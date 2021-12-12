« previous next »
Offline spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10600 on: Today at 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:26:59 pm
Long Live the Quad!

Quadrophenia!
Online farawayred

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10601 on: Today at 05:56:22 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:28:55 pm
Quadrophenia!
Stop this, you quadrophils!
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10602 on: Today at 06:06:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:56:22 pm
Stop this, you quadrophils!
Where's the quadrophernalia though?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10603 on: Today at 06:09:25 pm »
I've been imagining Stevie G getting the Villa boys fired up on the last day. Coutinho, Watkins and Buendia bang in City's faces. Defensive masterclass from Cash. Ingsy on late to net the winner.
Offline PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10604 on: Today at 07:15:46 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:26:39 pm
Given City's consistency and teams giving it more of a go against us than them we really needed to beat them in their backyard.
It's beginning to look that way.  To fall short by one poxy point at the end of the season will hurt.
On the other hand, to scrape over the line would be utterly fantastic.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10605 on: Today at 07:16:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:22 am
We will batter Spurs.

Hallelujah! KH has finally seen the light :wellin
Offline Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10606 on: Today at 07:29:28 pm »
So this week we will be cheering on our club of course. But we will also be cheering on Real Madrid and Frankfurt.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10607 on: Today at 07:37:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:16:02 pm
Hallelujah! KH has finally seen the light :wellin

Still wont win the league though.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10608 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm »
Just read this on Twitter and it's crazy

This season will be Liverpool's first without playing a single game on a Monday in any competition since 1980-81.

The last time that happened ... we beat Madrid in Paris to lift the European Cup.

https://twitter.com/SenneH1990/status/1521178241419128833?t=2iWvjPdA2RnpBHjdZp6mEw&s=19
Offline wige

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10609 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:37:41 pm
Just read this on Twitter and it's crazy

This season will be Liverpool's first without playing a single game on a Monday in any competition since 1980-81.

The last time that happened ... we beat Madrid in Paris to lift the European Cup.

https://twitter.com/SenneH1990/status/1521178241419128833?t=2iWvjPdA2RnpBHjdZp6mEw&s=19

That's the kinda stuff I need. Magnificent
Offline PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10610 on: Today at 08:33:14 pm »
How's the pope's health?
Online VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10611 on: Today at 08:37:20 pm »
I think west ham still have a chance in Frankfurt.

Dont forget their result vs lyon in france
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10612 on: Today at 08:39:59 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 08:37:20 pm
I think west ham still have a chance in Frankfurt.

Dont forget their result vs lyon in france
Lyon should have taken the lead and it would been a different game. Under Bosz, their "dutch" style of play suits Westham to the ground.

On the other hand, Frankfurt are their kryptonite because they leave no space to run in behind and they are rapid on the counter.
Online VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10613 on: Today at 08:43:03 pm »
Its just fucking football. You never know.
Offline newterp

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10614 on: Today at 09:21:45 pm »
Salah might be caught for the Golden Boot race!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10615 on: Today at 10:03:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:21:45 pm
Salah might be caught for the Golden Boot race!

Realistically only Son will catch him.
