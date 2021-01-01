« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265] 266   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 682611 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,742
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 09:08:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:56:37 pm
He'll look like this by the time Klopp has finished with him



Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,386
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
They lost at home to a team in form. Does anyone seriously think there is a good chance they will progress?!

Yeah, they're one goal down and missed a fair few chances in the first leg, agree they conceded a lot too. Still, they've got a decent team West ham.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,032
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 09:29:50 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
Yeah, they're one goal down and missed a fair few chances in the first leg, agree they conceded a lot too. Still, they've got a decent team West ham.
So does Eintracht, they are no push-overs.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 pm »
I remember when we played them in our penultimate game in 2016/2017.and we won comfortably
Key is they need to have something to play for..hopefully a Europa League spot is on the line.otherwise the motivation wont be there.

Need United not to pull away from them!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm by Caps4444 »
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 655
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10564 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 08:58:53 pm
This is huge.although West Ham will probably fall away.they are not playing as well as they did a couple of months ago.have lost quite a few games on the bounce..

Could be because they don't have a big squad and playing in Europe is catching up with them.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,656
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 06:15:54 am »
Spurs are in pretty good form as well, won't be easy
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,538
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 07:51:58 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:15:54 am
Spurs are in pretty good form as well, won't be easy

Before yesterday they hadnt had a shot on target in their previous two games. Theyll always be dangerous against us because of Kane and Son and the way they look to hit on the break. Im not too convinced about a fair few of the more defence and midfield though. Theyre having to play second choice wing backs for example. Play anywhere near our best and we should be fine.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 08:55:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:51:58 am
Before yesterday they hadnt had a shot on target in their previous two games. Theyll always be dangerous against us because of Kane and Son and the way they look to hit on the break. Im not too convinced about a fair few of the more defence and midfield though. Theyre having to play second choice wing backs for example. Play anywhere near our best and we should be fine.

This isn't the right thread for reasonable analysis.
You have to be a bedwetter or optimistic with religious fervour.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,908
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
We will batter Spurs.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10569 on: Today at 09:04:41 am »
Spurs is the only chance we drop points - but IMO we actually win all our remaining games. For once, a fixture change has helped us - I think playing Spurs at 745pm on a Sat night at Anfield is a colossal advantage and I'm not as worried about them as I would have been for a Sat 1230 or even a 2pm Sunday.

We will do our part in the league I'm convinced. But if anything City have improved in recent weeks and I'm losing hope they will slip up. All we can ask for at this stage is that Madrid take them to ET and a morale-sapping loss for City there would be fantastic.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10570 on: Today at 09:09:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:22 am
We will batter Spurs.

Totally agree.
I don't think we drop points from here in. But every time City win, that 'winning streak' they need gets shorter.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,908
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10571 on: Today at 09:18:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:09:50 am
Totally agree.
I don't think we drop points from here in. But every time City win, that 'winning streak' they need gets shorter.

It was never a long winning streak they needed. People referenced 18-19 but that was something mad like 14 wins out of 15. There was no way City could do that. 7 however was more than doable.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,908
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10572 on: Today at 09:24:19 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:44:13 pm
in a few weeks we'll know how our season has ended up.

all the speculation on this thread made me remember when we kicked off in Istanbul.  I was watching in a pub in Toronto and shouted "Just make us proud, lads, just make us proud."  And by Christ, they did.

well right now, if these players, under this manager, playing this football don't make you proud-- regardless of what trophy or trophies we end up with -- as Jurgen would say, I can't help you.



They are an amazing football team but we need to be putting one more pot in the cabinet this season, be it FA Cup or CL. 1 pot and 2 lost finals, assuming we get through, would be an underachievement.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,547
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10573 on: Today at 09:47:33 am »
My West Ham supporting friend is convinced theyll get something from the game against City if they go out of Europa. Last home game of the season, Mark Nobles last home game for the club.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10574 on: Today at 09:57:26 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:47:33 am
My West Ham supporting friend is convinced theyll get something from the game against City if they go out of Europa. Last home game of the season, Mark Nobles last home game for the club.

Got to hope, that being knocked out won't deflate them in the same we hope City get deflated if they go out to RM.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10575 on: Today at 09:57:47 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:47:33 am
My West Ham supporting friend is convinced theyll get something from the game against City if they go out of Europa. Last home game of the season, Mark Nobles last home game for the club.

It's a romantic notion but their form is so bad. 2 months ago they were still in the conversation for top 4. Now they are struggling for Europa League and could miss out on Europe altogether. It was inevitably too seeing how thin their squad is and how little genuine rotation they do, but at the same time if I was Moyes/West Ham I wouldn't have done it differently - for West Ham to win the Europa would be a once in a lifetime event for their fans.

Ideally they crash out of Europa (and I will probably watch that this week) and then need something on the final day to qualify for next season's Europa.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10576 on: Today at 09:59:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:19 am
They are an amazing football team but we need to be putting one more pot in the cabinet this season, be it FA Cup or CL. 1 pot and 2 lost finals, assuming we get through, would be an underachievement.

We don't have a divine right to silverware.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,126
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10577 on: Today at 10:01:36 am »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm
Could be because they don't have a big squad and playing in Europe is catching up with them.

Well if Mr Moyes had voted for 5 substitute's it would have helped.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10578 on: Today at 10:03:28 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:59:17 am
We don't have a divine right to silverware.

Correct, but that doesn't change the fact that if we win nothing else this season it will be a disappointment. Right now the team is probably playing better than at any time under Klopp so it would be a blow to not see more rewards for it. To me the minimum I would need to come out of this season happy is the FA Cup now. But either of the big two trophies would turn it into a fantastic season - arguably the best single season since the mid-80's.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,908
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10579 on: Today at 10:50:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:59:17 am
We don't have a divine right to silverware.

We dont, but this team is probably the best or second best in the world. There should be an expectation and Klopp has said as much.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10580 on: Today at 11:31:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:50:18 am
We dont, but this team is probably the best or second best in the world. There should be an expectation and Klopp has said as much.

You can have an expectation to challenge but not an expectation of silverware. That's entitled. Don't forget City has invested a billion pounds in their squad including 100m on a forward. Chelsea spent 100m on a striker.
I'm proud of what the manager and players have achieved this season. No other club has got this far chasing all 4 trophies.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10581 on: Today at 12:29:27 pm »
I think I'll be disappointed if we don't pick up another pot. We are in one final. Have one foot in another, and a punchers chance of the league. We are there on merit and as good as any of the other teams left. So it would be disappointing not to pick up at least one. Doesn't mean we deserve it, doesn't mean are owed it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,908
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10582 on: Today at 12:48:31 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:31:36 am
You can have an expectation to challenge but not an expectation of silverware. That's entitled. Don't forget City has invested a billion pounds in their squad including 100m on a forward. Chelsea spent 100m on a striker.
I'm proud of what the manager and players have achieved this season. No other club has got this far chasing all 4 trophies.

Thats fine, but we cant be losing 2 finals at this stage. Chelsea can invest what they like, they are not better than us.

I am not saying its a disaster if we dont win it but we cant claim it to be an excellent season.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10583 on: Today at 01:00:36 pm »
We are lucky to see our team compete on 4 fronts. Let's enjoy it because it's rare and might never happen again.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10584 on: Today at 01:32:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:00:36 pm
We are lucky to see our team compete on 4 fronts. Let's enjoy it because it's rare and might never happen again.
I'm loving it. But to finish with one trophy would be like going into the 85th minute of a cup final against Everton, 2 nil up but losing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10585 on: Today at 01:56:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:32:48 pm
I'm loving it. But to finish with one trophy would be like going into the 85th minute of a cup final against Everton, 2 nil up but losing.
I reckon we'll beat Chelsea because we have a better team with better players in better form.
Logged

Offline roym

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10586 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:31:36 am
You can have an expectation to challenge but not an expectation of silverware. That's entitled. Don't forget City has invested a billion pounds in their squad including 100m on a forward. Chelsea spent 100m on a striker.
I'm proud of what the manager and players have achieved this season. No other club has got this far chasing all 4 trophies.
 and thats the whole truth right there!
Logged

Offline roym

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10587 on: Today at 02:07:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:48:31 pm
Thats fine, but we cant be losing 2 finals at this stage. Chelsea can invest what they like, they are not better than us.

I am not saying its a disaster if we dont win it but we cant claim it to be an excellent season.
Id say.. just believe and enjoy the ride. This is like no other. I remember the Rafa season when we were chasing united and benayoun scored against fulham. The joy! It never went away jus t because we couldnt close the gap. Right now we have one final confirmed. One second leg to negotiate. Thats really all I need for this season to be an exceptional one especially after what we went thru last season. Needing Alis goal against West Brom! We will win pots. Klopp is here another 4 years. Enjoy the ride. Its been an excellent season already
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,908
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10588 on: Today at 02:27:09 pm »
Quote from: roym on Today at 02:07:26 pm
Id say.. just believe and enjoy the ride. This is like no other. I remember the Rafa season when we were chasing united and benayoun scored against fulham. The joy! It never went away jus t because we couldnt close the gap. Right now we have one final confirmed. One second leg to negotiate. Thats really all I need for this season to be an exceptional one especially after what we went thru last season. Needing Alis goal against West Brom! We will win pots. Klopp is here another 4 years. Enjoy the ride. Its been an excellent season already

I am enjoying it completely. I have been on this forum a lot arguing against people who are spending too much time moaning about how we may never win another league title due to City, reminding them that we have won one already and should be grateful that we have,l. For me, thats more than enough and the memories of that will last forever.

At the same time, we have to acknowledge we are a massive club and an incredible team. We shouldnt downplay that and we have to rightly be demanding. Klopp has talked about too much focus on first but quite rightly he has said we only become legends if we win.
Logged

Offline roym

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10589 on: Today at 02:31:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:27:09 pm
I am enjoying it completely. I have been on this forum a lot arguing against people who are spending too much time moaning about how we may never win another league title due to City, reminding them that we have won one already and should be grateful that we have,l. For me, thats more than enough and the memories of that will last forever.

At the same time, we have to acknowledge we are a massive club and an incredible team. We shouldnt downplay that and we have to rightly be demanding. Klopp has talked about too much focus on first but quite rightly he has said we only become legends if we win.
wise words there I Couldnt agree more
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10590 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm »
expectation - sure.

hope - absolutely.

confidence - you bet.

but whinging about the team or individual players underperforming when things don't work out is what pisses people off. 

I know when that happens it's mostly disappointment talking, but jesus we're all disappointed as shit when we lose,  but criticism in those moments simply smacks of entitlement.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,347
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10591 on: Today at 03:31:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:22 am
We will batter Spurs.

We need to make sure we finish our chances, because if its 1-0 with 10 to 15 minutes left you just know Son or Kane can pull one out the hat and nick a point. Cant emphasise enough just how vital it is our forwards take their chances and dont waste them as they did in Newcastle.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,053
  • kopite
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10592 on: Today at 04:20:47 pm »
I find it pointless worrying about footy matters which are beyond our control, as is the race for the League Title. However, winning the CL and The FA Cup is in our own hands, so I am totally pinning my hopes on winning them.

Winning the Title against the cheats would be an unbelievable achievement, especially as so many teams are quite happy take a pasting of them, put it behind them and swiftly move on. To be in the position we are now is worth a trophy in its own right!

As if stands now, I still believe we will win it, but I don't worry about it like I do over the Cup competetions, they are a totally different mindset to me.
 

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10593 on: Today at 04:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:51:58 am
Before yesterday they hadnt had a shot on target in their previous two games. Theyll always be dangerous against us because of Kane and Son and the way they look to hit on the break. Im not too convinced about a fair few of the more defence and midfield though. Theyre having to play second choice wing backs for example. Play anywhere near our best and we should be fine.


Also, the game is at Anfield. I'd be more nervous away from home, but I just don't see Spurs getting anything from this game.
Logged

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10594 on: Today at 04:27:44 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:04:41 am
Spurs is the only chance we drop points - but IMO we actually win all our remaining games. For once, a fixture change has helped us - I think playing Spurs at 745pm on a Sat night at Anfield is a colossal advantage and I'm not as worried about them as I would have been for a Sat 1230 or even a 2pm Sunday.

We will do our part in the league I'm convinced. But if anything City have improved in recent weeks and I'm losing hope they will slip up. All we can ask for at this stage is that Madrid take them to ET and a morale-sapping loss for City there would be fantastic.

City have at least one shite league game in them. Newcastle and Wolves will be tough opponents for them if they aren't at their best.
Logged

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10595 on: Today at 04:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:47:33 am
My West Ham supporting friend is convinced theyll get something from the game against City if they go out of Europa. Last home game of the season, Mark Nobles last home game for the club.

Great shout. Inject this hope into my veins.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10596 on: Today at 04:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 04:25:46 pm

Also, the game is at Anfield. I'd be more nervous away from home, but I just don't see Spurs getting anything from this game.
and evening KO as well.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10597 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 04:27:44 pm
City have at least one shite league game in them. Newcastle and Wolves will be tough opponents for them if they aren't at their best.

Newcastle were like a short armed man throwing punches while we held them on the forehead. Going to need a massive improvement to threaten city.
And Wolves seems to be in freefall.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10598 on: Today at 05:26:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:20:20 pm
Newcastle were like a short armed man throwing punches while we held them on the forehead. Going to need a massive improvement to threaten city.
And Wolves seems to be in freefall.

Given City's consistency and teams giving it more of a go against us than them we really needed to beat them in their backyard.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,146
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10599 on: Today at 05:26:59 pm »
Long Live the Quad!
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265] 266   Go Up
« previous next »
 