Hey guys,I unfortunately did not find a thread to introduce myself.I'll keep it as short as possible since this is not the right thread to do so. But I've just wanted to say that I'm a proud red from Germany who is supporting LFC since round about 2010.I've been to Anfield once, against Arsenal in the League Cup when we drew 5-5 and won afterwards and away to West Ham, when we've won 2-0. So far so good, and after reading in the RAWK since last october, I've decided to register myself on here.----Regarding the Run-In and other topics I've been reading on here, I also think like other members on here, that there will be twist and turns.I still remember the hurt when Kompany scored against Leicester 3 years ago, thinking to myself, gosh that's it and everbody knows what happened the day after when Divock did Divock things and so on.I sincerely think that City will drop points. Although I understand that people might be scarred of a Deja Vu cause of 18/19.A big plus for us is the Wolves away game with one of our own playing there and I'm convinced that Conor will do everything to stop City. So there's a decent chance.I still know Jesse March from his time at Leipzig, never rated him there and his way of playing football wasn't much appreciated over here. But Leeds seems to be a better fit and since Leeds hates United, I hope their players and their crowd will be still up for a fight.And one last thing, imo Real will be much tougher than Atletico for City. Yes, I've also loved the dark arts of Atletico but they're simply missing the goal threat although they had some opportunities in the end. But with Benzema, Vinicius, an experienced midfield and Ancelotti they could keep it tight.YNWA from Germany