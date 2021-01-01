We aren't plucky under dogs but we do have to recognise the strength of teams we're playing. Chelsea (current European champions) in the FA final. City a point ahead in the league with 4 games to play. Refuse to talk about the CL until after Tuesday. What's amazing is we've put ourselves in a position to win everything in may. I remember seasons where we had nothing to play for in April.



Chelsea might be European champions but we are better than them. We could play City in the final then it is a toss of a coin. We should be looking to are capable of winning at least one of those.The league is clouding everyone’s judgement and many people are using it to create a narrative that we are hard done to because for a lot of fans they prefer being the underdog, prefer being sad about their side and creating misery. In terms of the league, the first half of the season we were getting over last season and let’s not forget many people were saying we are not the same side, Van Dijk is slow and finished etc. The reason we are not top is because of that and really we had no right to challenge for the league. Now that we are, we should take it with a massive bonus and look forward to the fact that next season, things will be different and I would put my house on us not being 14 points back at any stage.However it’s different in the cups. We are part of the elite and quite simply are the elite. We have to deliver an elite season and for clubs like us, that means silver wear.