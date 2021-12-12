« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 689617 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,435
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10680 on: Yesterday at 06:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 06:41:44 pm
Also even if West ham don't have anything really left to play for, by the time they play man city, it is their final home game and Mark Noble's final home game before he retires, there is always the role of them potentially being the party poopers.

Just don't mention Stevie's final home game for us...
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 680
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10681 on: Yesterday at 07:06:12 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:48:44 pm
Just don't mention Stevie's final home game for us...

No, not intending to mention that match.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10682 on: Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm »
So imagine the rolled eyes behind closed doors at Anfield when it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Premier League had granted West Hams request to move their fixture with Man City.

The Hammers had been due to host the reigning Premier League champions on Sunday 15 May at 4.30pm. However, due to potential participation in the Europa League final on Wednesday 18 May, kick-off was brought forward to 2pm to aid their European exploits.

The fact that they arent in the final yet, having lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semi-finals, evidently matters not. One rule for Liverpool, another for West Ham it seems, with the Premier League clearly just making things up as they go along.

How is that fair? The baffling fact that it now raises these questions regarding why their ruling on Liverpools trip to Newcastle was different clearly matters not.

Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10683 on: Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:09:53 pm
you're right, they have bounced back well in the past from elimination in Europe. But there's no doubt IMO that it's better for us if they get knocked out. It at least asks the question of their mentality, their kind fixtures and schedule after the cup final has allowed them to get comfortable again. A draining champions league defeat in Madrid is much better for our league chances than them being on a high and chasing the double. Even if they have passed that test a couple of times in the past.

Plus, if we do get through tonight, it'll be much better on the nerves having to play Madrid than city in the final and there potentially being an all or nothing type end to the season between us and city.
City going through could mean pep has to worry about resting players in the league.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10684 on: Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm »

Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Tue 17th May     Southampton A
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May         Real Madrid/Man City
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,281
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10685 on: Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm »
The chances that we get two easy final wins and not a "Classic Liverpool" final?  ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,819
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10686 on: Yesterday at 10:27:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm
City going through could mean pep has to worry about resting players in the league.

Nah, I want them to go out tomorrow. Their entire sportswashing project is aimed at winning the Champions League, and Real Madrid beating them tomorrow would be a huge psychological blow for Guardiola and his players ...
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,805
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10687 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm »
I genuinely think that sort of thing is better for Abu Dhabi dropping points in the league or losing tomorrow, than if wed just strolled it from the first minute. Plants that seed, always seem to win even when theyre shit, destiny, names on the trophy etc.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10688 on: Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm »
I d prefer to face man city cl final cuz real madrid are so ruthless. They have 12 semifinals in last 14 years. And 13 times european wins out of 16 finals which is a great winning rate!
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10689 on: Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
I d prefer to face man city cl final cuz real madrid are so ruthless. They have 12 semifinals in last 14 years. And 13 times european wins out of 16 finals which is a great winning rate!

The finals they won in the 50s have fuck all to do with now. The side that won 3 on the spin a few years back isn't the same as it is now.
Not to write them off completely, but we're a better side than the team that beat us in 2018.
And that's before I get to...fuck Man City the sportswashing c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10690 on: Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm »
Prefer a real final against madrid myself
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10691 on: Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
Prefer a real final against madrid myself

I want Revenge for 18/19. I want revenge for Salah. I want revenge to crush the Madrid fans dreams.

I dont care about City, nothing to do with wanting to avoid them

I simply want us to get the revenge we deserve for how that final in 18/19 played out.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10692 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:24 pm
Nah, I want them to go out tomorrow.

100% this. Get them, their shit fans, their disgusting owners and their slaphead manager out of the champions league asap.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10693 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
I genuinely think that sort of thing is better for Abu Dhabi dropping points in the league or losing tomorrow, than if wed just strolled it from the first minute. Plants that seed, always seem to win even when theyre shit, destiny, names on the trophy etc.

They lost to spurs after we went 1 down to norwich in the second half, and then came back. Obviously it's impossible for me - some mug on the internet - to know whether it had an effect, but personally I do think it did.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10694 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 pm »
THE QUAD IS (STILL) ON! ;D
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,234
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10695 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
I want Revenge for 18/19. I want revenge for Salah. I want revenge to crush the Madrid fans dreams.

I dont care about City, nothing to do with wanting to avoid them

I simply want us to get the revenge we deserve for how that final in 18/19 played out.
Yeah, those memories of 2018 need purging.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,194
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10696 on: Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
I want Revenge for 18/19. I want revenge for Salah. I want revenge to crush the Madrid fans dreams.

I dont care about City, nothing to do with wanting to avoid them

I simply want us to get the revenge we deserve for how that final in 18/19 played out.


17/18
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10697 on: Yesterday at 11:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm
The finals they won in the 50s have fuck all to do with now. The side that won 3 on the spin a few years back isn't the same as it is now.
Not to write them off completely, but we're a better side than the team that beat us in 2018.
And that's before I get to...fuck Man City the sportswashing c*nts.

Still a bigger side than city. I am pragmatic and just saying a looser team in european competitions d be easier for us.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10698 on: Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 11:11:56 pm
Still a bigger side than city. I am pragmatic and just saying a looser team in european competitions d be easier for us.

Would you rather face City than Ajax?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10699 on: Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm
Would you rather face City than Ajax?

Yes. I am glad we had a final vs Tottenham instead of ajax in madrid.

Facing the Teams who doesnt have winning mentality increases ur chances
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10700 on: Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm
Yes. I am glad we had a final vs Tottenham instead of ajax in madrid.

Facing the Teams who doesnt have winning mentality increases ur chances

Sound. Just wanted to confirm my belief that you are trolling.  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,194
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10701 on: Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm
Yes. I am glad we had a final vs Tottenham instead of ajax in madrid.

Facing the Teams who doesnt have winning mentality increases ur chances

Didnt ask about Spurs did he?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10702 on: Today at 12:07:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:06:48 pm
I'm just waiting for Nikopedia to tell us which season(s) defies that tweet.
Surely pre sky days Monday fixtures were pretty rare?
There always used to be two rounds of games over Easter, with one of them on the Monday, before the CL quarterfinals were moved to that week.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10703 on: Today at 12:41:36 am »
Definitely want Madrid over City. It just feels like a proper European final with them. Let's hope tomorrow delivers that gift!
Logged

Offline thisyearisouryear

  • IT REALLY WAS OUR YEAR!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10704 on: Today at 03:07:56 am »
Bringing the focus back to the PL run-in - where do we see City dropping any points in the league?

I keep swinging these days - one moment brimming with confidence that city will feel the pressure and falter if we keep winning our games. The other moment wondering how depressing would it be to lose a second title in 4 years by a point after scoring ~95 points.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10705 on: Today at 04:11:16 am »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 03:07:56 am
Bringing the focus back to the PL run-in - where do we see City dropping any points in the league?

I keep swinging these days - one moment brimming with confidence that city will feel the pressure and falter if we keep winning our games. The other moment wondering how depressing would it be to lose a second title in 4 years by a point after scoring ~95 points.

No point thinking about City right now as we need to manage our priorities and our situation. 3 games in 8 days and one of them is a final against Chelsea so we will need to rest players in the league.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Up
« previous next »
 