« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 602534 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 01:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:47:15 pm
City will tear Madrid apart. 
I fear you're right, especially after watching that last night.

Taking nothing for granted tonight but a City Liverpool final looking increasingly likely. Head to head for the league, in the fa cup semi final and potentially a champions league final. Even Barca/Madrid didn't have that at their peak.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 01:22:28 pm »
I don't want to play an English team at any stage of the CL, let alone City. City losing to Spurs in the quarters nearly messed up their league campaign in 18/19, they just had the luck to play a mentally and physically fatigued Spurs the following weekend and even then only squeezed past them.

Rather them out any day of the week and hope the mental damage is greater than the physical damage of playing 2 more games.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 01:41:38 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:17:30 pm
I fear you're right, especially after watching that last night.

Taking nothing for granted tonight but a City Liverpool final looking increasingly likely. Head to head for the league, in the fa cup semi final and potentially a champions league final. Even Barca/Madrid didn't have that at their peak.

Yeah, assuming we do our part, I think the only way City don't make it to the final is if Atletico can do them tonight. 
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,619
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:41:38 pm
Yeah, assuming we do our part, I think the only way City don't make it to the final is if Atletico can do them tonight. 
Agreed. Real do take their chances, which is useful, but Modric and Benzema need to be at 10/10 in both games if they're to progress.

I think Atleti can do them, maybe even engineer a red card, knacker them out, score, take it to extra time and win there. I desperately want Atleti to win. I get the idea of tiring them out for the league by having to deal with the CL semis, but the last time I want us to face them this season is Saturday. When we play them it's a coin toss. And I don't want them winning the European Cup. I think we beat anyone else left in the competition.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:24 pm by Byrnee »
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 03:35:32 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 09:46:40 am
the way it's going... if we are at our ruthless best, aside from tonight i can only see the next opportunity to potentially rest players on the 2nd leg at Villareal.

We've rotated against Everton at Anfield in the past, I don't see any reason why we can't again.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 03:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:02:26 pm
Agreed. Real do take their chances, which is useful, but Modric and Benzema need to be at 10/10 in both games if they're to progress.

I think Atleti can do them, maybe even engineer a red card, knacker them out, score, take it to extra time and win there. I desperately want Atleti to win.

Yeah in 2019 I was of the mind deeper in the CL city go the harder the league gets but fuck that. I'd always rather win old big ears anyway so get those oil snorting freaks out asap.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:40:38 am
Anyone know where hes gone? Is he ok?

Was mentioned in another thread not so long ago. He's fine, just not arsed with the place anymore.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:35:32 pm
We've rotated against Everton at Anfield in the past, I don't see any reason why we can't again.

On that note where is Divock ?
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,742
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 04:52:49 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:58:08 pm
On that note where is Divock ?
He's due one more big goal for us before he moves it Italy.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 04:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 04:52:49 pm
He's due one more big goal for us before he moves it Italy.

I've be happy enough with him playing the role of Barney Rubble in the Paris 81 re-enactment on 28th May
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:58:08 pm
On that note where is Divock ?

Where Divock is Divock?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Heritage

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 06:12:53 pm »
I have to disagree with some of the recent posts on this thread suggesting that City are heavy favorites against Real Madrid.

Respectfully, in my opinion some people are overlooking this Real Madrid side, which we can all understand considering how overlooked our team was at the start of the season.

This is a team with more European pedigree than any other team for a long time. They have top FWs, top MFs (that I myself have underestimated in the past due to their age, but anyone with eyes can see they are still up for it at least in the big games), some non-world-class players in defense - sure they don't look amazing on paper, but that's when we compare them to our back line, their squad is strong. They are managed by Ancelotti, maybe a dinosaur compared to Pep and has displayed some antiquated ideas about squad rotation in his time, but this man is still a European juggernaut with THREE CL titles to his name, more than any man alive or dead besides Bob Paisley and Zissou.

This is a team of massive, massive pedigree, and they are absolutely in sniffing distance of another CL title with very little domestic pressure in La Liga. They put 5 goals passed the current CL champions, that are themselves a very formidable tournament team as we well know.

City are serial chokes with extremely limited squad depth. Fantastic players and coach, sure, but I think it is only the English media that would think City are favorites if they meet in the semis.

In my mind, City are anything but guaranteed to meet us in the final should they pass Atletico.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 10:24:09 pm »
The quad is still on...
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,324
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 10:39:16 pm »
I rate us as favourites for CL, City favourites for the league and FA Cup comes down to Saturday - whoever wins will lift the cup I think.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 10:40:36 pm »
Sounds like theyve had an absolute battle tonight, plus possibly a couple of injuries. Two tough games against RM to come.

Perfect.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 10:45:58 pm »

Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Villarreal A
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


Villarreal dates TBC
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 10:47:06 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,494
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 10:49:25 pm »
What does Michael Stipe have to do with anything?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,656
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9218 on: Today at 10:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:40:36 pm
Sounds like theyve had an absolute battle tonight, plus possibly a couple of injuries. Two tough games against RM to come.

Perfect.

De Bruyne one of the possible injuries and Walker.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,100
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9219 on: Today at 10:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:49:25 pm
What does Michael Stipe have to do with anything?

Just hope City have a Bad Day at some point.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9220 on: Today at 10:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:49:25 pm
What does Michael Stipe have to do with anything?

 ;D

I thought it's nice to leave it here
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,463
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9221 on: Today at 11:06:34 pm »
One of us is going to have an absolutely legendary season. Might have to stock up on the immodium for Messy May.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9222 on: Today at 11:15:48 pm »
They will all make miraculous recoveries for Saturday tho  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,729
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9223 on: Today at 11:17:51 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 11:15:48 pm
They will all make miraculous recoveries for Saturday tho  ;D

100%
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9224 on: Today at 11:28:19 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 11:15:48 pm
They will all make miraculous recoveries for Saturday tho  ;D

KDB %100 does, but lets say hes playing with pain injections in his ankle there is no way he will be at %100

I think Walker is %100 fucked though with how he looked, id be shocked if he plays
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,656
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9225 on: Today at 11:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:45:58 pm
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Villarreal A
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


Villarreal dates TBC

April 27th and May 3rd confirmed by UEFA now.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9226 on: Today at 11:50:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:24:09 pm
The quad is still on...


Let's just take one game at a time, it's media hype. We're not favourites for any competition we are left in either (although this may have changed for the CL now, it will change back if we manage to get to the final)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9227 on: Today at 11:52:22 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 11:15:48 pm
They will all make miraculous recoveries for Saturday tho  ;D
They are screwed mate. The number of games is starting to catch up with their small squad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Up
« previous next »
 