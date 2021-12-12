« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 11:23:16 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 09:13:21 am
Do you guys want 7 over 20 though? Id prefer 20 to be honest as we didnt get to celebrate 19

I dont want them winning it though as id love a treble. Honestly could careless if we lose in the FA Cup to be honest. If we win this weekend then awesome but I wont be that bothered, more concerned what happens in the league/CL

My only worry about them going out this week in the CL is it goes one of two ways, their campaign falls apart or they turn it up to ensure they get the league. Them having one eye on the CL is a good distraction for the league

But it truly is a double edged sword that one

I think deep down my ideal for the CL this week is City, Chelsea and Bayern all get knocked out which is possible, although extremely rare.

Its hard to seperate between league and CL but the problem is you cannot compare a tournament where you can win vs another competition which is still in someone else's hands. You cannot guarantee that City will drop points if they go through and some vague idea that they will is not good enough to risk a CL over.

Thats not me saying we are fucked if City remain in the competition. But they are one of the best sides in world football and in the same way Id rather Chelsea and Bayern go out, its the same for City.
Online tubby

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 11:28:51 am »
Would be happy with either of the two big trophies, I'm not fussy.  CL feels more likely at this point.
Offline rushyman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:17:04 am
I want City to go out as soon as humanly possible in the CL. It was the same when Spurs kicked them out. Whatever happens in the league beyond that, happens.

Fuck that

They have to get to the final (and lose to us)
Online Garlicbread

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 12:13:38 pm »
Will be crossing my fingers that Villarreal can get a result against Bayern tonight and go through!
Online Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 12:51:33 pm »
Klopp made a comment about the Newcastle fixture thats at 12.30 between the CL semis.

We have Everton on the Sunday so realistically will have Sunday / Wednesday / Saturday / Tuesday unless they move one of the PL matches
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:28:51 am
Would be happy with either of the two big trophies, I'm not fussy.  CL feels more likely at this point.
I want all four ;)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 02:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:51:33 pm
Klopp made a comment about the Newcastle fixture thats at 12.30 between the CL semis.

We have Everton on the Sunday so realistically will have Sunday / Wednesday / Saturday / Tuesday unless they move one of the PL matches

Everton will move to Saturday if we are given the first leg on Tuesday
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 02:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:58:05 am
Absolutely want City out of Europe as soon as possible. If they go out Id make us strong favourites to win it. They could go through and wouldnt necessarily make them drop league points, just making it more likely they could win the league and Champions League. Simeone special on them this week please.

Obviously I hold no candle for City winning in Europe and the prospect of them in the Final would be monumental but sphincter and soul crushing tension.

That said, I want them playing a Semi Final against Real Madrid, if we are in the other Semi we probably need them drained and playing more super high stakes football matches.

If they go out, they can be rested for every league game and the likes Kevin DeB and Cancelo will start every one.


In short, I want City drained and fatigued when West Ham tear at them.


I want to win the league and if we face City in Paris, then history and our raucous fans will deliver the rest...
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:01:17 pm
Everton will move to Saturday if we are given the first leg on Tuesday

Possibly but it's really, really short notice if so. You're right it'll have to move though.

Think if we get the Wednesday slot for the first leg we'll ask for the Newcastle game to be moved. From next season, the rule is that if you're scheduled to play 12.30 Saturday after a Wednesday CL game, then the league game gets moved to 7.45 on the Saturday night. They might do the same here.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 03:04:49 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:52:03 am
If City get to the semis then they get to the final, I can't see Real Madrid beating them over two legs if Atleico can't.

Not the first time I've seen Real Madrid underestimated in recent weeks. After Kiev, I would never write them off again and I thought they looked very good against Chelsea. Don't get me wrong, I'd rather face Real than City but if Real win the CL it won't be a shock IMO.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 03:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:11:29 pm
Possibly but it's really, really short notice if so. You're right it'll have to move though.

Think if we get the Wednesday slot for the first leg we'll ask for the Newcastle game to be moved. From next season, the rule is that if you're scheduled to play 12.30 Saturday after a Wednesday CL game, then the league game gets moved to 7.45 on the Saturday night. They might do the same here.

Not sure that'd be a good idea for us. Playing them under the lights in 18/19 was bloody horrible.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 03:20:45 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:02:43 am
I'd still rather they go out to Atletico. I want to win number 7 and the thought of meeting them in the final is sickening. That's no disrespect to Bayern (who I still expect to meet in the semis if we finish the job tomorrow) or either Madrid side but I really would fancy us against them over City. Like it or not we definitely have a psychological issue when we play City - our defence was visibly nervous. I'd rather play any of those other sides and our players would be more focused on getting the job done rather than playing City and all that entails.

Of course, I'd City do go out to Atletico they will have even more of an advantage in the title. But that's a risk I'd take right now. We need to end this season with a big trophy - we are too good not to. The FA Cup would be almost as important in the context of beating City to win it but lifting Big Ears would more than soften the blow of City winning the title again.
I want that too, but I doubt it will happen. I have watched Atletico in Europe several times this year and they fail to convince me.

Agreed on your second point. I mentioned this in the Klopp thread the other day, but this side is immense and deserve more than the 1 PL and 1 CL. We need to bring one of those two home this season.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:13:38 pm
Will be crossing my fingers that Villarreal can get a result against Bayern tonight and go through!

Think nearly everyone would agree with you. They'd be frustrating to play against for sure but it's supposed to be that way at this stage. Will be very impressive if they can see it through tonight, they rested their whole XI from the first leg in the league game at the weekend with Bilbao. Bayern have plenty of experience in these situations though and similarly if we were 1-0 down from the first leg away from home I'd fancy us to do, and you'd have to fancy them. Should be a good game.

As for people talking about City, get them gone from this competition ASAP even if it means they have their feet up for the league games. Real Madrid would certainly fancy their chances against them though if that is the semi final.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 04:28:29 pm »
I'll laugh my head off if Atleti knock them out tomorrow but throwing in 2 legs against Real Madrid to their fixture list makes it look that bit more interesting. Win win I suppose.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 04:39:31 pm »
We're the only team in the Premier League without injuries right now, that's nice.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 04:46:19 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:02:43 am
I'd still rather they go out to Atletico. I want to win number 7 and the thought of meeting them in the final is sickening.

Not sure I'd be able to watch to be honest
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9136 on: Today at 04:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:39:31 pm
We're the only team in the Premier League without injuries right now, that's nice.
Big change from last season.
Offline PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9137 on: Today at 05:15:23 pm »
I think someone said 65:35 in their favour. That feels about right. A knock to de bruyne making him unavailable for a few weeks would change that.
Online duvva

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9138 on: Today at 05:20:24 pm »
Id settle for City having a tough 120 mins against Atletico and then two semi finals against Real who seem a lot better than I thought they were. Dont think City beating Real would be foregone conclusion.
Offline deanloco9

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9139 on: Today at 05:23:14 pm »
IF City advance, Do we want city playing Chelsea or Madrid?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9140 on: Today at 05:28:20 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:23:14 pm
IF City advance, Do we want city playing Chelsea or Madrid?

I don't think it matters. I can't see Chelsea overturning their deficit. I'd rather Atletico v Real if I had a choice then if we get to Paris it's a proper European Cup final.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9141 on: Today at 05:29:01 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:52:03 am
Why would you expect City to have fatigue but not us if we're both into the semis? We have mentally tougher games vs United and Everton to come as well.

City and us both have the squads to handle multiple competitions. If City get to the semis then they get to the final, I can't see Real Madrid beating them over two legs if Atleico can't. And then you face the prospect of City in the final where a loss would be unthinkable.

Not really. Our squad is deeper ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-liverpool/startseite/verein/31/saison_id/2021

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manchester-city/startseite/verein/281/saison_id/2021
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9142 on: Today at 05:31:05 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:23:14 pm
IF City advance, Do we want city playing Chelsea or Madrid?

Madrid

Otherwise we're guaranteed an English opponent if we get to the final.

Nothing worse than an all English final, except for losing in an all English final.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9143 on: Today at 05:33:27 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:23:14 pm
IF City advance, Do we want city playing Chelsea or Madrid?

Dont think it matters, both are underdogs. Madrid seem to turn up in the CL though so imo have a better chance to knock em out. But hey lets hope Atletico pull an upset this week
Online rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9144 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:28:20 pm
I don't think it matters. I can't see Chelsea overturning their deficit. I'd rather Atletico v Real if I had a choice then if we get to Paris it's a proper European Cup final.

This.

Also, going out to Atleti might crush Guardiola and also affect the players, the CL is something they crave and going out and seeing us playing in the semi might wreck their heads.
Online Heritage

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9145 on: Today at 08:12:51 pm »
RE: Discussion of City in the CL

A few things to discuss here. All just opinion of course.

1- Do we want City to flunk out of CL?
     - Yes. The damage to morale will be sizeable. In the last 5 years they have reliably choked in Europe, especially against English teams: 16/17 eliminated by Monaco RO16; 17/18 we put them to the sword and Bobby murdered them at the emptihad; 18/19 choke to Spurs; 19/20 choke to Lyon QF; choke to Chelsea in final. This period (generally) was when they had more depth as well, I can't see why they would turn it around now unless making the final in a COVID season cleared their mental block. I think we want them out, and I think they will be out.

2- When do we want them to drop out of CL?
     - Harder question, playing the odds with some answers here. Any time is a good time generally. However, if they advance vs. Atletico (decent odds this year) they will play the winner of Real vs. Chelsea. Assuming that Real Madrid win, City will face an Ancelotti Real Madrid team in the semis. This Real team is definitely the best team in Europe outside of England, and Ancelotti has an immense CL CV. I am very afraid of this team. I think it's great odds we face them in the final. It may be better if City squeak by them to choke against us in the final, but that introduces the chance that they beat us for their first CL which would damage our reputation badly, and could clear whatever European/domestic mental blocks they may have (if they win in the final, this would happen anyway). I think the most likely route is winning vs Atletico, then losing against Real. I have to say, if/when we make the final, I think playing City would be easier than Real Madrid - although I am all for a vengeance grudge match now that cheating bastard Ramos is out.


Regardless. This City squad have very, very limited depth and are have already shown their fatigue in the back half of the prem season. If a couple players in the same part of the field have form issues brought on by fatigue, or becoming injured, they will be seriously on the rocks for all comps.
     - MFs: KdB, Silva, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho (technically. Guy doesn't really play any more)
     - FWs: (easier to mitigate squad depth problems here, due to the fluidity of their FW players) Sterling, Foden, Jesus, Mahrez, Grealish

This is a thin squad and they are probably tired already. We have a clear advantage in the CL and FA Cup, 1 point behind in the prem means we can't say we have an advantage here, but it is not unlikely that they will drop more points in the coming weeks.
