So imagine the rolled eyes behind closed doors at Anfield when it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Premier League had granted West Hams request to move their fixture with Man City.



The Hammers had been due to host the reigning Premier League champions on Sunday 15 May at 4.30pm. However, due to potential participation in the Europa League final on Wednesday 18 May, kick-off was brought forward to 2pm to aid their European exploits.



The fact that they arent in the final yet, having lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semi-finals, evidently matters not. One rule for Liverpool, another for West Ham it seems, with the Premier League clearly just making things up as they go along.



How is that fair? The baffling fact that it now raises these questions regarding why their ruling on Liverpools trip to Newcastle was different clearly matters not.



