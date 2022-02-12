« previous next »
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:01:46 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:59:00 am
Excuse me we had it all last week from Sky,BT all the press that apart from us and City Newcastle were the form team. They were the second coming we must have caught them on a bad day yesterday.

Newcastle are alright but that's about it. Zero threat for them yesterday, city will beat them comfortably, rotation and rest of otherwise.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

JackWard33

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:34:08 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 11:52:24 am
After the Madrid game they play Newcastle home - Wolves away - West Ham away in a week. That's the league basically. They're massive favourites in each of those for various reasons, but winning 3 in a week like that, if we keep the pressure on, isn't a gimme.

West ham at their best can give them a game at home . weirdly one of the bigger games left in our season is the second leg of west ham v Frankfurt as that dictates what west ham show up for the city game
Red Bird

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:44:46 pm
You know, listening to Klopp (and the team selection yesterday, he could give tinkers cuss about Man City. Hes got his team to focus only on themselves and make sure it, Liverpool, doesnt drop silly points.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:46:59 pm
West Ham are the only team that have the combination of relative quality and belief that they could get points off City. Thats if you are doing the thing of pinning your hopes on one team. All the rest are relatively shite, including Villa due to their form.

But points could be dropped at any time or at not at all. Its more likely they dont because they are focussed and really good. Ultimately its not long to find out.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:47:31 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 12:44:46 pm
You know, listening to Klopp (and the team selection yesterday, he could give tinkers cuss about Man City. Hes got his team to focus only on themselves and make sure it, Liverpool, doesnt drop silly points.

He was lying. He will be thinking of city.
Garlicbread

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:49:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:46:59 pm
West Ham are the only team that have the combination of relative quality and belief that they could get points off City. Thats if you are doing the thing of pinning your hopes on one team. All the rest are relatively shite, including Villa due to their form.

But points could be dropped at any time or at not at all. Its more likely they dont because they are focussed and really good. Ultimately its not long to find out.

Bowen to score 2 goals in a 2-1 win. Signed by us later in the summer.
Jon2lfc

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:49:36 pm
I haven't read through this thread in detail, but has anyone thought that if the title race goes down to the final day - which there is a high chance of - then we may encounter another "Agueeroooo!!!" moment in the dying seconds.

But, as a Red, here's hoping that it'll be a "Thiaaagoooo!!!" moment instead.
jillc

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:50:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:47:31 pm
He was lying. He will be thinking of city.

Klopp doesn't worry about things he can't control though, his main focus is on his own team not worrying about City.
Red Bird

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:59:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:50:05 pm
Klopp doesn't worry about things he can't control though, his main focus is on his own team not worrying about City.
Exactly my thoughts. If we drop points, it matters not what happens with City.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:03:22 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:50:05 pm
Klopp doesn't worry about things he can't control though, his main focus is on his own team not worrying about City.

Arguably klopps greatest strength is he's the calmest man in the league in the moments he needs to be.
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:06:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:03:57 am
So all we needed to do to win the league was win our last 18 games? Piece of piss that.

This season, it looks that is what we needed to do yes.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:07:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:50:05 pm
Klopp doesn't worry about things he can't control though, his main focus is on his own team not worrying about City.

He doesnt worry but he does properly take interest in what they are doing. He said in 18/19 he didnt watch the Leicester - City game where Kompany scored but in that Carragher interview he was moaning about Sky showing that clip all the time (its clear Klopp watches a lot of TV) and even talked about what sub Rodgers should have made and he was shouting at the screen about it.

Of course he thinks about his team more, but naturally he would be thinking about City.
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:07:10 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 12:49:36 pm
I haven't read through this thread in detail, but has anyone thought that if the title race goes down to the final day - which there is a high chance of - then we may encounter another "Agueeroooo!!!" moment in the dying seconds.

But, as a Red, here's hoping that it'll be a "Thiaaagoooo!!!" moment instead.

Fuck that


 Origiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii  ;D
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:10:05 pm
Lot calmer this time around since we won in 2020. IF we don't win it this year, we will the next.
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:11:32 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:10:05 pm
Lot calmer this time around since we won in 2020. IF we don't win it this year, we will the next.

I'm like that now, every year was oh ffs, when will we do it? now it's a belief that we WILL win it again under Klopp.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:12:14 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:10:05 pm
Lot calmer this time around since we won in 2020. IF we don't win it this year, we will the next.

Yep. We wont be 14 points behind at any point either.
Doc Red

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:14:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:02 am
Chelsea might be European champions but we are better than them. We could play City in the final then it is a toss of a coin. We should be looking to are capable of winning at least one of those.

The league is clouding everyones judgement and many people are using it to create a narrative that we are hard done to because for a lot of fans they prefer being the underdog, prefer being sad about their side and creating misery. In terms of the league, the first half of the season we were getting over last season and lets not forget many people were saying we are not the same side, Van Dijk is slow and finished etc. The reason we are not top is because of that and really we had no right to challenge for the league. Now that we are, we should take it with a massive bonus and look forward to the fact that next season, things will be different and I would put my house on us not being 14 points back at any stage.

However its different in the cups. We are part of the elite and quite simply are the elite. We have to deliver an elite season and for clubs like us, that means silver wear.

Great Post, Killer.  Couldn't agree more.
Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:17:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:37 pm
This season, it looks that is what we needed to do yes.

Well, yeah, but it's a ridiculous ask.
davebot

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:26:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:03:57 am
So all we needed to do to win the league was win our last 18 games? Piece of piss that.

I believe that beating your rivals is an important component in winning the league.

In isolation, on the day, a win would have been huge.
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:27:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:17:20 pm
Well, yeah, but it's a ridiculous ask.

Look at it the other way, the Sportswashers were 14 pts ahead of us and now they have also had to be almost perfect - they are going to need to get 95pts to win the league, that is the standard we set for them. We push the cheating fuckers all the way and next season, if they want to win the league, they are going to have to put up 98pts or more, as we will be in the high 90's again.

Quote from: davebot on Today at 01:26:59 pm
I believe that beating your rivals is an important component in winning the league.

In isolation, on the day, a win would have been huge.

Most seasons you don't need to, but with us and them, its really is vital that you take points off the other team.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:29:59 pm
Quote from: davebot on Today at 01:26:59 pm
I believe that beating your rivals is an important component in winning the league.

In isolation, on the day, a win would have been huge.

You do need to and we did need to beat City. But as I have said before, we are a different team in this second half of the season and our games against Chelsea (both of them) and City took place in the first half.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:34:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:17:20 pm
Well, yeah, but it's a ridiculous ask.

If we were better in the first half of the season then we didnt need to.
McSquared

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:40:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:34:35 pm
If we were better in the first half of the season then we didnt need to.

We will probably end the season on 94 points. It is usual for teams to have a rocky patch, well was until financially doped cheats came in. Whatever the result at the end, our whole season has been outstanding
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:43:02 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 01:40:55 pm
We will probably end the season on 94 points. It is usual for teams to have a rocky patch, well was until financially doped cheats came in. Whatever the result at the end, our whole season has been outstanding

Yes its amazing achievement but ultimately we were so far behind that it was close to impossible to then win the league and i had thrown in the towel anyway. We may just fall short but next season will be different, we cant be having half a season where we are running at 80 point pace.
Oldmanmick

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:46:37 pm
Best news this season is Klopp signing a contract extension. Anything else we achieve from here-on-in is a bonus. I'm just going to enjoy the ride, & what will be, will be.
spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:52:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:12:14 pm
Yep. We wont be 14 points behind at any point either.

The damage was done when we were having a midfield injury crisis. The knock effect is we were leaking goals. When midfielders came back to full fitness we tightened up defensively.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 01:53:39 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:52:06 pm
The damage was done when we were having a midfield injury crisis. The knock effect is we were leaking goals. When midfielders came back to full fitness we tightened up defensively.

As someone had pointed out first half of the season we clocked 42 points, which really was never going to be enough against this City side.
Fruity

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:23:40 pm
City going out to Madrid would be a blow for them. Not saying it would derail their league campaign but it would be a blow. Madrid are our best chance of someone beating City currently. Small steps but it might all help. We need a Madrid win on Wednesday. Knowing you are not invincible is good yah.

What if they could end up winning zero. We need some doubts in their minds.
Caps4444

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:47:26 pm
Quote from: davebot on Today at 01:26:59 pm
I believe that beating your rivals is an important component in winning the league.

In isolation, on the day, a win would have been huge.

In 08/09 we beat United twice and lost the league.mainly down to silly draws at home.
Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:34:33 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 02:23:40 pm
City going out to Madrid would be a blow for them. Not saying it would derail their league campaign but it would be a blow. Madrid are our best chance of someone beating City currently. Small steps but it might all help. We need a Madrid win on Wednesday. Knowing you are not invincible is good yah.

What if they could end up winning zero. We need some doubts in their minds.

Think City will win that easily.

Chelsea and Barca outplayed them.
ScubaSteve

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:51:03 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:34:33 pm
Think City will win that easily.

Chelsea and Barca outplayed them.

Madrid made Chelsea look like a good team. City are gonna do what they threatened to do in the first leg. No doubt city are in the final
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:51:05 pm
spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:02:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:51:05 pm


Shocking but not as shocking as the Wolves' armpit 'handball'. People should lose their jobs for decisions as incompetent as that.
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:06:56 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:02:10 pm
Shocking but not as shocking as the Wolves' armpit 'handball'. People should lose their jobs for decisions as incompetent as that.

Yeah, that was unbelievable

