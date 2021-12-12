Bringing the focus back to the PL run-in - where do we see City dropping any points in the league?



I keep swinging these days - one moment brimming with confidence that city will feel the pressure and falter if we keep winning our games. The other moment wondering how depressing would it be to lose a second title in 4 years by a point after scoring ~95 points.



I sadly think the ship may have sailed on City dropping points - They face Newcastle - Wolves and West Ham within 8 days and for me, that's the league - Villa arent doing anything on the last day - I dont care who's managing them.Newcastle almost got a draw at Chelsea at the Bridge - They did get taken to pieces by Spurs and lost to Everton at Goodison BUT if they can keep the scores level for as long as possible - They have players with speed who can hit City on the break.Wolves and West Ham can potentially do something based on the fact they are top half teams and playing at Home - City dropped points at Palace ( who saw that coming?) - but you probably wouldnt give either of them any more than a 20%/25% chance of doing anything.They key thing for all those teams is to stay in the game as long as possible - City will start to commit more men forwards as the clock ticks beyond the 60 minute mark and I do believe they will have a test or a moment like the Kompany goal against Leicester where they are in some sort of danger at least.That failing I hope we dont lose the league by 1 point again otherwise your back at the Rodri hand-ball at Everton - Not just at the failure of the VAR official for failing to overturn the referees blindness but also the absolute lunacy and idiocy of the Premier League to give guidance on using a players shirt sleeve as a point of reference...... Some players wear shirts tighter than others - some kit manufacturers naturally have shorter or longer sleeves and some players wear long sleeve shirts! - On that basis how can you use a variable between teams to make a consistant on field judgement ! - The VAR official can simply use the fact it hit the base of his sleeve as it did on this occasion as a get out of jail card.