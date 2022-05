Not gonna lie I am starting to get slightly depressed at the idea of losing the league by 1 pt possibly again twice in 4 years. Thats just cruel if it happens and I hope the world is not that cruel to us.



I keep saying I wont watch the Man City games and I do, so think I need to just stick to it and not watch them in the hopes something happens.



A Jonjo Shelvey or Coutinho screamer from outside the box would do nicely to make up for that Kompany goal in 18/19