Didn´t bother putting myself through the rigmorale of watching the Leeds-City match yesterday, as its not a particular fun experience desperately hoping whatever team they are against can sneak some kind of win. I won´t be watching any of their league matches until the end of the season (and you can guarentee that every time I switch one on after seeing the score still at 0-0 after more than 20 minutes then they will proceed to score within about 30 seconds).



I´m not going to lie to feeling a little deflated when I saw the score go 2-0 up though. You do get the feeling that they will not drop any more points.



But we can live on in hope. All we have to do is just keep winning our games, and know we have done our damned best. Even if its a 2019 scenario, there are two other competitions still firmly within our hands. The deflation of not winning the title in 2019 was short lived. We are still in the presence of greatness, and it is a pleasure watching these play week in and week out.