Life is weird.
I hope the weirdness happens like this:
a. Today's results fills Man City with relief.
Relief that they have breathing space, and a buffer.
b. This sense of relief paints over their shock and despair from the CL exit
c. They play bravely and patiently against Newcastle.
Via luck mostly, the score remains 0-0 for 70 mins.
Man City don't panic, don't let up from their usual robotic game plan. Keep trying to score the perfect " go to byline and cut back " goal. Raheem keeps missing sitters. Man City know they have a buffer, they patiently keep trying.
d. In the final minute, mis kick from Ederson lands via a lucky ricochet off someone at the feet of Joey Linton. In his own half. He pumps it forward. Edersob slips, and keeps slipping as he tries to backpedal. The ball takes 2 bounces and crawls over the line, with a helping hand from a diving Ederson, finally going in off his neck tattoo.
In the final minute of injury time, City create another chance, that Raheem blazes over from 1 yard again, for good measure.
Final score.
City 0 - 1 Newcastle.