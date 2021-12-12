« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10400 on: Today at 01:02:08 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm
I felt we'd get back into the leagiue when 14 points behind, but now I think it's most likely done. City have no one significant to play and referee decisions have decided the league.
But we still have two more trophies in our hands and the worlds best manager for four more years so there's no point feeling sorry for ourselves.

 I would agree - I may get flamed for this - but I think Man City will now win the league. The Quadruple was always a dream rather than a reality. I will be happy with the League, FA and European cups though  :)
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,006
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10401 on: Today at 01:09:08 am
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
People seem to be losing their shit because City didnt drop points to the team currently in 17th place in the league. They still have to go to the teams in 7th and 8th, both of which will most likely need points for European qualification. Its far from over.

I didn't see their game today, did Leeds fabled forwards trouble City's heavily depleted back line?
Glad we don't have to play Leeds to be honest. I reckon they'd be a tougher game than Newcastle.
Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10402 on: Today at 01:23:00 am
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 01:02:08 am
I would agree - I may get flamed for this - but I think Man City will now win the league. The Quadruple was always a dream rather than a reality. I will be happy with the League, FA and European cups though  :)


First world problems eh?
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10403 on: Today at 01:58:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:08 am
I didn't see their game today, did Leeds fabled forwards trouble City's heavily depleted back line?
Glad we don't have to play Leeds to be honest. I reckon they'd be a tougher game than Newcastle.

Well, at least Leeds managed 7 shots against Man City. The "strong" Newcastle only managed 4 against us :lmao
Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10404 on: Today at 02:00:08 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:08 am
I didn't see their game today, did Leeds fabled forwards trouble City's heavily depleted back line?
Glad we don't have to play Leeds to be honest. I reckon they'd be a tougher game than Newcastle.

The Leeds forwards were utter trash. Raphinha was incredibly unimpressive
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10405 on: Today at 02:03:11 am
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 02:00:08 am
The Leeds forwards were utter trash. Raphinha was incredibly unimpressive

It is true, they were very poor. Not as poor as Newcastle against us, but they were disappointing ...
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,300
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10406 on: Today at 02:05:51 am
Probably everyone can shut up about their character now - its always been an over rated factor in football (how does a team have a character when its 11 + individuals ?!) and as much as we can tell they have a good team character and play their way despite the pressure
Their level is as high as ours and basically we need them to have an unlucky finishing day and us not to .hope persists
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10407 on: Today at 02:12:29 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:05:51 am
Probably everyone can shut up about their character now - its always been an over rated factor in football (how does a team have a character when its 11 + individuals ?!) and as much as we can tell they have a good team character and play their way despite the pressure
Their level is as high as ours and basically we need them to have an unlucky finishing day and us not to .hope persists

I am not sure that the title will be decided by the attacks. Both teams are perfectly capable of scoring against any opponent. In my opinion, the title will be decided by the defences. Whoever concedes less until the end of the season, will win the title ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,882
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10408 on: Today at 02:21:32 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:12:29 am
I am not sure that the title will be decided by the attacks. Both teams are perfectly capable of scoring against any opponent. In my opinion, the title will be decided by the defences. Whoever concedes less until the end of the season, will win the title ...

Well that makes them favourites as they have had the best defensive performances.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10409 on: Today at 02:31:22 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:21:32 am
Well that makes them favourites as they have had the best defensive performances.

Not really. Since the turn of the year, our defence has been better than Man City's. And they keep getting new injuries to their defenders ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,882
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10410 on: Today at 02:34:03 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:31:22 am
Not really. Since the turn of the year, our defence has been better than Man City's. And they keep getting new injuries to their defenders ...

They have plenty of defenders yet. As long as they keep Rodri and Dias fit they will be fine. Ultimately it only needs one goal against them but none of the teams facing them have it in them currently, all but Newcastle are in bad form.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,006
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10411 on: Today at 03:08:57 am
I feel if it's going to happen, it has to be in the next 2 games when we play first. Beyond that, it's a done deal.
Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10412 on: Today at 03:23:30 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:08:57 am
I feel if it's going to happen, it has to be in the next 2 games when we play first. Beyond that, it's a done deal.

Well lets see what happens. It isn't ever over until its over. I'm pretty sure we will go to the final minutes of our final game believing that we can still win the league. We can still do our part by winning our matches. It's going to be a thrilling finish if we can do our part.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10413 on: Today at 03:26:56 am
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 03:23:30 am
Well lets see what happens. It isn't ever over until its over. I'm pretty sure we will go to the final minutes of our final game believing that we can still win the league. We can still do our part by winning our matches. It's going to be a thrilling finish if we can do our part.
Gerrard Tactical foul red card as manager to secure the points for villa in the final minutes of the final day
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,006
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10414 on: Today at 05:02:57 am
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 03:23:30 am
Well lets see what happens. It isn't ever over until its over. I'm pretty sure we will go to the final minutes of our final game believing that we can still win the league. We can still do our part by winning our matches. It's going to be a thrilling finish if we can do our part.

Of course. Ultimately what I believe, what you believe or what anyone else on here believes doesnt matter in the slightest.
What matters is that Jurgen and the lads believe anything is possible, and clearly they do.
If we finish with 1 trophy this season or 4, it's still the best side I've ever had the pleasure to support.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,882
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10415 on: Today at 05:38:49 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:02:57 am
Of course. Ultimately what I believe, what you believe or what anyone else on here believes doesnt matter in the slightest.
What matters is that Jurgen and the lads believe anything is possible, and clearly they do.
If we finish with 1 trophy this season or 4, it's still the best side I've ever had the pleasure to support.

It will have to win either the CL or league to be remembered as such.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,006
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10416 on: Today at 05:50:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:38:49 am
It will have to win either the CL or league to be remembered as such.

Most of the current squad have won both in 2019 and 2020.
I don't count the achievements of the 80s sides as in my lifetime as I'm too young to remember them.
This current side is by far the best we've had since I do remember.
Sportswashing has prevented us from winning many more trophies, but that doesn't dilute my enjoyment
 
Online Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 639
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10417 on: Today at 06:14:19 am
All we can do is try and keep winning our league games to keep the pressure on man city, if it ends up not being enough, there is nothing we can do, it is out of our hands.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,881
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10418 on: Today at 06:19:44 am
Didn´t bother putting myself through the rigmorale of watching the Leeds-City match yesterday, as its not a particular fun experience desperately hoping whatever team they are against can sneak some kind of win. I won´t be watching any of their league matches until the end of the season (and you can guarentee that every time I switch one on after seeing the score still at 0-0 after more than 20 minutes then they will proceed to score within about 30 seconds).

I´m not going to lie to feeling a little deflated when I saw the score go 2-0 up though. You do get the feeling that they will not drop any more points.

But we can live on in hope. All we have to do is just keep winning our games, and know we have done our damned best. Even if its a 2019 scenario, there are two other competitions still firmly within our hands. The deflation of not winning the title in 2019 was short lived. We are still in the presence of greatness, and it is a pleasure watching these play week in and week out.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,006
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10419 on: Today at 06:20:44 am
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 06:14:19 am
All we can do is try and keep winning our league games to keep the pressure on man city, if it ends up not being enough, there is nothing we can do, it is out of our hands.

And don't dwell on points dropped 8 months ago.
We're superhuman, but legitimately superhuman.
What's standing in the way of immortality is an oil state that has bent the rules and changed the game for the last 15 years.
Put our current side in any other era in the history of the game and we have stories to tell for generations.
Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10420 on: Today at 07:08:58 am
As long as we are still not out of it, we should continue to have hope in our heart. Anything can happen. We just need to take care of our side of the business and try to win each game. Have faith
"We decide when the game is over"

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10421 on: Today at 07:30:11 am
Keep winning and make City work the title. This wasn't on the  horizon in December and yet here we are. Winning mentality keeps everything focused for our other competitions.

Absolutely loving it.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10422 on: Today at 07:37:34 am
I don't see City dropping points at home so it's the away games or bust.
Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10423 on: Today at 07:42:21 am
Don't think we win the PL but we'll win the upgraded version of Ged's treble - League cup, FA Cup and our 7th CL.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10424 on: Today at 07:47:57 am
Not a chance Villa or Newcastle are taking any points away from home against City. Our only chance is their away games. Just got to keep winning and pray for a miracle now.
