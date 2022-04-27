Its the TV companies who run the show, the clubs are hostage due to the money



The TV companies are more interested in filling their schedules with the top sides and we are a major draw for audiences



Perfect proof of this is that we play CL Weds and then Tues to facilitate countries that have a 2 TV companies paying for games. One takes tuesday games, the other wednesday and they don't want to have the same teams on both nights. It of course would be possible to have the TV companies swap - tuesday one week, weds the next week and this would allow each leg to be 7 days apart. But UEFA is more interested in facilitating the TV companies rather than the football clubs.It is the same with the EPL who sell time slots to different TV companies to maximise revenue. The Newcastle game could easily be 8pm Saturday night, but that is not what BT paid for and would not suit SKY who probably have boxing and LaLiga at that time and would lose audience. Again the EPL could have written a clause into their contract saying that occasionally the time 12.30 slot may be changed to later the same day to facilitate (whatever) and BT and Sky would probably have paid the same.Unfortunately the "smaller" clubs will not join any protest against any of this as it allows them the opportunity to benefit from "Big" clubs suffering fatique.