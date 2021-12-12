« previous next »
We just have to do our bit and try and keep winning our league games and keep the pressure on. Man city play wolves away on the 11th and West ham away four days later on the 15th. Potentially they could slip up somewhere there. Fingers crossed.
Just clocked we have Villa away with only two days rest after spurs . winning all league our games is gonna be super tough, nothing to do with the level of the teams - just the volume of football were having to play
Just clocked we have Villa away with only two days rest after spurs . winning all league our games is gonna be super tough, nothing to do with the level of the teams - just the volume of football were having to play

That is why utilising our big squad is key, Klopp has done well so far with that.
Just clocked we have Villa away with only two days rest after spurs . winning all league our games is gonna be super tough, nothing to do with the level of the teams - just the volume of football were having to play

3 days rest.
3 days rest.

Do you count the day of the game as a rest day?
Just clocked we have Villa away with only two days rest after spurs . winning all league our games is gonna be super tough, nothing to do with the level of the teams - just the volume of football were having to play

Yeah I had to double check that myself. Why not the weds? Is it because of the fa cup final?

hopefully stevie plays the kids
Do you count the day of the game as a rest day?

My mistake, I thought the Villa game was Wednesday.
I think we'll see a lot of rotation for the Villa game. Tsimikas, Milner, possibly Jones and maybe even an Origi or Minimino. But it would also be a superb game to start Firmino if he can get half an hour against Spurs on Sat.
WIthout competing against a club owned by a state with also a very good manager this Liverpool team would go down as the greatest ever.

If we gain 94 points in the league, and win all the available cups, by beating either Madrid or City in the final, then irrespective of Man City's points total, we are indisputably great, if not the greatest of all time.

To finish ahead of City as PL champions will just settle the matter in the minds of some neutrals, bitters and stat heads.
If we gain 94 points in the league, and win all the available cups, by beating either Madrid or City in the final, then irrespective of Man City's points total, we are indisputably great, if not the greatest of all time.

To finish ahead of City as PL champions will just settle the matter in the minds of some neutrals, bitters and stat heads.

It's mad that over the course of a few wins [and a slip from city] this team can go from 'liverpool fans say they're the best ever' to 'literally everyone has to acknowledge they are the best ever'.

And btw - whatever happens between now and may 28 I'm not having city are better than this side. We're fucking unbelievable.
It's mad that over the course of a few wins [and a slip from city] this team can go from 'liverpool fans say they're the best ever' to 'literally everyone has to acknowledge they are the best ever'.

And btw - whatever happens between now and may 28 I'm not having city are better than this side. We're fucking unbelievable.

City are not better than this side. Especially considering we have beaten Chelsea in one Cup, and will have to beat them again in the FA Cup final, followed by another firm test in the CL final.
My mistake, I thought the Villa game was Wednesday.

The scheduling is a joke - I cant recall off the top of my head but I'm sure either 4 or 5 times in the run in we have to play twice within 4 days and in comparison (City have/had to play twice within 4 days only twice). Fair enough part of this inbalance was caused by us having the extra FA Cup game and then with City having the Tues - Weds CL semis whereas we have had the Weds - Tues.

The timing of the Newcastle game was comical to suit BT Sport.

In the last week of the season we have Southampton on the Tuesday with only 2 days recovery from the FA Cup Final ... Again why couldnt that be moved to the Wednesday to give us an extra days recovery - the mind boggles !

The scheduling is a joke - I cant recall off the top of my head but I'm sure either 4 or 5 times in the run in we have to play twice within 4 days and in comparison (City have/had to play twice within 4 days only twice). Fair enough part of this inbalance was caused by us having the extra FA Cup game and then with City having the Tues - Weds CL semis whereas we have had the Weds - Tues.

The timing of the Newcastle game was comical to suit BT Sport.

In the last week of the season we have Southampton on the Tuesday with only 2 days recovery from the FA Cup Final ... Again why couldnt that be moved to the Wednesday to give us an extra days recovery - the mind boggles !

Europa League final on Wednesday
Bringing the focus back to the PL run-in - where do we see City dropping any points in the league?

I keep swinging these days - one moment brimming with confidence that city will feel the pressure and falter if we keep winning our games. The other moment wondering how depressing would it be to lose a second title in 4 years by a point after scoring ~95 points.

I sadly think the ship may have sailed on City dropping points - They face Newcastle - Wolves and West Ham within 8 days and for me, that's the league - Villa arent doing anything on the last day - I dont care who's managing them.

Newcastle almost got a draw at Chelsea at the Bridge - They did get taken to pieces by Spurs and lost to Everton at Goodison BUT if they can keep the scores level for as long as possible - They have players with speed who can hit City on the break.
Wolves and West Ham can potentially do something based on the fact they are top half teams and playing at Home - City dropped points at Palace ( who saw that coming?) - but you probably wouldnt give either of them any more than a 20%/25% chance of doing anything.

They key thing for all those teams is to stay in the game as long as possible - City will start to commit more men forwards as the clock ticks beyond the 60 minute mark and I do believe they will have a test or a moment like the Kompany goal against Leicester where they are in some sort of danger at least.

That failing I hope we dont lose the league by 1 point again otherwise your back at the Rodri hand-ball at Everton - Not just at the failure of the VAR official for failing to overturn the referees blindness but also the absolute lunacy and idiocy of the Premier League to give guidance on using a players shirt sleeve as a point of reference...... Some players wear shirts tighter than others - some kit manufacturers naturally have shorter or longer sleeves and some players wear long sleeve shirts! - On that basis how can you use a variable between teams to make a consistant on field judgement ! - The VAR official can simply use the fact it hit the base of his sleeve as it did on this occasion as a get out of jail card.
I've come to terms with not winning the title. I'll be gutted but if we manage to get the other trophies won I seriously will not care. If we keep this squad together we'll win at least one title in the next few seasons. How often can you win 2 or 3 trophies in one season though? Maybe every 15-20 years at best.
