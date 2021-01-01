I find it pointless worrying about footy matters which are beyond our control, as is the race for the League Title. However, winning the CL and The FA Cup is in our own hands, so I am totally pinning my hopes on winning them.



Winning the Title against the cheats would be an unbelievable achievement, especially as so many teams are quite happy take a pasting of them, put it behind them and swiftly move on. To be in the position we are now is worth a trophy in its own right!



As if stands now, I still believe we will win it, but I don't worry about it like I do over the Cup competetions, they are a totally different mindset to me.





