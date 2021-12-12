RE: Discussion of City in the CL



A few things to discuss here. All just opinion of course.



1- Do we want City to flunk out of CL?

- Yes. The damage to morale will be sizeable. In the last 5 years they have reliably choked in Europe, especially against English teams: 16/17 eliminated by Monaco RO16; 17/18 we put them to the sword and Bobby murdered them at the emptihad; 18/19 choke to Spurs; 19/20 choke to Lyon QF; choke to Chelsea in final. This period (generally) was when they had more depth as well, I can't see why they would turn it around now unless making the final in a COVID season cleared their mental block. I think we want them out, and I think they will be out.



2- When do we want them to drop out of CL?

- Harder question, playing the odds with some answers here. Any time is a good time generally. However, if they advance vs. Atletico (decent odds this year) they will play the winner of Real vs. Chelsea. Assuming that Real Madrid win, City will face an Ancelotti Real Madrid team in the semis. This Real team is definitely the best team in Europe outside of England, and Ancelotti has an immense CL CV. I am very afraid of this team. I think it's great odds we face them in the final. It may be better if City squeak by them to choke against us in the final, but that introduces the chance that they beat us for their first CL which would damage our reputation badly, and could clear whatever European/domestic mental blocks they may have (if they win in the final, this would happen anyway). I think the most likely route is winning vs Atletico, then losing against Real. I have to say, if/when we make the final, I think playing City would be easier than Real Madrid - although I am all for a vengeance grudge match now that cheating bastard Ramos is out.





Regardless. This City squad have very, very limited depth and are have already shown their fatigue in the back half of the prem season. If a couple players in the same part of the field have form issues brought on by fatigue, or becoming injured, they will be seriously on the rocks for all comps.

- MFs: KdB, Silva, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho (technically. Guy doesn't really play any more)

- FWs: (easier to mitigate squad depth problems here, due to the fluidity of their FW players) Sterling, Foden, Jesus, Mahrez, Grealish



This is a thin squad and they are probably tired already. We have a clear advantage in the CL and FA Cup, 1 point behind in the prem means we can't say we have an advantage here, but it is not unlikely that they will drop more points in the coming weeks.