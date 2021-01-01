I think the manner of their exit is the best thing we could have hoped for:

Essentiallty thinking they are through until the 89th minute only to fall apart in dramatic fashion. (That has to knock anyones confidence

Having to go to extra time at the end of a long season when they are starting to pick up knocks

It remains to be seen whether this will help in the long run, but this was my dream scenario.



Yeah mine too (good first post buddy). It was a 'If Carlsberg did Man City CL exits'. Perfeck.Sportswashing aside, I would give City credit if they now go on to win all these fixtures, they will still need mentality and nerve to do it.Newcastle will be their first game back after Madrid and obviously if they don't get 3 points, the sky will fall in and every two-cent mediocre pundit will be asking about their demise.Best thing for us to do is ignore them really, win our games and wait for an eye-brow raising moment to come up. West Ham have that last home game for Mark Noble and will fancy a little recruitment boost for the summer, who knows, let's find out...