Long Live the Quad!
Quadrophenia!
Stop this, you quadrophils!
Given City's consistency and teams giving it more of a go against us than them we really needed to beat them in their backyard.
We will batter Spurs.
Hallelujah! KH has finally seen the light
Just read this on Twitter and it's crazyThis season will be Liverpool's first without playing a single game on a Monday in any competition since 1980-81.The last time that happened ... we beat Madrid in Paris to lift the European Cup.https://twitter.com/SenneH1990/status/1521178241419128833?t=2iWvjPdA2RnpBHjdZp6mEw&s=19
I think west ham still have a chance in Frankfurt.Dont forget their result vs lyon in france
Salah might be caught for the Golden Boot race!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
My West Ham supporting friend is convinced theyll get something from the game against City if they go out of Europa. Last home game of the season, Mark Nobles last home game for the club.
No matter what happens I'm just really enjoying it. To be still in with a chance of the quadruple this late in the season is mind boggling. Still think City will shit the bed before the seasons over in the league.
Realistically only Son will catch him.
Son would have been some player for us if we signed him 4-5 years ago.
How's the pope's health?
