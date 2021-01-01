« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 698523 times)

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,475
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10840 on: Today at 07:28:09 am »
Walker out for the remaining games and we have a slight chance. KDB and Foden are the ones who will drag them over the line so one of them out as well would be nice.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10841 on: Today at 07:36:28 am »
Last night's result only adds pressure to city. This is the only competition they can win now, they know they can't afford to slip up and they'll be feeling that pressure every minute till the end of the season now.
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10842 on: Today at 07:43:20 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 07:18:01 am
Anyone know what Citys record is usually like after they get knocked out of the CL?

I feel like they always win in the league straight after?

Based on our game on Saturday with Newcastle I cant see them getting anything off City

Under Pep in CL

16/17 - drew at home to us after knockout to Monaco
17/18 - beat spurs away after knockout to us
18/19 - beat spurs at home after knockout to spurs
19/20 - season was over when knocked out, COVID season.
20/21 - went to final, no impact on PL season.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10843 on: Today at 07:44:04 am »
The thought that we have a very good chance of winning number 7 makes me excited and nervous at the same time.
Logged

Offline KloppRoy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10844 on: Today at 07:45:18 am »
You could see pep sinking back into his seat resigned to another European failure. Its great to see even cheating can only that club so far. Its a shame they are also allowed to cheat their way to the top of our league. Next they will bring in Haarland and others that only they can afford. fucking joke club.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,475
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10845 on: Today at 07:48:47 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:43:20 am
Under Pep in CL

16/17 - drew at home to us after knockout to Monaco
17/18 - beat spurs away after knockout to us
18/19 - beat spurs at home after knockout to spurs
19/20 - season was over when knocked out, COVID season.
20/21 - went to final, no impact on PL season.

So effectively, Spurs are shit?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10846 on: Today at 07:54:42 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:43:20 am
Under Pep in CL

16/17 - drew at home to us after knockout to Monaco
17/18 - beat spurs away after knockout to us
18/19 - beat spurs at home after knockout to spurs
19/20 - season was over when knocked out, COVID season.
20/21 - went to final, no impact on PL season.


The spurs game in the 18/19 season, Foden scored in 5 mins.but Spurs had chances..should have scored. city did not,play well that game.
Logged

Offline Pinehurst Alan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10847 on: Today at 07:59:31 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 03:30:45 am
Since January City have blown a 14 point lead in the league, gone out of all cup competitions, lost an FA Cup semi final to us, lost a CL semi final, and Walker is out again. Meanwhile were hopefully at full strength with Bobby back and on the hunt for history. Diaz, Thiago & Nabby lad fit and playing well, Mane in the form of his life, Salah, Hendo, Robbo TAA, VVD. Thats breathing down Citys neck. History and men who will make it. Theyll shit the bed. Newcastle will give them a game of it. Eddie Howe will have learned a lot from playing us, and it will help them Saturday. City are limping now, and you dont need to be Liverpool or Madrid to take them down right now.

This.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10848 on: Today at 08:05:20 am »
City out of the final is great though.
Imagine City beating us to the league & then playing them in the CL final.
Would add some pressure to us
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10849 on: Today at 08:12:49 am »
Our game with Villa must feel odd for Stevie. Of course he will be professional and prepare his team to beat us, but, does he really want to???
Logged

Offline liverbird_soph

  • Fitter than Megan Fox and Angelina Jolie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10850 on: Today at 08:22:09 am »
Gab Marcotti said on the ESPN podcast neither Ake nor De Bruyne are fit - both having to play through it on pain killers. (Presumably injections, not popping a few ibuprofen ;) )

May put a little more context to that KDB sub and his legs looking gone/struggling to sprint.
Logged
Above all else comes truth & justice.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,949
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10851 on: Today at 08:25:39 am »
Quote from: liverbird_soph on Today at 08:22:09 am
Gab Marcotti said on the ESPN podcast neither Ake nor De Bruyne are fit - both having to play through it on pain killers. (Presumably injections, not popping a few ibuprofen ;) )

May put a little more context to that KDB sub and his legs looking gone/struggling to sprint.

De Bruyne seems to be on pain killers most of the time, think I read during some Belgium games they had patched him up and given him some injections to get him playing. He will be an absolute mess by the time he retires.
Logged

Online AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10852 on: Today at 08:27:39 am »
Next 2 games for us are huge as we play before them and winning will put them under huge pressure knowing one slip lets us back in.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,475
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10853 on: Today at 08:36:58 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:12:49 am
Our game with Villa must feel odd for Stevie. Of course he will be professional and prepare his team to beat us, but, does he really want to???

It will hopefully be like when Bruce used to throw every game against United etc

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Melbred

  • Kim cloned.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10854 on: Today at 08:39:00 am »
Let's see how mentally strong City are, there is no way in the world that that isn't affecting them.

Logged

Online Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 690
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10855 on: Today at 08:50:30 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:43:20 am
Under Pep in CL

16/17 - drew at home to us after knockout to Monaco
17/18 - beat spurs away after knockout to us
18/19 - beat spurs at home after knockout to spurs
19/20 - season was over when knocked out, COVID season.
20/21 - went to final, no impact on PL season.

20-21 was a full covid season. 19/20 season was 76% complete when covid hit. Then restarted and the season was finished. With us winning.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10856 on: Today at 09:01:20 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:48:47 am
So effectively, Spurs are shit?

Spurs have taken 6 points off City this season.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10857 on: Today at 09:03:46 am »
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 08:39:00 am
Let's see how mentally strong City are, there is no way in the world that that isn't affecting them.

For our sake lets hope they turn to shit after last night.

I think this will hurt them because, in the past when they have gone out in the CL, they have usually had a trophy in the cabinet  or another final around the corner or one hand on the title.

This time, they could genuinely be left empty-handed at end of the season. The pressure on the City players knowing that they only have the league left to fight for and are being pushed to the wire will pile pressure on then..
But what could push them over the edge in my opinion is the fact that we can still win the lot. We are on course for greatness.. some might say immortality.. And seeing us get to the final the night before.. seeing us knock them out of the FA Cup.. Seeing us breathing down their neck or going 2 points clear by the time they play next might be too much for the most expensive squad ever assembled in the history of the game..

And then there's Pep.. who will now surely overthink things and spontaneously combust in the dressing room or the touch line..

#upthequad
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:33 am by 88_RED »
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 690
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10858 on: Today at 09:15:40 am »
The key with Man City's last 4 league games is if they score first, and early, to settle them down a bit. Real Madrid had the belief and the firepower to hurt city, even though city threw it away with minutes left, which will deffo have been mentally crushing on them. Alot of Premier league teams shit the bed when they go 1-0 down to man city sadly.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10859 on: Today at 09:18:38 am »
Two points I would make after last night.

Never, ever under-estimate Madrid. Yes I would prefer them in the final over City but a fortnight ago I would have felt quite confident in beating them and now I am nowhere near as bullish. Whether you like them or not, they are one of the few clubs in the world that can match and surpass our own history and that's what got them over the line last night. There are question marks over many of their players but they have a decent set of young backups and without wanting to stir up too much controversy they certainly found an extra level of fitness and running last night...

Second thing is, I think some people including me have accused Klopp of being slightly conservative in his substitutions and rotation. Well I know for sure Klopp would never take players off when defending a 2-goal cushion and last night was the perfect example why. I missed the game from 45-75 minutes so I didn't see if KDB was injured, but if he wasn't then that was a massive backfire from Pep. And if he was struggling and Walker also is injured then it will really help us in these last 2 weeks. You'd imagine Silva & Foden won't play this weekend and Walker & KDB will also be out I'd think.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10860 on: Today at 09:19:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:39 am
De Bruyne seems to be on pain killers most of the time, think I read during some Belgium games they had patched him up and given him some injections to get him playing. He will be an absolute mess by the time he retires.
Yeah definitely not something of right about him when Modric at 37 is sprinting past him for a loose ball in the first half, KDB was literally sprinting in treacle, was strange to see.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10861 on: Today at 09:20:19 am »
I don't think it'll affect them in the league. In the post game buzz we all get massively high [or low] depending on the results, and in the same way hopes are built up around dogshit teams like leeds or watford in the build up, we all come down when they knock them out the park. Our best hope remains tiredness and injury kicks in probably by the time they go to west ham, i'd be amazed if newcastle got anything off them at all.

In many ways I'd completely expect them to win the league now, anything else is a bonus and - apart from all the obvious stuff - seeing Pep's face if/when they did drop points would be life affirming stuff. But a cup treble would not be sniffed at at all by me. The champions league will always be the biggest, most important trophy and if you don't believe me - ask the guy in the turtle neck which he'd rather win.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10862 on: Today at 09:23:53 am »
Need Frankfurt through tonight, West Ham get back to winning ways on the weekend v Norwich then a nice week off before their last home game of the season v City. City are tiring and picking up knocks, should be fine v Newcastle but then they still have two quick aways to get through, hopefully one of them is a step too far.
Logged

Online Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 690
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10863 on: Today at 09:28:27 am »
Newcastle at home, I will be shocked if city drop points in that game, its the Wolves away and West ham away games that there is a small glimmer of hope of them potentially dropping points.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:29:58 am by Ocean Red »
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,887
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10864 on: Today at 09:44:28 am »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 08:27:39 am
Next 2 games for us are huge as we play before them and winning will put them under huge pressure knowing one slip lets us back in.

Completely agree.

Beat Spurs and the pressure ramps up on City loads. They know that 1 slip and it could mean they end up the season trophy less. Bombed out the league cup on pens by West Ham, unusual team selection and beaten by us in SF of FA Cup, and collapsed when they had a CL final place in their hands. There's a scenario, that must be in their minds, that 1 draw in the league means they lost a 14 point lead as well.

Pressure on City is huge now. Need the press and others to ram this narrative down their throats over the next few days and weeks. Make sure they and everyone are aware that they are under huge pressure not to end up the season empty handed.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10865 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
yeah city are likely to win their remaining games in the league, but they were also likely to get to the champs league final last night holding a two goal advantage on 90 minutes against a side that had only one shot on goal.

I will be watching us and willing us on, but i am also going to watch their games and will the other team on, you never know. agree with Sharado above, it may be City who lose it them selves, mentally and physically gone in just one game against a team who grow in confidence against them and knick a point, not out of the realms of possibility.
Logged

Online asbury park

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10866 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
I don't know. the Newc game was a real test for us & they have one of the best recent periods of form...

Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 09:28:27 am
Newcastle at home, I will be shocked if city drop points in that game, its the Wolves away and West ham away games that there is a small glimmer of hope of them potentially dropping points.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Up
« previous next »
 