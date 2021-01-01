« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9920 on: Yesterday at 05:17:43 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:21:00 am
Saturday does look a massive day, two tough away trips for both teams, I think Leeds are our best chance to be honest as the only side they have left with something to play for.

I'm thinking the same.  Leeds have good form (before tonight), have a very real need to get points and are at home. It also comes between 2 CL semi-finals. It's the combination of those factors that make me think it might be City's hardest game left. Arguably it's the same with us at Newcastle though the need for points is less for them v Leeds.

I think Wolves away might be tough for City also. Just from a stylistic perspective. Wolves did well against them at the Etihad this season and have had some success against them previously. Though the same could be said for us with Spurs at home. Not necessarily the previous success against us but stylistically I can see how Spurs may be a threat for us with their pace up front.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9921 on: Yesterday at 05:33:02 pm »
Hey guys,

I unfortunately did not find a thread to introduce myself.

I'll keep it as short as possible since this is not the right thread to do so. But I've just wanted to say that I'm a proud red from Germany who is supporting LFC since round about 2010.

I've been to Anfield once, against Arsenal in the League Cup when we drew 5-5 and won afterwards and away to West Ham, when we've won 2-0. So far so good, and after reading in the RAWK since last october, I've decided to register myself on here.

----

Regarding the Run-In and other topics I've been reading on here, I also think like other members on here, that there will be twist and turns.

I still remember the hurt when Kompany scored against Leicester 3 years ago, thinking to myself, gosh that's it and everbody knows what happened the day after when Divock did Divock things and so on.


I sincerely think that City will drop points. Although I understand that people might be scarred of a Deja Vu cause of 18/19.

A big plus for us is the Wolves away game with one of our own playing there and I'm convinced that Conor will do everything to stop City. So there's a decent chance.

I still know Jesse March from his time at Leipzig, never rated him there and his way of playing football wasn't much appreciated over here. But Leeds seems to be a better fit and since Leeds hates United, I hope their players and their crowd will be still up for a fight.

And one last thing, imo Real will be much tougher than Atletico for City. Yes, I've also loved the dark arts of Atletico but they're simply missing the goal threat although they had some opportunities in the end. But with Benzema, Vinicius, an experienced midfield and Ancelotti they could keep it tight.


YNWA from Germany  :wave
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9922 on: Yesterday at 06:16:05 pm »
Greetings Le Westalero, I think Leeds at the weekend will be tough for city and agree Real Madrid have the quality to do some damage to City in the CL. Far from over this race and many nervous games to come.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9923 on: Yesterday at 07:00:22 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 04:16:45 pm
None of those were even close to good chances (cumulative xg is 0.14 on those shots). They are the sort of chances that you could be playing against a League 2 side and wouldn't be out of the ordinary for them to get as its pretty standard for matches to involve 2 teams, even if your defence is on top form. If that is your basis for dropping Matip that's absurd. If Spurs get those chances, they'd still probably not score as those shots from those positions are rarely scored (and spurs seem to be performing pretty close to average in terms of finishing)

Not sure, I feel Son would have the pace to angle in towards the goal as opposed to running straight.  Konate has pace and I think that will help against Spurs.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9924 on: Yesterday at 07:31:06 pm »
Hi! Nice to have you!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9925 on: Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm »
Another one to ponder.
Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9926 on: Yesterday at 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Another one to ponder.
Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.

Get knocked out.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9927 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Another one to ponder.
Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.

Knocked out.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9928 on: Yesterday at 08:07:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Another one to ponder.
Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.

Knocked out for sure. It'll send them spiralling and give us an opportunity to have the dream season.

Revenge on Madrid. Everton down in the dumps. 20th , quadruple blah blah
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9929 on: Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Another one to ponder.
Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.

Knocked out
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9930 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Another one to ponder.
Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.

Knocked out.

Worst thing in football is facing an English team in a Euro final.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9931 on: Yesterday at 08:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm
Knocked out.

Worst thing in football is facing an English team in a Euro final.

It doesnt seem like a Euro final against a team from the PL.

That used to be one of the great things about the European Cup, until we met Forest in the knock outs.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9932 on: Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm »
I would like to have a final vs man city instead of real madrid.

They are ruthless in finals
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9933 on: Yesterday at 08:49:28 pm »
No thanks.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9934 on: Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm »
 :o

And possibly lose to Man City in a CL final, not sure I'd ever recover.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9935 on: Yesterday at 08:51:53 pm »
Would rather face Real.

Although was the last final they lost against us in 81?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9936 on: Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm »
European Cup, yes.  Seven wins without a defeat since.

They've lost finals in other competitions like the Cup Winners Cup and European Super Cup and such.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9937 on: Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm »
City 9/4 to win all remaining league games. I urge anyone with a bad gambling history to lump on.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9938 on: Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm »
Got high hopes for Leeds on Saturday.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9939 on: Yesterday at 09:50:58 pm »
Welcome to RAWK, you will have a laugh here.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9940 on: Yesterday at 09:52:32 pm »
Come on Leeds!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9941 on: Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm »
Or be laughed at.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9942 on: Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm »
Well, I can see them having a chance. They pretty much cruised tonight's game against Palace, after not playing for 16 days, and Man City will have yet another difficult European tie tomorrow. A lot of things on Saturday will depend on Man City's result tomorrow, but in any case Leeds have the pace upfront to hurt Man City, with Raphinha, James, Rodrigo and Harisson, and Marsch seems to have tightened their defence, with only 4 goals conceded in their last 5 games ...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9943 on: Yesterday at 11:21:53 pm »
They are just bunch of losers in european competitions
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9944 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm »
Big shoutout to our muslim players for being immense so far this month. Considering it is Ramadan and they fast, it cant be easy at all on matchdays.
Forza Naby, Ibou, Mo and Sadio
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9945 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:21:57 am
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Tue 3rd May      Villarreal A
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Thu 19th May(?) Southampton   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
My God! We aren't far away.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9946 on: Today at 12:29:49 am »
