We will probably make a fair few changes against Everton. Klopp seems to like resting a few for that game.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:33:47 am
But why does United need to be Tuesday when we don't play again until Sunday.
Everton have a rescheduled home game on the Wednesday.
Well, Man City did receive a good beating by Atletico Madrid last night, exactly what I was hoping for. We should put them out of the FA Cup on Saturday, to further increase the pressure. They looked tired and were outplayed in the 2nd half last night, which is always a good sign ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:16:33 am
Well, Man City did receive a good beating by Atletico Madrid last night, exactly what I was hoping for. We should put them out of the FA Cup on Saturday, to further increase the pressure. They looked tired and were outplayed in the 2nd half last night, which is always a good sign ...
Think that Brighton game will be tougher than people expect
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:16:33 am
Well, Man City did receive a good beating by Atletico Madrid last night, exactly what I was hoping for. We should put them out of the FA Cup on Saturday, to further increase the pressure. They looked tired and were outplayed in the 2nd half last night, which is always a good sign ...

But Peter, have you not seen how Liverpool perform in the FA Cup over the years. They wont stand a chance.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:33:47 am
But why does United need to be Tuesday when we don't play again until Sunday.

Everton are at home to Leicester on Wednesday, Leicester play tonight then Sunday so they can't really be expected to play Tuesday
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:18:44 am
Think that Brighton game will be tougher than people expect

Brighton probably in the top 5 teams I'd not pick to take points off City at the Etihad. Style of play and lack of goals is tailor made for that City team to dominate and rip apart with little jeopardy.

Obviously hope I'm massively wrong there.

The injuries to KDB and Walker could be a big factor, depending on the timelines of them - games are thick and fast for both of us now, irrelevant of the outcome on Saturday and any sort of short to medium term layoff could have huge consequences, even simply for those players and the team losing rhythm at a crucial point of the season. So, whilst on paper there may be nothing but seemingly easy games for City - those closer and closer to the end of the season get trickier I think, because of their slightly worse (lol) squad depth and occasional struggles to score.

For us, the same jeopardies lie in wait - potential injuries to key players, intensity of the games. This United and Everton would be beaten at home 95 times out of a 100 by this Liverpool team in usual circumstances, but they won't be usual circumstances given the stakes/fixture density. That said, I still think we beat them both. (Obviously we play Origi, Minamino and Gordon upfront vs Everton whilst doing so :) ) It's the Spurs game that worries me. Kane and Son cause massive problems at the worst of times and the additions of Kulusevski, in particular, and Bentacur, have improved their midfield a lot I think. That is a really, really tricky fixture coming 3.5 days after a Champions League semi-final away game.

A Quadruple would be dreamland, but seems so ridiculously unlikely that I'm still not really hoping for it. I'd bite you hand off for just one of the PL or CL now. I'd be hugely tempted to swap the league for a CL final vs Real as well, though that might just me being a fanny about the thought of facing (and losing) to City in the final.
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:13:42 am
Brighton probably in the top 5 teams I'd not pick to take points off City at the Etihad. Style of play and lack of goals is tailor made for that City team to dominate and rip apart with little jeopardy.

Obviously hope I'm massively wrong there.

The injuries to KDB and Walker could be a big factor, depending on the timelines of them - games are thick and fast for both of us now, irrelevant of the outcome on Saturday and any sort of short to medium term layoff could have huge consequences, even simply for those players and the team losing rhythm at a crucial point of the season. So, whilst on paper there may be nothing but seemingly easy games for City - those closer and closer to the end of the season get trickier I think, because of their slightly worse (lol) squad depth and occasional struggles to score.

For us, the same jeopardies lie in wait - potential injuries to key players, intensity of the games. This United and Everton would be beaten at home 95 times out of a 100 by this Liverpool team in usual circumstances, but they won't be usual circumstances given the stakes/fixture density. That said, I still think we beat them both. (Obviously we play Origi, Minamino and Gordon upfront vs Everton whilst doing so :) ) It's the Spurs game that worries me. Kane and Son cause massive problems at the worst of times and the additions of Kulusevski, in particular, and Bentacur, have improved their midfield a lot I think. That is a really, really tricky fixture coming 3.5 days after a Champions League semi-final away game.

A Quadruple would be dreamland, but seems so ridiculously unlikely that I'm still not really hoping for it. I'd bite you hand off for just one of the PL or CL now. I'd be hugely tempted to swap the league for a CL final vs Real as well, though that might just me being a fanny about the thought of facing (and losing) to City in the final.
Brighton are one of the few teams that can go toe to toe with them. They can pass their way out of their press and have pace on the wings. The potential issues they may have are being clinical and scoring at the right time (preferably first).
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:17:05 am
Brighton are one of the few teams that can go toe to toe with them. They can pass their way out of their press and have pace on the wings. The potential issues they may have are being clinical and scoring at the right time (preferably first).

Brighton under Potter have lost 4 won 1 against City with 3 3+ goal losses. Only win was against 10 men for 80 minutes as well and think it might have been once the league was won
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:18:53 am
But Peter, have you not seen how Liverpool perform in the FA Cup over the years. They wont stand a chance.

Well, I've seen us win 5 FA Cups, so I'd say we do have a good chance ...
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:17:05 am
Brighton are one of the few teams that can go toe to toe with them. They can pass their way out of their press and have pace on the wings. The potential issues they may have are being clinical and scoring at the right time (preferably first).

Well, not really:

09 May 2018   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   3-1   Premier League
29 Sep 2018   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   2-0   Premier League
06 Apr 2019   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   1-0   FA Cup
12 May 2019   Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   W   1-4   Premier League
31 Aug 2019   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   4-0   Premier League
11 Jul 2020   Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   W   0-5   Premier League
13 Jan 2021   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   1-0   Premier League
18 May 2021   Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   L   3-2   Premier League
23 Oct 2021   Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   W   1-4   Premier League

So they've lost one game to them - last season, once the league was sown up, over the last 5 seasons. City have scored 26 goals and conceded 5 across those games.
The Brighton xG internet myth train is an unstoppable force. Do not question it.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:17:05 am
Brighton are one of the few teams that can go toe to toe with them. They can pass their way out of their press and have pace on the wings. The potential issues they may have are being clinical and scoring at the right time (preferably first).

I am not expecting for Brighton to take points of Man City, but I do expect them to give Man City a tough game. At this point, that is the most important thing:

16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
27.04. Real Madrid (H)
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
22.05. Aston Villa (H)

The potential banana skins are coming further down the line for them. They are already showing signs of injuries and tiredness, and that will only escalate in the coming weeks ...
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:39:58 am
Well, not really:

09 May 2018   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   3-1   Premier League
29 Sep 2018   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   2-0   Premier League
06 Apr 2019   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   1-0   FA Cup
12 May 2019   Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   W   1-4   Premier League
31 Aug 2019   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   4-0   Premier League
11 Jul 2020   Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   W   0-5   Premier League
13 Jan 2021   Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion   W   1-0   Premier League
18 May 2021   Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   L   3-2   Premier League
23 Oct 2021   Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City   W   1-4   Premier League

So they've lost one game to them - last season, once the league was sown up, over the last 5 seasons. City have scored 26 goals and conceded 5 across those games.
I'm basing it on the first leg. They performed very well, matched them (I think City had around 52% possession) and created many chances. It was just like how Soton shipped 3 or 4 against them in the cup despite doing well. City's legs are heavy and a high-pressing, positive, technically good Brighton team can do something especially if they score first.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:46:00 am
The Brighton xG internet myth train is an unstoppable force. Do not question it.
Some pinned their hopes on Man Utd :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I wrote them off completely and I was right. I also backed Everton (came close to taking something) and Palace(could have won on another day). My hit rate aint bad.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:10:49 am
I'm basing it on the first leg. They performed very well and matched them(I think City had around 52% possession) and created many chances. It was just like how Soton shipped 3 or 4 against them in the cup despite doing well against Abu Dhabi. City's legs are heavy and a high-pressing, positive, technically good Brighton team can do something especially if they score first.



The bolded part I'll give you ;D
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:13:15 am
Some pinned their hopes on Man Utd :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I wrote them off completely and I was right. I also backed Everton (came close to taking something) and Palace(could have won on another day). My hit rate aint bad.

You'll cope a lot better with the mindset of 'they'll absolutely walk this game'. Hopefully there's one (at least) where they come unstuck, but there's also not one game you'd look at and say they're not massive favourites to win comfortably.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:40:14 am
You'll cope a lot better with the mindset of 'they'll absolutely walk this game'. Hopefully there's one (at least) where they come unstuck, but there's also not one game you'd look at and say they're not massive favourites to win comfortably.
Alright mate. I get where you're coming from.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:57:37 am
West Ham are coasting in the league now, most of their effort is directed towards the EL, where they have a decent shot at the Cup. They'll roll over for City, because I'm sure Moyes won't want to risk any injuries.

I'm not sure about that, I would think they'll feel they still have a realistic shout at Top 4, given how the others in that particular fight are shaping at the moment.

Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 12:14:07 pm
I'm not sure about that, I would think they'll feel they still have a realistic shout at Top 4, given how the others in that particular fight are shaping at the moment.



100% West Ham would feel they have a better chance of getting CL in Europe than in their league position. For WH to go at City flat out, I think they need to be kicked out of Europe.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:24:45 am
Brighton under Potter have lost 4 won 1 against City with 3 3+ goal losses. Only win was against 10 men for 80 minutes as well and think it might have been once the league was won
Why is everyone looking at this without context?
All these stats and so forth, are meaningless in this context, so they can be left in the attic.

This is the business end of the season. The smaller teams have had their annual dips in mid December - mid March, and they are now up to speed again.
City is under pressure, City is trying to win every game, they are tired, they are exhausted, they are on edge etcc...

While Brighton's just cruising along- no pressure, and in a better condition physically because they played less games than City.

It's going to be different than a start or middle season fixture.
Stats and the status-quo, go out the window. There is no question that City will do these.... at another time!

That being said- they CAN get something from City, moreso than any other time before. I know a lot of us wouldn't want to face this shit, now.
Is the derby set for the Sunday now. Sorry to keep ask but its whether to change travel plans

Many thanks
Quote from: JohnnyB on Today at 12:30:46 pm
Is the derby set for the Sunday now. Sorry to keep ask but its whether to change travel plans

Many thanks

Yes
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:14:17 am
We will probably make a fair few changes against Everton. Klopp seems to like resting a few for that game.
One last dance for Divock Origi.
Providing no injuries at the weekend or taxing extra time (Even with an extra 30 minutes it shouldn't be too bad) then we should be able to manage the two league games after well enough. Tuesday night to Sunday evening is alright given the amount of games we have to play, especially against beatable opposition.

Wouldn't like to see heavy rotation for any game even if we do have the squad, last night worked out well enough but I'd expect a handful of players to play most of the minutes in those 3 games.
