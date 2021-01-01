« previous next »
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,911
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9080 on: Yesterday at 08:38:06 pm »
The next 2 (non-pl) games this week are massive.  If we beat them and/or they lose to Atleico, it will be hard for them to reset for the remaining 7 games.

Not sure what more City could've done to beat us apart from finish their chances. We have a bit more we could  show, hopefully we can do that and get in their heads again.

No doubt we are going to have to be perfect and it's a long shot but we keep going. Our lowest point of 18/19 was facing a Barca side 3 nil down having watched City snatch another win. We still did ok then.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9081 on: Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm
I checked their forum. They are gutted.
Did you have a full body and mind sanitization after braving that shit storm?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9082 on: Yesterday at 08:48:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:20:00 pm
They stepped up, we didn't.

Ali was great.  We were lucky.  They should've had us 3 -1.

I sit Mo, start Diaz on Saturday.

3-1? What is that based on?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9083 on: Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm
Did you have a full body and mind sanitization after braving that shit storm?
I wore PPE before going in ;)
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9084 on: Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm
I checked their forum. They are gutted.

Some of the bitter c*nts should be filleted and hung as well as gutted.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,510
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9085 on: Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:51:47 pm
The goal that was ruled out will have really hurt them. I was made up when they confirmed that Sterling was off.
Was great. Although I failed to understand Micah Richards afterwards. He seemed to hint it should stand. Was as baffling as Hodgson after our game.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9086 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 11:23:55 am
putting your hopes on Brighton  :lmao

I am not expecting that Brighton will get points against Man City. I am just hoping they will give them a tough game. Their away games are the real banana skins, but they must be tired for those ...

13.04. Atletico Madrid (A)
16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
22.05. Aston Villa (H)
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9087 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm »
For once, they are reliant are a fairly small squad. We have to hope that the number of games and fatigue from the season catches up with them. Maddock had a piece earlier saying they have yet to go more than two matches without dropping points in 2022, so we need that trend to continue. They will be relieved to have our match out of the way, but you would imagine they are frustrated to miss out on three points given the disallowed goal and Mahrez's chance.

With all of this in mind, I still only give us a 10-20% chance of winning the title. You can go through each of their remaining 7 games and make an argument for why each team could get a point (new manager bounce (Leeds), tough away trip (Wolves / West Ham)), but they can grind out wins as well as anyone. We need the CL to distract them and both Madrid sides to give them tough games.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9088 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
I am not expecting that Brighton will get points against Man City. I am just hoping they will give them a tough game. Their away games are the real banana skins, but they must be tired for those ...

13.04. Atletico Madrid (A)
16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
22.05. Aston Villa (H)
Has Wolves been rescheduled yet? If so, away to Wolves and West Ham in four day is our best hope. The bolded games is a tough stretch for them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:09:40 pm by Lynndenberries »
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,695
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9089 on: Yesterday at 10:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm
For once, they are reliant are a fairly small squad. We have to hope that the number of games and fatigue from the season catches up with them. Maddock had a piece earlier saying they have yet to go more than two matches without dropping points in 2022, so we need that trend to continue. They will be relieved to have our match out of the way, but you would imagine they are frustrated to miss out on three points given the disallowed goal and Mahrez's chance.

With all of this in mind, I still only give us a 10-20% chance of winning the title. You can go through each of their remaining 7 games and make an argument for why each team could get a point (new manager bounce (Leeds), tough away trip (Wolves / West Ham)), but they can grind out wins as well as anyone. We need the CL to distract them and both Madrid sides to give them tough games.

That stat from Maddock is encouraging because we saw in 19-20 that we fully believed we would win the league because up to Christmas (i was celebrating a title win when we beat Leicester and they lost to Wolves) they were never putting up a consistent set of wins.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,149
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9090 on: Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:19:53 am
Atletico making it a bastard of a game for them and dragging it to extra time wouldnt be unwelcome.
Ideal scenario would be that, coupled with an exit on pelanties.
Then... having to face us in an FA Cup Semi- and promptly being knocked out.
Meanwhile, we've got a HOME return in the CL, with little to worry about and less intensity and pressure than City who will have to face an absolute bastard of a team who can easily knock them out with the score being a paltry 1-0 away.
We can even haul the big guns of at around the 60th if things go our way.

What's needed against Atleti, is a classic European away performance- score one, then protect the lead and perhaps get another via a setpiece to really seal the deal... but "Classic European Tie"- and City/Guardola don't mix well.

Anyway, they will drop points in the league. We just need them to draw a game, that's all. Hopefully, we do our business.
People keep "praising" City for being able to go on a run of so-and-so matches, but we do this as well.
Forgot that we tie them (18) with longest winning streak in the PL under Jurgen? Then we've got a 16 and a 14-match winning streak, IIRC- and a few 10,11 match streaks.
We drew yesterday to break a 10-match winning streak, so we can most certainly do another 7-game winning streak with relative ease, with a draw in one of the cups (and maybe even a 1-goal margin loss against Benfica) to afford us some respite/rest and re-focus. The winning streak thing is also largely about mentality, so a break in a streak sometimes affords a bit of mental respite.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9091 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm
Has Wolves been rescheduled yet? If so, away to Wolves and West Ham in four day is our best hope. The bolded games is a tough stretch for them.

Well, that is their first free midweek, if they beat Atletico Madrid. And you can add Real Madrid at home to that stretch ...

26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:34 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,823
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 05:26:12 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 11:23:55 am
putting your hopes on Brighton  :lmao
Wasn't it Brighton their last game of the season when we lost the title by a point? Brighton led 1-0 and lost however many to 1. It's bound to change...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 05:33:03 am »
I think that in the last 10-12 years, City have been incredible in tight situations in the league. They have not cracked when in a title run in during that period. They didn't crack under pressure of a 98 point title chase, I don't think they will crack now.
If this was the champions league, somehow I would be more confident, but this City team in the premier league is just too good. Plus our fixtures are much harder, playing Tottenham is going to be a real tough game and the overall situation could be a step too far for us, as we already look a bit jaded especially in midfield.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,823
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 05:36:01 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:33:03 am
I think that in the last 10-12 years, City have been incredible in tight situations in the league. They have not cracked when in a title run in during that period. They didn't crack under pressure of a 98 point title chase, I don't think they will crack now.
If this was the champions league, somehow I would be more confident, but this City team in the premier league is just too good. Plus our fixtures are much harder, playing Tottenham is going to be a real tough game and the overall situation could be a step too far for us, as we already look a bit jaded especially in midfield.
See, I disagree. They cracked when we won the title. Big time. You exclude that because of the qualifier "in the title race", but they were out of the title race, because they cracked. We won it in March, practically. They may crack again, albeit late.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,899
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 06:10:48 am »
You can say no Augeuro, Kompany et al. But I think KDB is going to drag them kicking and screaming over the line. I hope Im wrong though.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
