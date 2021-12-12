Long Live the Quad!
Quadrophenia!
Stop this, you quadrophils!
Given City's consistency and teams giving it more of a go against us than them we really needed to beat them in their backyard.
We will batter Spurs.
Hallelujah! KH has finally seen the light
Just read this on Twitter and it's crazyThis season will be Liverpool's first without playing a single game on a Monday in any competition since 1980-81.The last time that happened ... we beat Madrid in Paris to lift the European Cup.https://twitter.com/SenneH1990/status/1521178241419128833?t=2iWvjPdA2RnpBHjdZp6mEw&s=19
I think west ham still have a chance in Frankfurt.Dont forget their result vs lyon in france
Salah might be caught for the Golden Boot race!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
