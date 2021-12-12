They are an amazing football team but we need to be putting one more pot in the cabinet this season, be it FA Cup or CL. 1 pot and 2 lost finals, assuming we get through, would be an underachievement.



Maybe would be in terms of where we are now I guess.Still go back to the referee decisions (sorry tubby, Jack and Knight). I know people will constantly harp back to Brighton, Brentford and Leicester but equally Man City could do the same with Palace and Southampton. But those penalty calls for them against Wolves and Everton, and the non-red card calls for us against Spurs (Kane) and West Ham (Cresswell) are the fine margins that separate two top teams who are so close in terms of level. Even ignore three of them, ignore the two against us, assume they still break Wolves down, its still two points which is the difference between us needing to drop points in a game they're unlikely to and us being in the box seat.Also....really not sure why people are suddenly so angry with LeedsIt was always a long shot. They'd have needed to be bang on it and catch Abu Dhabi on a bad day, it was maybe a 5-10% chance they'd get anything before the game even started.