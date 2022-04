When you say we should have won the league in 18/19, we dropped points in just 8 fixtures (losing once) and City dropped points in just 6 fixtures. You're pretty much saying we should have been perfect.



In 21/22 I think the damaging fixture was Brighton at home. When you go 2-0 at home to a midtable side you really need to be winning the match. Keita going off injured was a game changer as we were in complete control up to that point. Also, City twice (TWICE!!!) have been dug out of a hole with the most ridiculous handball VAR decisions ever.



I don't want to sound overly critical, we were amazing that season, won the CL which is more important a trophy. Its just I have a small belief that somewhere Klopp and his team may think that they should have won it. We didn't leave anything to chance next season though.I am the opposite to you in terms of the criticism of this season and results like Brighton. Whilst like I have mentioned that Brentford result still annoys me, we have to accept that we are a much better team now than we were at the start of the season. At the start of this season we were still getting players back after ages out and almost had to become our old selves again, which is why City opened up so much of a gap.Now we are as good as we ever have been and whilst it may not result in a league this time out, its important to continue this form and take it into next season.