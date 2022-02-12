Cards on the table lads, I just care about Chelsea and Real Madrid now. Wouldn't even mind if Kloppo rest's all the big guns for our remaining league fixtures. Some of them looked like they need a game off.



We can make massive changes and still have a team that can win our remaining League games. We are still in with a right chance of winning the League.We can still win four trophies. Whatever we end up with, it will have been a fantastic season. City HAVE to win the League just for it to be a slightly below average season. End up with nothing and it will be seen as a disaster. Guardiola is the manager under pressure.Last time they pipped us to the title they had leaders like Kompany, Fernadinho, Silva and Aguero. Who have they got now in terms of leaders ?