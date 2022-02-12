Excuse me we had it all last week from Sky,BT all the press that apart from us and City Newcastle were the form team. They were the second coming we must have caught them on a bad day yesterday.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
After the Madrid game they play Newcastle home - Wolves away - West Ham away in a week. That's the league basically. They're massive favourites in each of those for various reasons, but winning 3 in a week like that, if we keep the pressure on, isn't a gimme.
You know, listening to Klopp (and the team selection yesterday, he could give tinkers cuss about Man City. Hes got his team to focus only on themselves and make sure it, Liverpool, doesnt drop silly points.
West Ham are the only team that have the combination of relative quality and belief that they could get points off City. Thats if you are doing the thing of pinning your hopes on one team. All the rest are relatively shite, including Villa due to their form.But points could be dropped at any time or at not at all. Its more likely they dont because they are focussed and really good. Ultimately its not long to find out.
He was lying. He will be thinking of city.
Klopp doesn't worry about things he can't control though, his main focus is on his own team not worrying about City.
So all we needed to do to win the league was win our last 18 games? Piece of piss that.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
I haven't read through this thread in detail, but has anyone thought that if the title race goes down to the final day - which there is a high chance of - then we may encounter another "Agueeroooo!!!" moment in the dying seconds.But, as a Red, here's hoping that it'll be a "Thiaaagoooo!!!" moment instead.
Lot calmer this time around since we won in 2020. IF we don't win it this year, we will the next.
Chelsea might be European champions but we are better than them. We could play City in the final then it is a toss of a coin. We should be looking to are capable of winning at least one of those.The league is clouding everyones judgement and many people are using it to create a narrative that we are hard done to because for a lot of fans they prefer being the underdog, prefer being sad about their side and creating misery. In terms of the league, the first half of the season we were getting over last season and lets not forget many people were saying we are not the same side, Van Dijk is slow and finished etc. The reason we are not top is because of that and really we had no right to challenge for the league. Now that we are, we should take it with a massive bonus and look forward to the fact that next season, things will be different and I would put my house on us not being 14 points back at any stage.However its different in the cups. We are part of the elite and quite simply are the elite. We have to deliver an elite season and for clubs like us, that means silver wear.
This season, it looks that is what we needed to do yes.
Well, yeah, but it's a ridiculous ask.
I believe that beating your rivals is an important component in winning the league.In isolation, on the day, a win would have been huge.
If we were better in the first half of the season then we didnt need to.
We will probably end the season on 94 points. It is usual for teams to have a rocky patch, well was until financially doped cheats came in. Whatever the result at the end, our whole season has been outstanding
Yep. We wont be 14 points behind at any point either.
The damage was done when we were having a midfield injury crisis. The knock effect is we were leaking goals. When midfielders came back to full fitness we tightened up defensively.
City going out to Madrid would be a blow for them. Not saying it would derail their league campaign but it would be a blow. Madrid are our best chance of someone beating City currently. Small steps but it might all help. We need a Madrid win on Wednesday. Knowing you are not invincible is good yah.What if they could end up winning zero. We need some doubts in their minds.
Think City will win that easily. Chelsea and Barca outplayed them.
Shocking but not as shocking as the Wolves' armpit 'handball'. People should lose their jobs for decisions as incompetent as that.
