as the marble mouth Gab Marcotti noted:







agreed, for someone with the squad riches he has, he seems to have managed them badly in the last few months. Witness how we have been making 2-3 subs in the 4 CL knockout games. Pep obviously doesn't trust all of his £50m subs to make a difference.No way do we have a bigger squad than them (apart from up front) but it feels like they have allowed parts of their very expensive bench to regress so it feels like they are not as strong. How they allowed Torres to leave despite him being a decent option for goals was a little strange (the size of the deal always felt fishy to me)In part, some of this is due to us not having many injuries at the moment but we're due a bit of luck in that respect after last year.No point worrying about fixture congestion, we can't think that far ahead. First step is to beat Utd.