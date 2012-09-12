« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:38:11 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm
The CL semifinal? Cancelo is out with yellow cards.

oh that's it? too bad.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
West Ham winning 2-0. Barca losing 2-0.

Looks like West Ham v Frankfurt in the semi unless Lyon or Barca can turn it round.

Europa League final is 3 days after West Ham v City  :butt
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:50:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
West Ham winning 2-0. Barca losing 2-0.

Looks like West Ham v Frankfurt in the semi unless Lyon or Barca can turn it round.

Europa League final is 3 days after West Ham v City  :butt
Wham players will be playing for a place in the final ....
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:50:50 pm
Wham players will be playing for a place in the final ....

Or more likely Rice will be rested for Noble and other such changes. But Frankfurt can still do them before that materialises, or it could be all over by then, and were looking forward to Paris on the final day. No point worrying just yet.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:16:22 pm
Hammers winning 3-0 now.

Barca - Stoichkov is the commentator for TUDN US, crazy fucker!...
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:21:43 pm
I thought West Ham play Leipzig in semis? Nevermind, they don't.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:21:43 pm
I thought West Ham play Leipzig in semis?

No, they play the winner of Barcelona-Frankfurt.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:32:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm
Or more likely Rice will be rested for Noble and other such changes. But Frankfurt can still do them before that materialises, or it could be all over by then, and were looking forward to Paris on the final day. No point worrying just yet.

Or West Ham could still be battling for a European place in the league?
If they get to the final would they gamble and rest players in the hope they win the final?
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:46:00 am
The Brighton xG internet myth train is an unstoppable force. Do not question it.

What is the myth? You are saying they do not miss chance after chance?
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
What is the myth? You are saying they do not miss chance after chance?

They are not taking points off City.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:48:31 pm
Leeds away could be a potential banana skin for man city, the game is sandwiched in between the 2 games against Real Madrid, also Wolves away is not an easy game, as we know winning it in the 95th minute.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:40:38 pm
They are not taking points off City.

Well no. They miss big chances. Everyone knows that. That is why they never match or beat their xG. Does not make their xG a myth. Not sure how people still misconstrue what xG is. And do not talk to me about how people on twitter us it. I could not care less.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm
Doesn't make it a myth. Doesn't mean Brighton are expected to match/exceed their xG in the same way as a Liverpool or City are.


Unless I've completely misunderstood how xG is compiled/calculated.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:13:01 am
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 04:00:45 pm
Liverpool have lodged an official request with the Premier League to push back their visit to Newcastle United on April 30.

Under lights seems like it will be more tricky
