Author Topic: The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
April 27, 2022, 10:57:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on April 27, 2022, 10:19:35 pm
Think he might've been talking about us, the fans.  Going to be some real sweaty games coming thick and fast.
Oh! My bad. How I see it is that this is what we live for as fans. I'm just enjoying every second.
Re: The PL run-in
April 27, 2022, 11:03:41 pm
Quote from: lamonti on April 27, 2022, 03:20:18 pm
Once again, it's insane that the competing English tournaments still don't make any concessions to potential success in multiple tournaments and you're still finding out where you screw in fixtures in the last midweeks of seasons.

Its the TV companies who run the show, the clubs are hostage due to the money

The TV companies are more interested in filling their schedules with the top sides and we are a major draw for audiences
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 06:21:04 am
Hopefully this independent regulation will sort this kinda shit out.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 06:39:48 am
Newcastle and Spurs games will decide where title ends. We shouldn't  drop any points and hope man city stumble. We need the PL.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 07:49:46 am
We have got to just win Saturday morning and see what happens again.

I'll be a bit deflated if City have another walk in the park like they did vs Brighton and Watford but that's just how it is.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 07:58:02 am
Two days, four and a half hours until Newcastle at St. James Park.

They have lost just once there since Howe took over 5 months ago, I think. To City.

If we are to stumble, this is the one.

Nobody leaves the cryogenic pods, hyperbaric chambers, and ice baths. No exceptions except for family emergency.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:16:06 am
There is a scenario where we drop points but still finish top on Saturday night. That would be quite fun for the rest of the season.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:20:31 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 07:58:02 am
Two days, four and a half hours until Newcastle at St. James Park.

They have lost just once there since Howe took over 5 months ago, I think. To City.

If we are to stumble, this is the one.

Nobody leaves the cryogenic pods, hyperbaric chambers, and ice baths. No exceptions except for family emergency.

City beat them 4-0 away in December.

Their team has changed massively since then.

This will be a battle as the turnaround is so short.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:29:28 am
I think one of us drop points Saturday, be shocked if both teams win to be honest.

Here's hoping its City!
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:43:20 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:29:28 am
I think one of us drop points Saturday, be shocked if both teams win to be honest.

Here's hoping its City!

Yup. Leeds at Elland Road will be no walk in the park.

They have conceded 4 goals in last 5 games. Tightened up midfield and at the back.

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:45:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:16:06 am
There is a scenario where we drop points but still finish top on Saturday night. That would be quite fun for the rest of the season.
Yeah... but on Sunday night. City lose, we draw! Calling it now. ;D
They need a bit of "encouragement" to take their foot off the breaks, but then lose.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:06:01 am
This is like golf matchplay.we have the longer putt and go first. If we win, they dont and vice-versa.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:06:44 am
With Salah's contract situation still unresolved, Raphinha will be having every possible motive to put out a world class performace on Saturday night. Just saying ...
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:18:31 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:06:44 am
With Salah's contract situation still unresolved, Raphinha will be having every possible motive to put out a world class performace on Saturday night. Just saying ...

His form has dipped massively after the turn of the year. Can't see it changing this weekend
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:20:07 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:43:20 am
Yup. Leeds at Elland Road will be no walk in the park.

They have conceded 4 goals in last 5 games. Tightened up midfield and at the back.

They've stopped the relentless man to man marking, which was the main reason they conceded so many but also why they did so well in the Championship and early doors in the Prem. They look better suited to being a counter attacking team
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:26:10 am
with such a quick turn around and them having oil money bounce, good form and a week to prepare for us, i feel this weekend will be a big mental boost if we get it done, for the reason if you put aside the quality of the two teams (a big one, granted), everything else falls as you dont want it to (opposition flying, they've the longest time to prepare the game, away to a huge feel good factor crowd, shortest time recovery for us and playing at a time players admit they dont like playing)

just get the 3 points here and only one other game can i see as a potential banana skin
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:26:34 am
As of this morning...  8)  8)  Liverpool are boss.
 
 
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
Newcastle's form is excellent but then you look closer and they've only been beaten teams below them (now) with the exception of an inconsistent Wolves. Chelsea beat them, Spurs hammered them and they even lost to Everton. Don't think they'll be too much of a challenge even with the quick turnaround  :-X
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:01:11 am
Looking forward to Newcastle putting everything into the weekend and then chucking the towel in and being 2-0 down after 10 minutes at The Etihad a week later.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:13:05 am
Quote from: Asam on April 27, 2022, 11:03:41 pm
Its the TV companies who run the show, the clubs are hostage due to the money

The TV companies are more interested in filling their schedules with the top sides and we are a major draw for audiences

Perfect proof of this is that we play CL Weds and then Tues to facilitate countries that have a 2 TV companies paying for games.  One takes tuesday games, the other wednesday and they don't want to have the same teams on both nights.  It of course would be possible to have the TV companies swap - tuesday one week, weds the next week and this would allow each leg to be 7 days apart.  But UEFA is more interested in facilitating the TV companies rather than the football clubs. 

It is the same with the EPL who sell time slots to different TV companies to maximise revenue.  The Newcastle game could easily be 8pm Saturday night, but that is not what BT paid for and would not suit SKY who probably have boxing and LaLiga at that time and would lose audience.  Again the EPL could have written a clause into their contract saying that occasionally the time 12.30 slot may be changed to later the same day to facilitate (whatever) and BT and Sky would probably have paid the same.

Unfortunately the "smaller" clubs will not join any protest against any of this as it allows them the opportunity to benefit from "Big" clubs suffering fatique.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:15:14 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:01:11 am
Looking forward to Newcastle putting everything into the weekend and then chucking the towel in and being 2-0 down after 10 minutes at The Etihad a week later.
No, they'll come out swinging and be put in their box by us. Then learn their lesson and give a defensive masterclass to city.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:15:25 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:26:34 am
As of this morning...  8)  8)  Liverpool are boss.
 
 


Wow Pogba 9 assists.  Lets sign him.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:21:45 am
Quote from: incredibleL4ever on Yesterday at 11:15:25 am
Wow Pogba 9 assists.  Lets sign him.

Didn't he get 4 of those on the opening day? Lol
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:29:15 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
Newcastle's form is excellent but then you look closer and they've only been beaten teams below them (now) with the exception of an inconsistent Wolves. Chelsea beat them, Spurs hammered them and they even lost to Everton. Don't think they'll be too much of a challenge even with the quick turnaround  :-X

Well its a medium level challenge... they've basically become a mid table / premier league average team in terms of their numbers
So its 'one of them', playing a mid table team away from home on short rest. The second half for legs will be tough if its close on the scoreboard
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:34:13 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:29:15 am
Well its a medium level challenge... they've basically become a mid table / premier league average team in terms of their numbers
So its 'one of them', playing a mid table team away from home on short rest. The second half for legs will be tough if its close on the scoreboard

The challenge is balancing the team and using the squad isn't it.  How many changes can you risk making without blowing it and losing an otherwise winable game.  At this stage I think we would all take five, down and dirty 1-0 wins, allowing us to use the squads depth to keep running for all three trophies.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 12:51:32 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:29:15 am
Well its a medium level challenge... they've basically become a mid table / premier league average team in terms of their numbers
So its 'one of them', playing a mid table team away from home on short rest. The second half for legs will be tough if its close on the scoreboard
Remember George Graham's boring boring arsenal? Winning everything 1-0?  We're gonna win this 2-0 with a routine, machine like performance.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 12:57:15 pm
Every now and then I imagine how much fans of rivals clubs heads would explode if we start leading the title race. It would be beyond anything.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:23:05 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:21:45 am
Didn't he get 4 of those on the opening day? Lol
I doubt he could assist an old lady crossing the road.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:26:52 pm
If we continue to play with last nights mentality, then we're winning at least 3 trophies this season.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 01:50:08 pm

Last night has set us up perfectly for Saturday. We can start pretty much who we want though I'd expect 3 or 4 changes to keep things fresh. You'd expect Matip, one of Gomez or Tsimi, Naby and Jota will come in.

Obviously imperative that we win by any means to put the pressure back on City. Can't help but feel that if they are going to slip up it will have to be one of these games either side of the CL semis (Leeds A or Newcastle H). Both sides have found form unlike Wolves, WHU and Villa who are playing poorly. Never give up of course but this is a huge week.

KDB is a huge factor for them. If he rests (surely he must at some point) or gets injured then I can see them struggling.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Frankfurt won the first leg 2-1.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Frankfurt won the first leg 2-1.

Hardly a surprise. They have eliminated Barcelona in the quarter-final ...
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:55:02 am
City shipping a lot of goals lately is giving me hope.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:32:38 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:21:45 am
Didn't he get 4 of those on the opening day? Lol

He had 7 in 4 games. Hes gotten 2 in the next 31

LOL
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:53:29 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 01:50:08 pm
Last night has set us up perfectly for Saturday. We can start pretty much who we want though I'd expect 3 or 4 changes to keep things fresh. You'd expect Matip, one of Gomez or Tsimi, Naby and Jota will come in.

Obviously imperative that we win by any means to put the pressure back on City. Can't help but feel that if they are going to slip up it will have to be one of these games either side of the CL semis (Leeds A or Newcastle H). Both sides have found form unlike Wolves, WHU and Villa who are playing poorly. Never give up of course but this is a huge week.

KDB is a huge factor for them. If he rests (surely he must at some point) or gets injured then I can see them struggling.

KDBs already been injured and back. He had stitches in his foot and didnt start the semi against us.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:08:32 am
It's a small thing, but regardless of the perceived difficulty of the remaining fixtures I really think if the scheduling of them was flipped we would be massive favourites. City are getting a much better spread of days than us, at least until next weekend.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:19:46 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Frankfurt won the first leg 2-1.

I think West Ham are completely done this season. I'll be absolutely stunned if they turn that tie around away from home. It seems to be the same 12-13 players playing every game who are now knackered and none of them have the experience of a big away game in Europe like this.

Unfortunately it bites both ways and might mean they can't get anything from City but hopefully they have a chance for a Europa league place still to play for by then. Or they and Man Utd might be looking to tank on purpose to avoid the Conference.
