawing late on they don't need to go for it as they know one draw is OK.

Don't see them losing a game but you never know - Wolves and West Ham away 4 or 5 days apart is no barrel of laughs.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:55:13 am
Only thing that has really changed is if they are drawing late on they don't need to go for it as they know one draw is OK.

Don't see them losing a game but you never know - Wolves and West Ham away 4 or 5 days apart is no barrel of laughs.

Neither is Villa away, Chelsea in a cup final and Southampton away. Hopefully we finally start to see some twists between the two sides.
The fat lady aint singing yet
I expect us to beat Southampton and Wolves in the final week..beat Villa and we will win the league..City are gonna lose a game..maybe not Newcastle but one of the final 3
Re: The PL run-in
I still think they beat Newcastle but drop points in all of their remaining games after

draw to West Ham
Loss to Wolves
Draw to Villa
All we can do is win our final three games and hope.
Re: The PL run-in
I thought would feel better in the morning - still feel shitty though :/
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 03:54:48 am
I thought would feel better in the morning - still feel shitty though :/


Only because you're so used to winning you've forgotten that a draw against Spurs isn't a bad result usually.
