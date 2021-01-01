Two points I would make after last night.



Never, ever under-estimate Madrid. Yes I would prefer them in the final over City but a fortnight ago I would have felt quite confident in beating them and now I am nowhere near as bullish. Whether you like them or not, they are one of the few clubs in the world that can match and surpass our own history and that's what got them over the line last night. There are question marks over many of their players but they have a decent set of young backups and without wanting to stir up too much controversy they certainly found an extra level of fitness and running last night...



Second thing is, I think some people including me have accused Klopp of being slightly conservative in his substitutions and rotation. Well I know for sure Klopp would never take players off when defending a 2-goal cushion and last night was the perfect example why. I missed the game from 45-75 minutes so I didn't see if KDB was injured, but if he wasn't then that was a massive backfire from Pep. And if he was struggling and Walker also is injured then it will really help us in these last 2 weeks. You'd imagine Silva & Foden won't play this weekend and Walker & KDB will also be out I'd think.