« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 696598 times)

Offline Supersuarez7

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 11:07:18 pm
Wow, what a match.....

Also I am glad we play real madrid in the final. The thought of playing Man City in the final and potentially losing to give them their first champions league trophy was a sickening thought.

Absolutely these 2 key points for me, and we owe this RM team a good battering from the last final we played, no Ramos, Mo and the boys will be well up for these
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
That has got to have an effect on them over the next few games but they still have the squad and nothing else to play for  :(  so be hopeful yes but dont get carried away.


Time will tell, lets just beat Spurs.

Remember Conti told Pep he would beat us as well after that victory against City.
Logged

Online acks

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm »
If only City's game against Newcastle was a Saturday 12:30 kick off.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 11:31:14 pm »
Really need Newcastle to stand strong for the first 30 minutes.think if they can be level going into the second half, City will panic!

This will hurt 100 times more than the disallowed goal v Spurs in 18/19.

Shame they are not playing on Saturday.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10804 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm »
Quote from: acks on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
If only City's game against Newcastle was a Saturday 12:30 kick off.

And against Chelsea and away.  :D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10805 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm »
City should never even be in contention if not for the bent refs, fucking annoying that they're even top. At least 4 points as a minimum are undeserved
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10806 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm »
Jumping the gun a bit, but Trent will need some help.that Vinicius Jr is a pest, but quick and tricky!
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • Free at last!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10807 on: Yesterday at 11:45:30 pm »
Quote from: acks on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
If only City's game against Newcastle was a Saturday 12:30 kick off.

Said the same thing in the CL Semis thread. If that had been the case I think they would have really struggled.

We need to do the business Sat night and pile the pressure one them.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10808 on: Yesterday at 11:47:11 pm »

Massive pressure on City now. They bottled the CL and the whole world was watching. Yes, they only have the league to focus on but they know one slip and they lose the league too.

Obviously imperative we beat Spurs and make them sleep on us having a 2pt lead.

Im also really looking forward to the CL final now. Proper European royalty rather than a sports-washing abomination. Take nothing for granted but we will be favourites.

Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10809 on: Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm »
Playing competitive games leading up to Paris will give us an advantage..feel that Real will rest players and they may lose that competitive edge.as the final is 3.5 weeks away.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10810 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
Have you come to terms with no Mbappe?

Why should I care about Mbappe? We have already signed a top attacker in January ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10811 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm »
Man City will drop points. We need to win our remaining games ...
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,399
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10812 on: Today at 12:00:13 am »
Quote from: acks on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
If only City's game against Newcastle was a Saturday 12:30 kick off.

It's better we play first this weekend, great chance to go top and crank the pressure up on them when there's a chance their heads are mashed after tonight
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10813 on: Today at 12:11:30 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:44:48 pm
I wanted Madrid, we owe them one, we need to be prepared for the dirtiest bastards in the game, they will stop at nothing to win
We need to go for their juggler right from the off. Score 4 goals asap and kill them off.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,009
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10814 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:11:30 am
We need to go for their juggler right from the off. Score 4 goals asap and kill them off.

Bring in the clowns and bears!!
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10815 on: Today at 12:29:32 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
Jumping the gun a bit, but Trent will need some help.that Vinicius Jr is a pest, but quick and tricky!

He's quick but not a clever player though.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,066
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10816 on: Today at 12:30:42 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:46 am
Bring in the clowns and bears!!
Bears? Did someone say bears?.  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10817 on: Today at 12:47:28 am »
I said in the champions league thread that the grandeur and aura of playing in a European Cup Final would have been overshadowed by a dark feeling of fear hoping we didnt lose to a PL club in the final. Just the lead up to it would have been gut wrenching. I know we would have been confident of beating them but to me this is so much better. Were back to a proper authentic European final now.
Logged
YWNA

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10818 on: Today at 12:49:21 am »
Just watching their players at the final whistle they looked absolutely distraught. In the immediate post match interview Pep looked completely gone.

Remains to be seen how it affects them in the league but the pressure will be even more than it was before.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,112
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10819 on: Today at 01:01:17 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:49:21 am
Just watching their players at the final whistle they looked absolutely distraught. In the immediate post match interview Pep looked completely gone.

Remains to be seen how it affects them in the league but the pressure will be even more than it was before.
It's a shame they don't play earlier in the weekend. Still, playing 120 minutes won't help their cause.

They dealt with a similar scenario in 2019 when Tottenham knocked them out, but this one has to hurt more considering how close they were last year and how they probably thought they had already booked their ticket to Paris.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10820 on: Today at 01:09:04 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:01:17 am
It's a shame they don't play earlier in the weekend. Still, playing 120 minutes won't help their cause.

I think that us beating Tottenham on Saturday would put even more pressure on them ...
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,767
  • JFT 97
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10821 on: Today at 01:17:14 am »
The interesting bit will be who Guardiola decides to blame for his tactical mistakes when he took off a large proportion of attacking talent whilst keeping players coming back from injury on the pitch.

He is a Svengali who is never wrong. So the post match inquest should be interesting.

I have a feeling that there will be a reaction against Newcastle and they will win. However the real test will be in the remaining games when the hurt and recriminations of failing to win the Champions League will rear their ugly head.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10822 on: Today at 01:33:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:54:21 pm
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Tue 17th May     Southampton A
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May         Real Madrid


This is it ladies and gents. Possibly the greatest 3 weeks of our lives  :D


4 home games fantastic! 😎
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10823 on: Today at 01:50:05 am »
Btw how many times did Lescott say City need to focus on the 3-peat. How Dumb is he? Did he just forget about 19/20? City are going for back to back nothing more Lescott you fucking knob

And hope we stop them from winning a single trophy this season
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10824 on: Today at 01:52:16 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:33:59 am
4 home games fantastic! 😎

ha, right !  ;D 8)
Logged

Offline ianrush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10825 on: Today at 02:06:46 am »
God knows whatever happens next, but at least i found my song for this season.

I am just proud of the lads.

https://youtu.be/ZHwVBirqD2s

""And did you think this fool could never win?
Well look at me, I'm coming back again
I got a taste of love in a simple way
And if you need to know while I'm still standing you just fade away

Don't you know I'm still standing better than I ever did
Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid
I'm still standing after all this time
Picking up the pieces of my life without you on my mind

I'm still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah

Once I never could hope to win
You starting down the road leaving me again
The threats you made were meant to cut me down
And if our love was just a circus you'd be a clown by now

Don't you know I'm still standing better than I ever did
Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid
I'm still standing after all this time
Picking up the pieces of my life without you on my mind"

Cmon the reds!
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:32 am by ianrush »
Logged

Offline Tintin

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10826 on: Today at 02:28:16 am »
Hopefully West Ham do us a solid and get something off City. But I vaguely remember thinking the same thing in the 2013/14 season and it didn't happen ha
Logged

Online thisyearisouryear

  • IT REALLY WAS OUR YEAR!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,396
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10827 on: Today at 02:34:38 am »
Quote from: Tintin on Today at 02:28:16 am
Hopefully West Ham do us a solid and get something off City. But I vaguely remember thinking the same thing in the 2013/14 season and it didn't happen ha

Yeah - I remember. City's last game was against WestHam that had Downing and Carroll in the squad.
Logged

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10828 on: Today at 03:00:07 am »
If City can pick themselves up from that and win their last games to close out the league then fair play.. We just need to get the W against Spurs by whatever means necessary to force them to be perfect to win this league, that's all we can do and I think we have a decent chance of them cracking. If they don't.. Well we have the consolation of FA and European Cup finals so this season can still be one of the greatest in our club's great history.

After tonight I just feel that City have at least one slip left in them though.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,887
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10829 on: Today at 03:20:04 am »
Quote from: Tintin on Today at 02:28:16 am
Hopefully West Ham do us a solid and get something off City. But I vaguely remember thinking the same thing in the 2013/14 season and it didn't happen ha

I was at our West Ham game this season and continued my streak of Never Seeing Liverpool Lose in Person (up to 30 something games now) so I consider West Ham our lucky team now

Always liked West Ham. Apart from the football, players, fans and stadium. Newcastle are abject tossers and Wolves are tame so West Am it is!

Draw. 2-2 or something like that. Maybe gifting us the league

This post is satire on people's rituals obviously but I reserve the right to quote fuck out of it if it comes off
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10830 on: Today at 03:30:45 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:49:21 am
Just watching their players at the final whistle they looked absolutely distraught. In the immediate post match interview Pep looked completely gone.

Remains to be seen how it affects them in the league but the pressure will be even more than it was before.

I never really thought it before tonight, but theyre overly confident. Peps substitutions tonight aside from injuries made no sense. They thought they had it won and could afford those changes. The great European teams know the knockout stages of any tournament are more 50-50 than you think. Right to the 90th minute. United knew it in 99, We knew it in Istanbul. They looked stunned, like this cant be happening to us , in a semi final thats just naive. Klopp and Liverpool werent naive going into last nights game, they knew they were in for a tough game with a tough crowd, Klopps half time talk and changes last night highlights the difference between him and Pep.

City were overly confident against the Spanish champions, with a manager of the pedigree of Ancelloti. I think I mistook a little bit of Citys over confidence as invincibility. Theres an aura around them thats been broken tonight by a hungrier team with tradition in Europe, and they will fall to another hungrier team with European tradition in the league. Money can only buy so much. Pride, Passion & Tradition are built in with success. Klopp has overtaken Guardiola as the best this season. Hands down. Hes built what these guys are doing. Guardiola inherited a title winning team and lots of pocket money.

Since January City have blown a 14 point lead in the league, gone out of all cup competitions, lost an FA Cup semi final to us, lost a CL semi final, and Walker is out again. Meanwhile were hopefully at full strength with Bobby back and on the hunt for history. Diaz, Thiago & Nabby lad fit and playing well, Mane in the form of his life, Salah, Hendo, Robbo TAA, VVD. Thats breathing down Citys neck. History and men who will make it. Theyll shit the bed. Newcastle will give them a game of it. Eddie Howe will have learned a lot from playing us, and it will help them Saturday. City are limping now, and you dont need to be Liverpool or Madrid to take them down right now.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10831 on: Today at 03:34:42 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:20:04 am
I was at our West Ham game this season and continued my streak of Never Seeing Liverpool Lose in Person (up to 30 something games now)

Can we get a go fund me page going to get you to every remaining game of the season???
30 something games! This guys a rabbits foot.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271]   Go Up
« previous next »
 