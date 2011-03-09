« previous next »
Online newterp

« Reply #9480 on: Yesterday at 07:51:37 pm »
as the marble mouth Gab Marcotti noted:

A more pertinent question, perhaps, is ask why City have two fewer players now -- Benjamin Mendy is suspended and Ferran Torres is at Barcelona -- than they did when the season started and yet made no effort to add to the squad. Or why, for somebody who talks regularly about the overexertion of top players and the importance of introducing five substitutes in the Premier League, he rarely uses his full allocation of changes.

Offline Mighty_Red

« Reply #9481 on: Yesterday at 08:32:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:51:37 pm
as the marble mouth Gab Marcotti noted:


agreed, for someone with the squad riches he has, he seems to have managed them badly in the last few months. Witness how we have been making 2-3 subs in the 4 CL knockout games. Pep obviously doesn't trust all of his £50m subs to make a difference.

No way do we have a bigger squad than them (apart from up front) but it feels like they have allowed parts of their very expensive bench to regress so it feels like they are not as strong. How they allowed Torres to leave despite him being a decent option for goals was a little strange (the size of the deal always felt fishy to me)

In part, some of this is due to us not having many injuries at the moment but we're due a bit of luck in that respect after last year.

No point worrying about fixture congestion, we can't think that far ahead. First step is to beat Utd.
Online HeartAndSoul

« Reply #9482 on: Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm »
Rotation will be crucial in this period of time where were playing 2 games a week. Were going to need the squad players to step up and be counted.

Trent and Gomez will need to be rotated similar to kostas and robbo or we risk running them into the ground. In midfield its crucial we keep both Thiago and Fabinho fit for the big games and again well have to rely on the likes of jones, chamberlain, Hendo and keita to step in and perform (keita has been doing that when presented with the chance).

Upfront weve got 5 amazing options with origi and taki there as well. We shouldnt be having to run players into the ground where theyre playing 4 games in the space of 10 days or whatever and well hopefully be able to manage those 2 games a week thats coming up.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #9483 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm »
Adam Lallana:

"We have caused upsets this year against big teams. Hopefully we can get one more on Wednesday night against City for my old team."
Offline kaesarsosei

« Reply #9484 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 17, 2022, 06:42:33 pm
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Tue 3rd May      Villarreal A

This is the worst part of the fixtures IMO. 3 days between each match whereas before and after this we have gaps of 4 and 5 days sprinkled in. It goes without saying, but having any sort of breathing room going into that second leg could make a massive difference to our league challenge.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #9485 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 08:32:18 pm
agreed, for someone with the squad riches he has, he seems to have managed them badly in the last few months. Witness how we have been making 2-3 subs in the 4 CL knockout games. Pep obviously doesn't trust all of his £50m subs to make a difference.

No way do we have a bigger squad than them (apart from up front) but it feels like they have allowed parts of their very expensive bench to regress so it feels like they are not as strong. How they allowed Torres to leave despite him being a decent option for goals was a little strange (the size of the deal always felt fishy to me)

In part, some of this is due to us not having many injuries at the moment but we're due a bit of luck in that respect after last year.

No point worrying about fixture congestion, we can't think that far ahead. First step is to beat Utd.

Actually, we do have ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/liverpool-fc/leistungsdaten/verein/31/plus/0?reldata=%262021

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manchester-city/leistungsdaten/verein/281/plus/0?reldata=%262021
Offline CanuckYNWA

« Reply #9486 on: Yesterday at 10:48:53 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:43:01 pm
This is the worst part of the fixtures IMO. 3 days between each match whereas before and after this we have gaps of 4 and 5 days sprinkled in. It goes without saying, but having any sort of breathing room going into that second leg could make a massive difference to our league challenge.

Yea we got fucked on the dates to be honest. City got multiple 4 days and we also have that dog shit 12:30 kick off against a Newcastle side doing well at home. Thats going to be a rough match as we always struggle in those early kick offs
Online Crosby Nick

« Reply #9487 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:48:53 pm
Yea we got fucked on the dates to be honest. City got multiple 4 days and we also have that dog shit 12:30 kick off against a Newcastle side doing well at home. Thats going to be a rough match as we always struggle in those early kick offs

Trying to think of the games weve dropped points in this season:

Defeats:
West Ham - Sunday late kick off
Leicester - midweek

Draws
Brentford - late Saturday
Brighton - Saturday 3pm
Chelsea x 2 - late Saturday, Sunday pm
City x 2 - Sunday pm x 2
Spurs - Sunday pm

I cant remember how many Saturday 12.30s weve had but we have won them all:
Burnley h
Watford a
Watford h
Brighton a

Its the Sunday 4/4.30 games we have to worry about based on that!
Offline Alan_X

« Reply #9488 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:26:57 pm
Trying to think of the games weve dropped points in this season:

Defeats:
West Ham - Sunday late kick off
Leicester - midweek

Draws
Brentford - late Saturday
Brighton - Saturday 3pm
Chelsea x 2 - late Saturday, Sunday pm
City x 2 - Sunday pm x 2
Spurs - Sunday pm

I cant remember how many Saturday 12.30s weve had but we have won them all:
Burnley h
Watford a
Watford h
Brighton a

Its the Sunday 4/4.30 games we have to worry about based on that!

"We always struggle with 12.30 kick offs" is like "Crystal Palace is always a tricky game" - we've actually won the last 10 against Palace going back five years.
Offline vivabobbygraham

« Reply #9489 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
Adam Lallana:

"We have caused upsets this year against big teams. Hopefully we can get one more on Wednesday night against City for my old team."

Always loved this man. He'll play out of his skin tomorrow. Ive said it earlier, I fancy Brighton to get at least a draw even without Bissouma. They took the piss out of Spurs and Arsenal recently. City better be on it from the off cos Brighton will
Online Machae

« Reply #9490 on: Today at 12:42:26 am »
Hope so but without Bissouma, it'll be even harder. As much as I'm hopeful, it'll probably be a 2 goal defeat
Offline lionel_messias

« Reply #9491 on: Today at 09:50:14 am »
Best to imagine City beat Brighton, that's better for your mental health.

However, every team is human (even us*!) and City do appear a bit thin at the moment. Let's just do our bit.

Whatever happens in the league title race, we can be proud of Liverpool, they have been immense since January. It is normal for football teams to draw sometimes, or even lose. If we were to draw a football match this month, that would not be "bottling" it, it would be the normal human way football teams in the top division have operated for 110 years.


95+ points for the title is very much abnormal.
Offline PaulF

« Reply #9492 on: Today at 11:03:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:26:57 pm
Trying to think of the games weve dropped points in this season:

Defeats:
West Ham - Sunday late kick off
Leicester - midweek

Draws
Brentford - late Saturday
Brighton - Saturday 3pm
Chelsea x 2 - late Saturday, Sunday pm
City x 2 - Sunday pm x 2
Spurs - Sunday pm

I cant remember how many Saturday 12.30s weve had but we have won them all:
Burnley h
Watford a
Watford h
Brighton a

Its the Sunday 4/4.30 games we have to worry about based on that!
Lol. West ham , chelsea, city and spurs for those games!
Offline VictoryFor96

« Reply #9493 on: Today at 10:03:17 pm »
City will get 2 draws in remaining games. Lets win our all
Offline UntouchableLuis

« Reply #9494 on: Today at 10:11:12 pm »
Worried Everton are going to go full Hannibal at the weekend.
Online MartinSkrtelsBasement

« Reply #9495 on: Today at 11:19:14 pm »
But our fixtures so tough on paper  ;D
Offline Caligula?

« Reply #9496 on: Today at 11:26:41 pm »
Leeds United. That's where City will drop points. And probably the only game where they'll do it too. We're going to win all of our remaining matches.
