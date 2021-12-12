What annoys me about the run in, or perhaps the League in general, is that the game changing incidents for example a red card, a penalty, a goalkeeper being sent off, a twist of any sort doesnt happen anymore. The variable of luck (or perhaps bad luck) doesnt appear to exist. Its almost as if the Officials have been told to not ruin the match as a spectacle for the TV viewers (despite it actually making it perhaps more interesting for them)

As a result of this type of officiating Man City should win all their remaining games. They dont have to worry about bad luck. The officials make sure that doesnt happen.



My biggest fear last week against Everton was a red card against us, that despite our total superiority, may have turned the game in an instant, and may have influenced the outcome of the game.

That fear almost came to happen when Holgate made sure that the Officials were aware of the Mane push, at a time when they really should have been concentrating on Doucoures double foul on Fabinho, and Richarlisons persistent lying down.

Thankfully no action was taken against Mane. It would have been hugely unfair on us.



However, in the same game, we saw Gordon booked early on in the first half for diving. He then proceeded to kick the ball away at least twice in the first half, when we had a throw in. Perhaps the rules have changed, but surely thats another booking?

I remember Denis Irwin getting sent off against us, after getting a 2nd booking for kicking the ball away when we were awarded a free kick.

This very season, Raul Jimenez was sent off for Wolves v City, after receiving two bookings just 31 seconds apart, the 2nd for obstructing a free kick, ironically in the very same game where City got that controversial penalty and won the game 1-0.

Against Everton, we also saw Doucoure, booked in the first half, push Henderson back to the ground, when he was trying to get up after the lash out by Richarlison. Again no action taken by the officials against either Doucoure, nor Richarlison.



I think my point is that the Officials are now at a stage in the season where the margin is so fine, and the prize is so great, that the games must be refereed correctly. If its a booking, then get the yellow card out, whether the foul is in the 1st minute, or the 89th minute. If theres another foul, dont shirk producing a red card. Stop the timewasting, punish the tactical fouls etc



Sometimes games are evened up, won or lost due to game changing incidents. But that has almost been taken out of the game by the officials.



I have no issue or worries about our discipline, but other teams are taking advantage of this, with absolutely no deterrent. Everton last weekend  the fouls, the time wasting by Pickford and Richarlison, from the 1st minute, yet only 2 mins added on at the end of the first half. Chelsea regularly, but particularly in the League Cup final where their midfield looked strong because they were allowed to get away with foul after foul. Man City are experts at it too.



I would love to say that I think there might be a twist in the title yet (and there still might be) but I really cant see it. Can you imagine Ederson being sent off early on, or after City have used their 3 subs? Can you imagine 2 early yellow cards leading to a red? Can you imagine the difference that would make to a game v City? Unfortunately I just cant see it being allowed. Such a shame. Luck should come into it, but the officials are determined to not allow it.

We are therefore looking at a team outperforming City on the day. Possible of course, but made for difficult for them.



Ps. I hope this post comes back to bite me in the ass, lol!

