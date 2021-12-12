I have to disagree with some of the recent posts on this thread suggesting that City are heavy favorites against Real Madrid.



Respectfully, in my opinion some people are overlooking this Real Madrid side, which we can all understand considering how overlooked our team was at the start of the season.



This is a team with more European pedigree than any other team for a long time. They have top FWs, top MFs (that I myself have underestimated in the past due to their age, but anyone with eyes can see they are still up for it at least in the big games), some non-world-class players in defense - sure they don't look amazing on paper, but that's when we compare them to our back line, their squad is strong. They are managed by Ancelotti, maybe a dinosaur compared to Pep and has displayed some antiquated ideas about squad rotation in his time, but this man is still a European juggernaut with THREE CL titles to his name, more than any man alive or dead besides Bob Paisley and Zissou.



This is a team of massive, massive pedigree, and they are absolutely in sniffing distance of another CL title with very little domestic pressure in La Liga. They put 5 goals passed the current CL champions, that are themselves a very formidable tournament team as we well know.



City are serial chokes with extremely limited squad depth. Fantastic players and coach, sure, but I think it is only the English media that would think City are favorites if they meet in the semis.



In my mind, City are anything but guaranteed to meet us in the final should they pass Atletico.