Just watching their players at the final whistle they looked absolutely distraught. In the immediate post match interview Pep looked completely gone.



Remains to be seen how it affects them in the league but the pressure will be even more than it was before.



I never really thought it before tonight, but theyre overly confident. Peps substitutions tonight aside from injuries made no sense. They thought they had it won and could afford those changes. The great European teams know the knockout stages of any tournament are more 50-50 than you think. Right to the 90th minute. United knew it in 99, We knew it in Istanbul. They looked stunned, like this cant be happening to us , in a semi final thats just naive. Klopp and Liverpool werent naive going into last nights game, they knew they were in for a tough game with a tough crowd, Klopps half time talk and changes last night highlights the difference between him and Pep.City were overly confident against the Spanish champions, with a manager of the pedigree of Ancelloti. I think I mistook a little bit of Citys over confidence as invincibility. Theres an aura around them thats been broken tonight by a hungrier team with tradition in Europe, and they will fall to another hungrier team with European tradition in the league. Money can only buy so much. Pride, Passion & Tradition are built in with success. Klopp has overtaken Guardiola as the best this season. Hands down. Hes built what these guys are doing. Guardiola inherited a title winning team and lots of pocket money.Since January City have blown a 14 point lead in the league, gone out of all cup competitions, lost an FA Cup semi final to us, lost a CL semi final, and Walker is out again. Meanwhile were hopefully at full strength with Bobby back and on the hunt for history. Diaz, Thiago & Nabby lad fit and playing well, Mane in the form of his life, Salah, Hendo, Robbo TAA, VVD. Thats breathing down Citys neck. History and men who will make it. Theyll shit the bed. Newcastle will give them a game of it. Eddie Howe will have learned a lot from playing us, and it will help them Saturday. City are limping now, and you dont need to be Liverpool or Madrid to take them down right now.