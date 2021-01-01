Let's see how mentally strong City are, there is no way in the world that that isn't affecting them.
For our sake lets hope they turn to shit after last night.
I think this will hurt them because, in the past when they have gone out in the CL, they have usually had a trophy in the cabinet or another final around the corner or one hand on the title.
This time, they could genuinely be left empty-handed at end of the season. The pressure on the City players knowing that they only have the league left to fight for and are being pushed to the wire will pile pressure on then..
But what could push them over the edge in my opinion is the fact that we can still win the lot. We are on course for greatness.. some might say immortality.. And seeing us get to the final the night before.. seeing us knock them out of the FA Cup.. Seeing us breathing down their neck or going 2 points clear by the time they play next might be too much for the most expensive squad ever assembled in the history of the game..
And then there's Pep.. who will now surely overthink things and spontaneously combust in the dressing room or the touch line..
#upthequad